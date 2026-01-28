UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Best differentials

This is it – the final round of the league phase in UCL Fantasy. Matchday 8 is your last opportunity to gain rank before the knockout rounds begin.

In this article, @Big4FPL picked out the best low-owned options for Matchday 8. These are players who offer genuine upside and could deliver the edge you need heading into the knockout stage.

Heading into this round, I sit at an overall rank of 1,227 as I push for a fifth top-500 finish. With this marking the final Matchday of the league phase, every decision carries extra weight.

If you plan to chase upside with free transfers, prepare for a Limitless or activate a Wildcard. This is the ideal moment to target lower-owned options. Below, I’ve selected two differentials in each outfield position who could deliver a decisive rank boost before the knockout rounds begin.

DEFENDERS

ALPHONSO DAVIES (€5.4m) – 1% SELECTED

This is a high-risk punt, but one with serious upside. If team news confirms Alphonso Davies starts again, he instantly becomes one of the most exciting differentials of the week.

The Bayern full-back returned to the XI at the weekend and looked sharp going forward, regularly pushing into advanced areas. If he keeps his place against PSV, he offers genuine haul potential at extremely low ownership.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG (€5.4m) – 3% SELECTED

I backed Alejandro Grimaldo last week, but Bayer Leverkusen’s surprise performance limited the returns. Jeremie Frimpong, on the other hand, delivered a strong nine-point haul against Marseille.

This week’s fixture looks even more appealing, with Qarabag among the weakest defensive sides in the competition. Frimpong’s pace, directness, and attacking positioning make him a standout differential once again.

MIDFIELDERS

NONI MADUEKE (€6.6m) – 0% SELECTED

Arsenal assets sit firmly among the top targets this matchday, helped by access to team news and an excellent fixture against Kairat.

After an unexpected domestic defeat at the weekend, rotation feels likely, and Noni Madueke could benefit. If he earns a start, his direct style and end product give him clear upside in a fixture where Arsenal should dominate.

GUILIANO SIMEONE (€6.2m) – 2% SELECTED

I considered Giovanni Simeone last matchday and paid the price after his 11-point return. This week presents another strong opportunity, with Atletico Madrid facing Bodo.

Simeone remains a key figure in big European games, and with Atletico expected to control the contest, he looks well placed to deliver another attacking return.

FORWARDS

JULIAN ALVAREZ (€9.1m) – 8% SELECTED

Since his Matchday 2 haul, Julián Álvarez has frustrated UCL Fantasy managers, but the underlying threat remains. He has a strong record of producing big moments in this competition since joining Atletico Madrid, and the final league-phase matchday feels like a natural spot for a response.

With motivation high and minutes expected, Álvarez could yet deliver one final haul.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (€7.1m) – 5% SELECTED

Marseille have consistently performed well in the more favourable fixtures this season. While Club Brugge are stronger than they appear on paper, Marseille should still create chances.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offers a classic differential option, already producing hauls of 15 and 14 points in this campaign. If Marseille find the net early, he could once again be at the centre of it.