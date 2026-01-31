Home Page Exclusions

Brighton v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

31 January 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
10thEverton2333-1WLDWD
12thBrighton2330+2DWDDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.