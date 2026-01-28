UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Best Limitless team

Matchday 8 marks the final round of the league phase in UCL Fantasy, and it’s the last opportunity for managers to maximise the Limitless chip. With all fixtures kicking off at the same time, there’s no chance to make manual substitutions or switch captains once the deadline passes, making pre-deadline planning more important than ever.

This article highlights the best Limitless team for the round, focusing on the strongest one-week picks as managers look to finish the league phase on a high.

MATCHDAY 8 LIMITLESS

GOALKEEPERS

Arsenal have conceded just two goals across their opening seven Champions League matches, making their defence one of the most reliable options in the game. A home fixture against bottom-placed Kairat only strengthens the appeal, and if he gets the nod, David Raya could be well placed for returns.

Lucas Chevalier takes a spot on the bench. He still rates as a strong home option this week, but Raya just edges the decision.

DEFENDERS

In a back three, Gabriel comes into the side if – and it’s a big if – he starts. Doubling up on the Arsenal defence could pay off against a Kairat team that have struggled for goals. The Brazilian also carries clear threat from set pieces. That said, keeping an eye on the Arsenal line-up remains important, with rotation a strong possibility – even with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber out. Be prepared for a late, post-teamsheet switch to Cristhian Mosquera.

Bayer Leverkusen host Villarreal this week in a fixture that brings clean sheet potential. Alejandro Grimaldo adds significant upside, combining defensive security with strong attacking threat through open play and shared penalty duties – something he has already demonstrated across both domestic and European competition this season.

Liverpool also play at home, welcoming Qarabag to Anfield. Arne Slot’s side remain on an impressive unbeaten run, and their recent 3–0 away win over Marseille highlighted just how dominant they can be. A recent goal for Jeremie Frimpong underlines his ability to contribute at the top end of the pitch, giving him multiple routes to points.

On the bench sit Jules Koundé and Nuno Mendes. Both benefit from favourable home fixtures and offer clean sheet and attacking potential, meaning either could easily step into the starting XI if needed.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona’s attacking display against Slavia Praha last time out highlighted just how dangerous they can be going forward. Another favourable matchup follows this week against a fragile Copenhagen defence, making a double-up on their frontline an appealing route.

With that in mind, Lamine Yamal returns from suspension alongside Raphinha. Both have played key roles for the Catalans this season, delivering consistent threat across La Liga and the Champions League.

Bayern Munich’s attack remains difficult to ignore after scoring more than 70 goals in the Bundesliga so far. Michael Olise stands out among their options, having been directly involved in over a quarter of the club’s league goals this campaign.

Rounding off the midfield four is Mohamed Salah. Liverpool welcome Qarabag to Anfield, and while the visitors have shown attacking intent this season, defensive weaknesses remain clear. As penalty taker and talisman, Salah has an excellent opportunity to rediscover his best form.

Cole Palmer begins on the bench but remains firmly in contention – if he’s fit. Was Sunday’s benching merely Palmer being saved for midweek? He’s travelled to Italy, which suggests so. Chelsea face Napoli needing a win to boost their chances of a top-eight finish, and although recent returns have dipped, Palmer’s explosive upside means he could easily force his way into the starting XI.

FORWARDS

Premium forwards have delivered consistently this season, so continuing to invest heavily up front still makes a lot of sense.

Manchester City enter Matchday 8 under pressure after last week’s defeat, leaving them needing a win to secure a place in the round of 16. Motivation should be high for the home clash with Galatasaray, and it would come as little surprise to see Erling Haaland back among the goals.

Doubling up on Bayern Munich’s attack has also proven effective for UCL Fantasy managers. That approach could pay off again this week against a PSV side that continues to concede chances. Harry Kane remains a standout option, having already hit 20 league goals this season and offering his usual reliability in front of goal.

Rounding off the front three – and arguably essential for this round – is Kylian Mbappé. The French forward has already scored 11 goals across just six Champions League appearances, underlining his explosive potential in any single Matchday.