UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Team reveals

Matchday 8 marks the final round of the league phase, and it could prove decisive for UCL Fantasy managers. In this article, our experts share their current team reveals and outline their early plans ahead of the deadline.
All drafts remain flexible, with strategies likely to change once full line-ups become available later this week.
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Injuries + Bans
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Best captains
@Big4FPL
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here
NOTES
- Heading into the final fixtures of the league phase, I’ve slipped just outside the top 1k and will be aiming to climb back inside after this Matchday.
- My planned moves currently involve moving on Scott McTominay and Estêvão, replacing them with two attacking punts – unless team news presents clearer or more appealing options once line-ups drop. Defensively, I’m hopeful the back line is already settled.
- In midfield, my shortlist is likely to come from Arsenal, Liverpool or Barcelona, though final decisions will again depend on confirmed starting XIs.
@SilentBats
NOTES
- After Matchday 7, I’m sitting on a solid green arrow, moving from 2.6k to 1.9k overall.
- At this stage, I’m leaning towards activating the Wildcard, though there’s still a chance I hold it back if my free transfers allow me to put together a strong starting XI.
- This is my current draft, should I decide to use the chip once line-ups are confirmed tomorrow.
- Good luck to everyone – may your arrows stay green.
@Super__Saud
NOTES
- Team news will play a major role in shaping my decisions this week.
- If Harry Kane starts, I’ll keep him and look to move Michael Olise on for Gabriel Martinelli. Should Kane be benched, I’ll sell him instead and bring Kenan Yıldız into the XI in place of Olise.
- At the back, I’m planning to replace Dayot Upamecano, with Nuno Mendes and Alejandro Grimaldo currently the leading options.
- Captaincy remains wide open, though the armband is provisionally on Raphinha.
@FplRossoneri
NOTES
- For the final matchday of the UCL Fantasy group stage, I’ll be holding all transfers until full line-ups are confirmed.
- My current thinking is to target the starting Arsenal assets. As it stands, Viktor Gyökeres and Myles Lewis-Skelly come in for Serhou Guirassy and Jurrien Timber, who appears to be carrying an injury concern.
- Several other players remain on my radar, including Lamine Yamal, Mohamed Salah, Julián Álvarez, Fermín López and Alejandro Grimaldo.
- Captaincy is still up in the air, but it will likely come down to Harry Kane or Raphinha.
@TheCrisk
NOTES
- This is the final week of the league phase, and I planned to use the Limitless chip here from the start – just like last season. The chance to dead-end my squad while seeing every confirmed line-up before making key decisions is too strong to ignore.
- The current draft does not represent my final team. Instead, it shows the clubs and roles I want to target once team news lands.
- Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all stand out for fixtures. I am happy to triple up on the Gunners, as I expect their rotated side to have too much for Kairat at home. In attack, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé feel close to essential if they start. I will include Erling Haaland if either forward misses out on the starting XI.
- Barcelona also appeal. They need a result, so I fully expect to triple up once line-ups confirm.
- In goal, I want a strong home fixture. Gianluigi Donnarumma fits that brief. I do not expect Galatasaray to score heavily in Manchester, even with Victor Osimhen involved. At the same time, no Manchester City defender tempts me this week.
- Building the rest of the squad became much easier once I remembered that Matchday 8 only requires an XI, not the usual 15 players. That allowed room for a couple of punts.
- Oscar Gloukh makes the shortlist after two consecutive double-digit hauls. Ajax host Olympiacos and arrive in strong European form. Derrick Luckassen also interests me. Pafos look more solid defensively than expected, and their match against Slavia could easily end 1-0 or 0-0.
- I am still monitoring options from Tottenham, Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain. For now, I do not plan to start any of them.
@hichemillo
NOTES
- I scored 73 points last week but dropped to 4.6k overall. That makes it two disappointing Matchdays following a poor Matchday 5 Wildcard.
- I still hold the Limitless chip and plan to activate it for Matchday 8. The fixtures look too good to ignore, with strong opportunities for Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona, alongside Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen.
- With only 11 players required, the chip feels closer to a Free Hit than a traditional Limitless.
- In goal, I’ll go with David Raya alongside a budget option.
- At the back, Alejandro Grimaldo, Gabriel Magalhães and Virgil van Dijk form the core, with two defenders covering the bench.
- In midfield, I plan to select five from a strong pool that includes Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Phil Foden, Vinícius Júnior, Mohamed Salah, Michael Olise, Mikel Merino, and Gabriel Martinelli.
- Up front, I want all three premiums: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane.
- I will wait for confirmed line-ups before activating the chip. Formation will likely be either 3-5-2 or 3-4-3.
- Captaincy will be difficult to call, but I’m currently leaning towards an Arsenal defender or a Barcelona midfielder.