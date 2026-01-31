Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 24?

After five blanks in six Gameweeks and a shock benching against Wolves for Erling Haaland (£15.0m), is it time to back against him with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy?

That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, despite Manchester City’s favourable-looking fixture against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side.

In-form Manchester United and Chelsea attackers such as Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) are strong options ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, check in with the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings and settle on a top three for the armband.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

There’s a new name at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings: Bruno Fernandes. Just shy of a third of our site users believe the Portugal international is the best option for Gameweek 24, following three consecutive assists.

Haaland sits in the unfamiliar position of second place, currently boasting just over 18.5% of the vote. Following his benching in Gameweek 23, the Norwegian has dropped in price, despite scoring in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Joao Pedro (£7.2m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% of support. Chelsea’s Pedro scored twice in midweek, while Gabriel is the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy, notching 39 points in five starts since returning from injury. Both he and Saka were rested on Wednesday.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks