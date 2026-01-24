Brentford v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 25 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Brentford 22 33 +5 WDWWL 17th Nott’m Forest 22 22 -13 LLLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):