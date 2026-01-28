UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Team reveals

Matchday 8 marks the final round of the league phase, and it could prove decisive for UCL Fantasy managers. In this article, our experts share their current team reveals and outline their early plans ahead of the deadline.

All drafts remain flexible, with strategies likely to change once full line-ups become available later this week.





Heading into the final fixtures of the league phase, I’ve slipped just outside the top 1k and will be aiming to climb back inside after this Matchday.

My planned moves currently involve moving on Scott McTominay and Estêvão , replacing them with two attacking punts – unless team news presents clearer or more appealing options once line-ups drop. Defensively, I’m hopeful the back line is already settled.

and , replacing them with two attacking punts – unless team news presents clearer or more appealing options once line-ups drop. Defensively, I’m hopeful the back line is already settled. In midfield, my shortlist is likely to come from Arsenal, Liverpool or Barcelona, though final decisions will again depend on confirmed starting XIs.

After Matchday 7, I’m sitting on a solid green arrow, moving from 2.6k to 1.9k overall.

At this stage, I’m leaning towards activating the Wildcard, though there’s still a chance I hold it back if my free transfers allow me to put together a strong starting XI.

This is my current draft, should I decide to use the chip once line-ups are confirmed tomorrow.

Good luck to everyone – may your arrows stay green.

Team news will play a major role in shaping my decisions this week.

If Harry Kane starts, I’ll keep him and look to move Michael Olise on for Gabriel Martinelli . Should Kane be benched, I’ll sell him instead and bring Kenan Yıldız into the XI in place of Olise.

starts, I’ll keep him and look to move on for . Should Kane be benched, I’ll sell him instead and bring into the XI in place of Olise. At the back, I’m planning to replace Dayot Upamecano , with Nuno Mendes and Alejandro Grimaldo currently the leading options.

, with and currently the leading options. Captaincy remains wide open, though the armband is provisionally on Raphinha.

For the final matchday of the UCL Fantasy group stage, I’ll be holding all transfers until full line-ups are confirmed.

My current thinking is to target the starting Arsenal assets. As it stands, Viktor Gyökeres and Myles Lewis-Skelly come in for Serhou Guirassy and Jurrien Timber , who appears to be carrying an injury concern.

and come in for and , who appears to be carrying an injury concern. Several other players remain on my radar, including Lamine Yamal , Mohamed Salah , Julián Álvarez , Fermín López and Alejandro Grimaldo .

, , , and . Captaincy is still up in the air, but it will likely come down to Harry Kane or Raphinha.

This is the final week of the league phase, and I planned to use the Limitless chip here from the start – just like last season. The chance to dead-end my squad while seeing every confirmed line-up before making key decisions is too strong to ignore.

The current draft does not represent my final team. Instead, it shows the clubs and roles I want to target once team news lands.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all stand out for fixtures. I am happy to triple up on the Gunners, as I expect their rotated side to have too much for Kairat at home. In attack, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé feel close to essential if they start. I will include Erling Haaland if either forward misses out on the starting XI. Barcelona also appeal. They need a result, so I fully expect to triple up once line-ups confirm.

and feel close to essential if they start. I will include if either forward misses out on the starting XI. Barcelona also appeal. They need a result, so I fully expect to triple up once line-ups confirm.

In goal, I want a strong home fixture. Gianluigi Donnarumma fits that brief. I do not expect Galatasaray to score heavily in Manchester, even with Victor Osimhen involved. At the same time, no Manchester City defender tempts me this week.

fits that brief. I do not expect Galatasaray to score heavily in Manchester, even with involved. At the same time, no Manchester City defender tempts me this week. Building the rest of the squad became much easier once I remembered that Matchday 8 only requires an XI, not the usual 15 players. That allowed room for a couple of punts.

Oscar Gloukh makes the shortlist after two consecutive double-digit hauls. Ajax host Olympiacos and arrive in strong European form. Derrick Luckassen also interests me. Pafos look more solid defensively than expected, and their match against Slavia could easily end 1-0 or 0-0. I am still monitoring options from Tottenham, Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain. For now, I do not plan to start any of them.

makes the shortlist after two consecutive double-digit hauls. Ajax host Olympiacos and arrive in strong European form. also interests me. Pafos look more solid defensively than expected, and their match against Slavia could easily end 1-0 or 0-0. I am still monitoring options from Tottenham, Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain. For now, I do not plan to start any of them.

