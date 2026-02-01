2pm team news: Luiz, Abraham + Cunha start, Collins benched, no Watkins

Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with four matches taking place.

Three of those fixtures get underway at 2pm GMT:

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes seven changes to the side that started the 3-2 Europa League win over Red Bull Salzburg.

Douglas Luiz and Tammy Abraham make their second Aston Villa debuts, while Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen and Morgan Rogers all return.

They oust the benched Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Amadou Onana, George Hemmings and Harvey Elliott.

Ollie Watkins is not in the matchday squad after picking up an injury in midweek.

There are three changes to the Brentford line-up: Sepp van den Berg, Jordan Henderson and Dango Ouattara in for Nathan Collins, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Mikkel Damsgaard.

The only alteration from Manchester United manager Michael Carrick sees Matheus Cunha start. The injured Patrick Dorgu makes way.

As for Fulham, Samuel Chukwueze comes in for Kevin, who is named among the substitutes.

Finally, at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest make five changes from the team that beat Ferencvaros 4-0.

Zach Abbott, Morato, Ryan Yates, James McAtee and Dan Ndoye drop to the bench. Ola Aina, Murillo, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi replace them.

There are three changes to the Crystal Palace XI from Gameweek 23: Chadi Riad, Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino in for the benched Jaydee Canvot, suspended Adam Wharton and absent Jean-Philippe Mateta.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, Bogarde, Luiz, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia, Abraham

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Digne, Mings, Barkley, Hemmings, Onana, Bailey, Elliott

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Henry, Janelt, Henderson, Ouattara, Jensen, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Yarmoliuk, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Donovan, Bentt

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Ugarte, Lacey, Sesko, Zirkzee

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Bassey, Sessegnon, Reed, Cairney, King, Kevin, Kusi-Asare

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Lucca, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Abbott

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Riad, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Sarr

Subs: Matthews, Benitez, Uche, Clyne, Canvot, Rodney, Marsh

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: