FPL Gameweek 24: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 24 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

The data for Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City is yet to arrive, so this article only contains the underlying stats from the day’s first three matches. We’ll update this piece when the numbers from north London arrive from Opta.

GAMEWEEK 24: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 24: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

