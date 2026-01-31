Brighton v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Everton 23 33 -1 WLDWD 12th Brighton 23 30 +2 DWDDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):