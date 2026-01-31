Sunderland v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Sunderland and Burnley.

The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 2 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

SUNDERLAND

BURNLEY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Sunderland 23 33 -2 DDLWL 19th Burnley 23 15 -19 LLDDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):