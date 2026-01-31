Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 24?

31 January 2026 63 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
After five blanks in six Gameweeks and a shock benching against Wolves for Erling Haaland (£15.0m), is it time to back against him with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy?

That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, despite Manchester City’s favourable-looking fixture against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side.

In-form Manchester United and Chelsea attackers such as Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) are strong options ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, check in with the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings and settle on a top three for the armband.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 24

There’s a new name at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings: Bruno Fernandes. Just shy of a third of our site users believe the Portugal international is the best option for Gameweek 24, following three consecutive assists.

Haaland sits in the unfamiliar position of second place, currently boasting just over 18.5% of the vote. Following his benching in Gameweek 23, the Norwegian has dropped in price, despite scoring in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Joao Pedro (£7.2m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% of support. Chelsea’s Pedro scored twice in midweek, while Gabriel is the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy, notching 39 points in five starts since returning from injury. Both he and Saka were rested on Wednesday.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom

63 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which one to go without on WC?

    a) Mbuemo
    b) Rice
    c) Rogers

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      C

  2. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I've already lost money on Saka and his potential replacements are going up tonight.

    Saka to?

    A. Mbuemo (own Bruno F)
    B. Rice
    C. Save FT

    1. ΒAZEΛOS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      im in the same position! feels like Mbeumo is an overkill. if we also got Bruno F

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I think I agree, C might be the best option and just swallow the price changes

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Save... Saka was just rested.

    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      Save

    4. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Ssve

  3. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Start
    A - Mukiele
    B - Guehi

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

    4. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Pretty conclusive. Thanks guys

  4. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is this gtg or need a wildcard?
    Don
    Guehi chalobah gab
    Saka rice garner enzo wirtz
    Haaland bowen

    Subs dub foster hall gudmunsson

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      Gtg

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      40 mins ago

      Saka to BrunoF or boomo

      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nope. Make no sense to sell saka now to me. I am gonna captain him this week

  5. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    What to do? Bit of an injury crisis. 1FT 2.2ITB. For C can't get Chabolah as I have triple Chelsea.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber* Alderete
    Bruno F Saka Wilson Enzo Bruno G*
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dubravka Dorgu* Gudmundsson** Guiu

    A) Bruno G to Mbeumo/Semenyo/Rogers
    B) Dorgu to Munoz
    C) Bruno G and Dorgu to Mbuemo and Aina -4pts
    D) Wildcard

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      A

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        What one you prefer?

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      I like B. Very punty. Or cheeky move to Hill and bench BrunoG

  6. Manani
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    3FT, save?

    Dub
    Timber Gab Chalobah Mukiele
    Rice Rogers Wilson Wirtz
    Haaland Ekiteke
    (Pope Anderson DCL ORielly)

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yep strong looking team

  7. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here or g2g? 0.1m itb

    Sanchez
    Gabriel konate Mukiele
    Saka brunoF semenyo rice Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka dcl vdv diouf

    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Nah, looks decent although Saka must be annoying

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Keeping the faith with him, will come good soon

        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sold for Mbuemo and also made afford Gabriel. Saka has been awful and not even close to be worth his price tag imo

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            just now

            True, but could be a nice differential if they get a dgw. Tempted to keep for now.

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Very gtg. Nice team

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Thanks

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          Konate is a concern though 🙂

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Was tempted to take a hit if he wasn’t available again. Seems he’s back though.

  8. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who are people capping then? Between Haaland and Bruno for me

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bruno

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Similar conundrum. Haaland atm

    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bruno

    4. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bruno, I’m tired of capping Haaland and his annoying blanks. I don’t think he’d have a field day at Spurs anyway. Although I could be wrong on all accounts haha!

  9. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Confused how to lineup the team this week. Anything you would change?

    Roefs
    Gabriel Chalobah Mukiele
    Bruno Rice Rogers LeFee
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dub Szobo Timber Collins

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Looks good

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks. Almost every GW my bench players will outscore whoever I start. Last week Rogers and Dub... Part of the game ehh

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Part of the game, think you’ve benched the right ones this gw.

    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Start Timber over Thiago?

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        Good call، but hard to bench a PK taker

  10. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is this G2G (on WC)?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber Maguire Aina
    BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers Rice
    Haaland

    Sa JoaoPedro Cash Mane

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Aina to Hill. Start JP

      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Start JP over Aina / Hill?

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          18 mins ago

          What I said

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Maguire is a shaky pick. I'd punt on Munoz if on WC

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks. Like Munoz but Palace in free fall. I thought about it.

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          Yep one for the super maverick for now

  11. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hi chaps! Anything worth a hit here?

    Verbruggen
    Mukiele - Gabriel - Chalobah
    Bruno G - Saka - Bruno F - Rice - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Thiago
    ____________________________________
    Dubravka: Guiu: Gudmundsson: Dorgu

    0FT, 2.7m ITB

    Absolute trash bench, so just concerned if Bruno G doesn’t play and take a hit for him out?

    Thanks guys.

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Unless it's a strong hold for weeks, don't take the hit. BrunoG to Semenyo for example depends on how you look at it.

      Gtg. Deal with Dorgu next GW

      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate appreciate it, I reckon I’ll hold off on the hit then, Bruno G -> Semenyo looks a great move though, possibly that next week, or Enzo.
        Dorgu can possibly be dealt with next GW as well instead. Sorted, cheers bud!

  12. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Price changes 31st January

    Rises:
    Mbeumo 8.4
    João Pedro 7.3
    Evanilson 7.1
    Gabriel 7.0
    Szoboszlai 6.7
    Brobbey 5.6
    Mané 4.6

    Falls:
    Schade 7.1
    Minteh 5.7
    Gravenberch 5.6
    Reijnders 5.1
    Stach 4.8
    Arthur 3.8

    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks. Annoying no rises for Rice or Enzo.

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Boom 2-0. Cheers man

  13. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Torn over who to get first, JPedro or Enzo, feel like both could be rested if Palmer plays 10.....

    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’ve gone for JP. In form and playing striker. Enzo could play deeper too.

      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ye I feel like league is the priority so makes sense

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      None if in doubt

      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hmm Ham do have some form...

    3. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Think enzo minutes are more secure

