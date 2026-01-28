UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Best clean sheet odds

Matchday 8 arrives with huge swings on the line, and clean sheets could decide the week. In this guide, we break down the best clean sheet odds, highlight the defences you can trust, and show where the hidden edges sit.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds give you the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

TOP 20 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

SUMMARY

Arsenal top the clean sheet rankings this week with an impressive 63%. The Gunners have set the defensive standard in the competition, conceding just two goals all campaign. That record speaks for itself. A home clash with 36th-placed Kairat only boosts their appeal, with the eliminated visitors ranking among the lowest scorers in the tournament.

Liverpool sit just behind Arsenal for Matchday 8. Prior to their recent league defeat to Bournemouth, the Reds had gone 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions. That run included two Champions League clean sheets. A home fixture against Qarabag now gives them another strong opportunity to deliver defensive returns.

English sides continue to feature heavily in the clean sheet market. Manchester City’s 3-1 loss away to Bodo/Glimt last time out highlighted their inconsistency at the back. It was a reminder of the risk. However, this week’s home meeting with Galatasaray looks far more favourable for a shutout.

Completing the top four are Barcelona. The Catalans carry huge attacking threat, but their defensive numbers remain a concern. They have conceded close to two goals per match on average. A home tie against Copenhagen could still offer the chance to finally register their first clean sheet of the European campaign.

The only other side to exceed the 40% mark are Atletico Madrid, who host Bodo/Glimt. They are followed by Paris Saint-Germain, also at home against Newcastle. Bayer Leverkusen complete the group after returning home from a 2–0 defeat to Olympiacos to face an unpredictable Villarreal side.