Who is suspended or returning from a ban in FPL Gameweek 24?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 24.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Most players still have plenty of breathing room when it comes to the dreaded 10-caution mark.

Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) joined Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) on eight bookings for the season in Gameweek 23. All three centre-backs now have to avoid two more cautions in their clubs’ next nine matches to avoid a two-game ban.

Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) is a notable name on seven bookings, sitting in over 13% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 24?

Adam Wharton (£5.0m) serves a one-match suspension in Gameweek 24 after being sent off for two bookable offences in Crystal Palace’s defeat to Chelsea.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 24

Michael Keane (£4.7m) returns from a three-match ban in Gameweek 24.

In case you’re wondering why he’s only missed two Gameweeks, the first match of his suspension was served in the FA Cup third-round tie against Sunderland.