UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Scout Picks

Matchday 8 brings the final round of the league phase in UCL Fantasy, with every fixture kicking off at the same time. Managers won’t get the chance to make manual substitutions or change captains once the deadline passes, so every decision must land before line-ups lock.

With no room for in-game management, these Scout Picks highlight the best players to target for the round.

GOALKEEPERS

Budget options play a crucial role this week, especially for managers looking to squeeze in the standout premium assets. With that in mind, a home fixture for Barcelona puts Joan García (€4.4m) firmly on the radar as a starting goalkeeper.

The Catalans have shown some inconsistency defensively this season, but clean sheet opportunities look limited across the board this round. A home meeting with a vulnerable Copenhagen side gives García a realistic chance of returns, particularly through save points.

Slavia Praha’s fixture against Pafos could make Jindrich Stanek (€4.5m) a good back-up. There are lots of cheap goalkeeper picks you could go with, though. And remember: you only need one playing goalkeeper in Matchday 8, with no manual subs possible.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal have already secured qualification for the round of 16, so rotation looks likely as their focus shifts back to the Premier League title race. UCL Fantasy managers will have access to the line-ups before the deadline, but Myles Lewis-Skelly (€4.7m) and Cristhian Mosquera (€4.4m) both stand out as strong candidates to start.

The Gunners have conceded just two goals across the entire campaign. That defensive record makes a double-up appealing, especially against a struggling Kairat side that have offered very little going forward.

Completing the back three is part-time penalty taker Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.2m). A home fixture against Villarreal brings clean sheet potential, while his attacking threat remains significant. The Spaniard has already registered five goals and four assists from just 13 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Both Kyriani Sabbe (€4.1m) and Nico O’Reilly (€4.1m) will be parked on the bench. There are lots of great cheap defender picks who could take their place. Again, there is no real need for UCL Fantasy subs this week as, once the teamsheets have been checked, it’s the starting XI and nothing else picking up points.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona still need to secure a top-eight finish, so motivation remains high going into the final round. The Catalans arrive after scoring four goals against a fragile defence and now face another vulnerable backline in Copenhagen, this time on home soil.

That setup makes a double-up in attack appealing. Raphinha (€9.3m) has been one of Barcelona’s most effective outlets throughout the campaign, while Fermín López (€6.7m) offers a far cheaper route into the frontline. The young midfielder has already shown his explosive upside in Europe, scoring at least twice in two separate matches.

Arsenal welcome Kairat in a clear top-versus-bottom clash. The visitors have shipped 19 goals across their opening seven fixtures, making investment in the Gunners’ attack a potential difference-maker. With rotation likely, Eberechi Eze (€7.5m) could earn a start, though checking the line-ups before the deadline remains essential.

Rounding off the midfield is Michael Olise (€8.2m). Bayern may already be through, but they rarely rest their key attackers in Europe. The German champions have scored more than 70 goals in the Bundesliga this season – nearly double the output of second-placed attack Eintracht Frankfurt – with Olise directly involved in 23 of those strikes. Against a PSV side conceding an average of two goals per match, his upside looks significant.

For those hunting value, Hans Vanaken (€5.3m) stands out as a budget option. He carries a strong fixture and comes off a double-digit haul last time out, making him a useful safety pick for managers unable to access team news before the deadline.

FORWARDS

Manchester City’s defeat on Matchday 7 came as a surprise, with Pep Guardiola’s side dropping points against Bodø/Glimt. They now return home looking to respond, and, usually, the focal point of their attack is penalty taker Erling Haaland (€10.7m) as they welcome Galatasaray. Haaland was benched on Saturday but the assumption is that he’ll return to the starting XI against the Turkish side; at least we’ll get to see the teamsheets to rubber-stamp this.

Among the premium forwards, Harry Kane (€10.8m) also demands serious consideration. The England captain has already delivered 32 attacking returns across domestic and European competition this season, once again underlining his elite consistency in front of goal.

Little justification is needed for Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m). Real Madrid scored six goals across their previous Champions League outings, with the Frenchman helping himself to a brace. Benfica continue to concede chances, giving Mbappé another excellent platform to extend his scoring run.

UCL MATCHDAY 8 SCOUT PICKS

Formation: 3-4-3

Line-up: Joan Garcia; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Cristhian Mosquera, Alejandro Grimaldo; Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze; Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe.