Chelsea v West Ham team news: Pedro sub, Palmer starts

A much-changed Chelsea take on West Ham United in the penultimate Premier League game of the day.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

As expected, Liam Rosenior has rung the changes for this evening’s encounter with the Hammers.

Only four players keep their places from midweek: Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro are among the players dropping to the bench.

After a bright cameo in Naples, Cole Palmer makes his first start in a fortnight.

Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap are also brought into the side.

The West Ham team news is a little bit easier, with just one alteration.

El Hadji Malick Diouf comes in for Ollie Scarles at left-back.

Adama Traore is among the substitutes after joining from Fulham.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato, Caicedo, Fernandez, Garnacho, Palmer, Gittens, Delap.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Fofana, James, Acheampong, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Neto, Guiu, Joao Pedro.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos.

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Scarles, Kante, Potts, Magassa, Adama, Wilson.