UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Best captains

Matchday 8 presents a unique challenge for UCL Fantasy managers. With all fixtures kicking off simultaneously, there will be no opportunity to change captains or use manual substitutions.

Each decision carries added importance.

This article highlights the best captaincy options for Matchday 8.

THE STANDOUTS

Defeat last time out means Manchester City require a positive result this week to secure their place in the round of 16. Motivation could play a major role in how teams approach Matchday 8, and that should suit Erling Haaland (€10.7m).

The Norwegian has yet to score from open play across his last nine appearances, but his overall numbers remain strong. Twenty-six goals across the Premier League and Champions League this season underline the threat he continues to carry. A home meeting with Galatasaray provides a strong opportunity to respond and rediscover his early-season form.

Bayern Munich approach the final round under very different circumstances. The Bavarians have already sealed qualification for the last 16, meaning results carry less importance this time around. That said, their domestic form remains formidable. Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern have averaged an impressive 3.8 goals per match in the Bundesliga.

At the heart of that attack sits Harry Kane (€10.8m), who has found the net seven times in as many Champions League outings. The matchup also works in his favour. PSV still require a result to reach the play-offs, but they have conceded close to two goals per game during the league phase, offering Kane another promising route to returns.

Real Madrid also remain firmly in the captaincy conversation. Los Blancos have yet to secure their place in the round of 16, so motivation should not be in short supply – even if this is a competition they rarely struggle to raise their level in. They travel to face 29th-placed Benfica, who themselves must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Madrid head into the final round full of confidence after a dominant 6–1 victory over Monaco on Matchday 7. Among the goals was penalty taker Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m), who struck twice to take his tally to 11 goals from just six Champions League appearances.

While the headline captaincy options of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé are likely to dominate selections, Barcelona’s midfielders could offer an alternative route to upside. Their classification brings the added potential of clean sheet points and extra points for goals scored.

The Catalans also carry plenty of motivation as they push for a top-eight finish. A home fixture against Copenhagen presents a strong opportunity, with the Danish side struggling defensively throughout the league phase.

Barcelona offer several appealing options. Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) returns from suspension, while set-piece taker Raphinha (€9.3m) continues to deliver consistently. Both also share penalty duties when Robert Lewandowski is not on the pitch. Managers may be more cautious when considering the cheaper Fermín López (€6.7m), but with 16- and 20-point hauls already this campaign, he remains a genuine high-upside asset.

DIFFERENTIALS

For managers looking to take a slightly different route, there are still several alternative captaincy options available, even if they carry more risk than the premium names already discussed.

Liverpool host Qarabag this week, a fixture that could suit their attacking assets. Arne Slot’s side face an opponent who have conceded close to two goals per match during the league phase, and if named in the starting XI, penalty taker Mohamed Salah (€10.4m) could provide a route back to his trademark explosiveness.

Arsenal’s meeting with Kairat also stands out on paper. It is top versus bottom in the league phase, which naturally places their attackers firmly in contention. With qualification for the round of 16 already secured, rotation looks likely, making team news crucial. If a starter is confirmed, handing the armband to an Arsenal attacker could prove a profitable move.

Paris Saint-Germain also enter the conversation. A home fixture against a Newcastle side short on form offers potential for goals, particularly with PSG still needing a win to guarantee progression. Of their attacking options, Ousmane Dembélé (€9.8m) appears one of the safer picks for minutes. He has produced five goals and four assists across his last 10 appearances in all competitions, underlining his current form.