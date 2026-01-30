Bruno G + Livramento: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 24

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Eddie Howe said that Bruno Guimaraes (ankle) will be assessed in training to see if he can feature for Newcastle United against Liverpool.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 24

The midfielder returned to their midweek squad but didn’t feature, with Howe explaining that he’d only had “light training” beforehand.

“It’s slightly unknown at the moment. I’d say he did really well to be with us in Paris – I think that was more down to the fact that he was desperate to be there and support the players. We did very, very light training and he participated in that but it was next to nothing, to be honest. He trained with us yesterday but that was more of a test, so look, let’s see how he is today. This will be the day, really, where we decide.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes’ fitness

Meanwhile, Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Joelinton (groin) and Tino Livramento (hamstring) are still sidelined.

“He flew on to Barcelona after the game to get an injection into his groin. It was good news with Joe. The specialist feels he only needs one injection and that means his return could be quite quick, so we’re looking at weeks, not months. Slightly unsure of the exact date yet, but it’s positive news.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

“He’s doing well. I believe he’s having a scan today – a second scan to see the progress of his hamstring. Fingers crossed it’s good news and I think if it is, he’ll be back running outside. I think we’re still probably five to six weeks away. We’re looking at an early March return, providing everything goes well.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Like Bruno, Jacob Murphy (hamstring) was able to be an unused substitute in Paris.