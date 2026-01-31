Dugout Discussion

Chelsea v West Ham team news: Pedro sub, Palmer starts

31 January 2026 598 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

A much-changed Chelsea take on West Ham United in the penultimate Premier League game of the day.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

As expected, Liam Rosenior has rung the changes for this evening’s encounter with the Hammers.

Only four players keep their places from midweek: Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro are among the players dropping to the bench.

After a bright cameo in Naples, Cole Palmer makes his first start in a fortnight.

Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap are also brought into the side.

The West Ham team news is a little bit easier, with just one alteration.

El Hadji Malick Diouf comes in for Ollie Scarles at left-back.

Adama Traore is among the substitutes after joining from Fulham.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato, Caicedo, Fernandez, Garnacho, Palmer, Gittens, Delap.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Fofana, James, Acheampong, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Neto, Guiu, Joao Pedro.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos.

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Scarles, Kante, Potts, Magassa, Adama, Wilson.

price change predictions
598 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    A - Eki & Cunha > Pedro & Mbeumo for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B - Eki & Szob > Rogers & Pedro (keep Cunha)

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Do it before this GW

      Open Controls
  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Enzo taking his shirt off has cost 2pts. Idiot.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      You’re lucky he got anything

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Dem tats tho

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        Most impressive Lion backtat ever

        Open Controls
      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        horrible

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Such a stupid rule. Wish they would get rid of it.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        It’s the players who are stupid, not the rule. They all know it.

        Open Controls
  3. Zack124
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    I think best to wait until Tuesday with Saka transfer out. We will know who will have double in GW26.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Freehit?

      Open Controls
      1. Zack124
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I was thinking about triple captain.

        Open Controls
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Even his finish was a scuffed shot..

    Open Controls
  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Macallister should hang his head in shame. As Keane would say, his own mother would be embarrassed

    Open Controls
  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gordon is a moron, Gordon is a moron..

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      just now

      He was right to chase that down.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.