Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Scout Picks

28 January 2026 43 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

Matchday 8 brings the final round of the league phase in UCL Fantasy, with every fixture kicking off at the same time. Managers won’t get the chance to make manual substitutions or change captains once the deadline passes, so every decision must land before line-ups lock.

With no room for in-game management, these Scout Picks highlight the best players to target for the round.

GOALKEEPERS

UCL Fantasy 8 Picks

Budget options play a crucial role this week, especially for managers looking to squeeze in the standout premium assets. With that in mind, a home fixture for Barcelona puts Joan García (€4.4m) firmly on the radar as a starting goalkeeper.

The Catalans have shown some inconsistency defensively this season, but clean sheet opportunities look limited across the board this round. A home meeting with a vulnerable Copenhagen side gives García a realistic chance of returns, particularly through save points.

Slavia Praha’s fixture against Pafos could make Jindrich Stanek (€4.5m) a good back-up. There are lots of cheap goalkeeper picks you could go with, though. And remember: you only need one playing goalkeeper in Matchday 8, with no manual subs possible.

DEFENDERS

UCL Fantasy 8 Picks

Arsenal have already secured qualification for the round of 16, so rotation looks likely as their focus shifts back to the Premier League title race. UCL Fantasy managers will have access to the line-ups before the deadline, but Myles Lewis-Skelly (€4.7m) and Cristhian Mosquera (€4.4m) both stand out as strong candidates to start.

The Gunners have conceded just two goals across the entire campaign. That defensive record makes a double-up appealing, especially against a struggling Kairat side that have offered very little going forward.

Completing the back three is part-time penalty taker Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.2m). A home fixture against Villarreal brings clean sheet potential, while his attacking threat remains significant. The Spaniard has already registered five goals and four assists from just 13 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Both Kyriani Sabbe (€4.1m) and Nico O’Reilly (€4.1m) will be parked on the bench. There are lots of great cheap defender picks who could take their place. Again, there is no real need for UCL Fantasy subs this week as, once the teamsheets have been checked, it’s the starting XI and nothing else picking up points.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona still need to secure a top-eight finish, so motivation remains high going into the final round. The Catalans arrive after scoring four goals against a fragile defence and now face another vulnerable backline in Copenhagen, this time on home soil.

That setup makes a double-up in attack appealing. Raphinha (€9.3m) has been one of Barcelona’s most effective outlets throughout the campaign, while Fermín López (€6.7m) offers a far cheaper route into the frontline. The young midfielder has already shown his explosive upside in Europe, scoring at least twice in two separate matches.

Arsenal welcome Kairat in a clear top-versus-bottom clash. The visitors have shipped 19 goals across their opening seven fixtures, making investment in the Gunners’ attack a potential difference-maker. With rotation likely, Eberechi Eze (€7.5m) could earn a start, though checking the line-ups before the deadline remains essential.

Rounding off the midfield is Michael Olise (€8.2m). Bayern may already be through, but they rarely rest their key attackers in Europe. The German champions have scored more than 70 goals in the Bundesliga this season – nearly double the output of second-placed attack Eintracht Frankfurt – with Olise directly involved in 23 of those strikes. Against a PSV side conceding an average of two goals per match, his upside looks significant.

For those hunting value, Hans Vanaken (€5.3m) stands out as a budget option. He carries a strong fixture and comes off a double-digit haul last time out, making him a useful safety pick for managers unable to access team news before the deadline.

FORWARDS

UCL Fantasy 8 Picks

Manchester City’s defeat on Matchday 7 came as a surprise, with Pep Guardiola’s side dropping points against Bodø/Glimt. They now return home looking to respond, and, usually, the focal point of their attack is penalty taker Erling Haaland (€10.7m) as they welcome Galatasaray. Haaland was benched on Saturday but the assumption is that he’ll return to the starting XI against the Turkish side; at least we’ll get to see the teamsheets to rubber-stamp this.

Among the premium forwards, Harry Kane (€10.8m) also demands serious consideration. The England captain has already delivered 32 attacking returns across domestic and European competition this season, once again underlining his elite consistency in front of goal.

Little justification is needed for Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m). Real Madrid scored six goals across their previous Champions League outings, with the Frenchman helping himself to a brace. Benfica continue to concede chances, giving Mbappé another excellent platform to extend his scoring run.

UCL MATCHDAY 8 SCOUT PICKS

Formation: 3-4-3

Line-up: Joan Garcia; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Cristhian Mosquera, Alejandro Grimaldo; Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze; Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe.

43 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Paqueta to Flamengo for €42m apprently

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      West Ham fans rejoice

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Didn't know Brazilian teams had that kind of money tbh. Good business from WH if true. Looked uninterested for a while now.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        33 mins ago

        Club world cup money I would guess

        Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        This is why I never understood people mentioning him as an option. Think people see "(pen)" next to a player's name and get carried away.

        Mad how Paqueta could be playing for City right now if not for that investigation.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          He'd probably be at Everton in that case with City subsidising his wages.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            24 mins ago

            He'd be getting into that midfield over an extremely washed Bernardo

            Open Controls
      3. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Was linked to City for 100m two years ago! Crazy

        Open Controls
  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    On a separate note, I refuse to correct spelling/grammatical errors. We need that "EDIT" button!

    Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Anyone still with CL Fantasy limitless? Using or saving?

    Open Controls
    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will know once I see the lineups

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      just now

      didnt know saving it is an option 😆

      Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Baring any new CL injuries, is Dorgu Ekitike > Chalobah Evanilson for free a no brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      33 mins ago

      Good plan. Senesi if you want someone with fixtures which are better than Chalabahs medium term.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Possible to just do Dorgu > Chalobah?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Possible, but ultimately want to cash in Eki for improving mid

        Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Saka to Rice or roll FT?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      I've done this but it was to free up funds for other moves, not sure I'd do it as a sole transfer

      Open Controls
    2. Mighty Wings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  6. Conners
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    I realise I'm a freeloader, but 9 UCL articles in one day seems a bit excessive if you don't mind me saying.

    Open Controls
  7. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which 3 to play this week?
    A) Timber (lee)
    B) Cash (BRE)
    C) Tark (bha)
    D) Mane (BOU)
    E) Bowen (che)

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      ABE

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      ABE

      Open Controls
  8. MJF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    FPL website: Bruno Fernandes (9.5)
    FPL app: Bruno Fernandes (9.4)

    It’s the basics.

    Open Controls
  9. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    That Dorgu injury has me wavering and considering a wildcard.

    This is how it looks right now:
    0FT 1.8ITB
    Raya
    Gabriel Kadioglu O’Reilly
    Saka BrunoF Wilson Garner
    Haaland Thiago JPedro

    Dubravka BrunoG* Dorgu** Esteve

    WC would see wholesale changes but should I keep it back until we know more about blanks and doubles?

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yeah I would do, I think one or two moves and you aren’t all that far off the template.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Similar here, but hold on tight at the minute

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers. I’ve had such a bad season, I’d consider wildcarding every week 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Perhaps a hit for now will fix things

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  10. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here or g2g? Bit worried about the dodgy defence. 0.1m itb.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel konate Mukiele
    Saka brunoF semenyo rice Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka dcl vdv diouf

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      No need for a hit

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  11. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which combination do you prefer:

    A. Lammens, Chalobah, Konsa
    B. Sanchez, Maguire, Cash

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      De Ligt is back soon, but not sure I'd touch our defence anyway

      Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Blimey wouldn’t touch Maguire with a bargepole. Sterner tests to come for Utd I feel ..

      Open Controls
  12. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Would you trade all the chips for a free hit every week?

    2 BB
    2 TC

    essentially.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.