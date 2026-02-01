Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 24: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

1 February 2026 308 comments
avfc82
At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 24 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

  • The data for Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City is yet to arrive, so this article only contains the underlying stats from the day’s first three matches. We’ll update this piece when the numbers from north London arrive from Opta.

GAMEWEEK 24: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 24: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the results of each match below to be taken to our Match Centre:

HomeScoreAway
Tottenham Hotspur2 – 2Manchester City
Nottingham Forest1 – 1Crystal Palace
Manchester United3 – 2Fulham
Aston Villa0 – 1Brentford
  1. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Thiago > JP looks obvious, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      JP has a good run now but Thiago has a similarly good one from 27, is cheaper and nailed. Question is whether to hokey cokey or trust the Chelsea man

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Or if Haaland is still rubbish by then, it might make ditching him for a Ekitike, JP, Thaigo front line a possible option...

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I do agree Pedro is inconsistent

        Open Controls
    2. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      For free its very straightforward yeah.

      Open Controls
    3. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Crazy move. JP not on pens, not guaranteed starter. Injury prone too.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Crazy? Thiago has Newcastle away and Arsenal next and Pedro has Wolves, Leeds and Burnley

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Newcastle are nothing to fear and he can just be benched v Arsenal.

          Pedro a good option though.

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Newcastle used to be solid at home, but true not so much for a while

            Open Controls
  2. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Any Ska and/or Watkins updates?

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      saka is fine, just a niggle

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        That’s a relief

        I’d love to keep him as a differential in the DGW

        Is he GTG midweek?

        Open Controls
        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          I would sell saka anyway. Let's be honest, he's been trash all season apart from the champions league. He's too predictable. sell him for Rice, wilson, Semenyo, bruno, Enzo

          Open Controls
          1. Ray85
            • 8 Years
            26 mins ago

            Before a DGW if you already have him? Noni might have played himself into a starting place.....

            Open Controls
            1. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              23 mins ago

              yeah go for triple arsenal defence or rice

              Open Controls
              1. Ray85
                • 8 Years
                18 mins ago

                I already have Gabriel. Was thinking of getting Calafiori too.

                If Saka is injured I'll probably take a chance on Noni. A few others have Rice in my mini league and recently he's dropped slightly deeper with Zubi more attacking so not sure.

                Open Controls
                1. Ignasi M
                  • 8 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  worth a punt on Madueke

                  Open Controls
  3. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Liverpool 4-1 Man City

    Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Repost - Bench boost GW25 or GW26?
    A. GW25: Dubravka (WHU) Keane (ful) Thiago (new) Richards (bha)
    B. GW26: Dubravka (cry) Thiaw (tot) Keane (BOU) Anderson (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Esteve points predictions please.

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  6. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Which of these is the better move.

    Bruno G up to Wirtz

    Or BG down to Anderson/Garner
    With Guiu up to Joao Pedro?

    Rice, Semenyo, Bruno,Enzo, BrunoG
    Watkins Haaland, Guiu

    Open Controls
  7. GC123
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Miley + DCL > Enzo + Kroupi for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks Hutch

        Open Controls
  8. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Anyone watch Brighton enough to comment on Ayari

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      just now

      *Is he a decent option, seems like in good form?

      Open Controls
  9. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Would you BB this?

    Dubravka - Szob - Senesi - Gudmund

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      It would help to include which GW and the fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        My guess it is this gameweek with this gameweek’s fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m looking at a potentially quite similar BB this week with Kroupi instead of Szob but I think I might wait and see for now

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks. While the fixtures are decent (particularly Dubravka, Gudmund & Senesi), on reflection my gut says to hold off.

        Open Controls
  10. Romford Pele - Don't w…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    49 mins ago

    Would you help me with the following? Start one and bench order of the other two

    a) Alderete (ars)
    b) Richards (bha)
    c) O'reilly (liv)

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tough one you probably need to hope for a Glasner special in the derby

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    What do you cats make of MCI looking like mutts for 45 minutes? It's like they had no midfield today. It's nothing but dribblers and gimmick kids. Possession is awful. They need a Fernandinho like crazy.

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      As an Arsenal fan, great.

      You wouldn't think they had a ballon dor winner in midfield.

      Open Controls
    2. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think Rodri is finished. Pep's always overrefined in him and overplayed him. No Rodri, no City.

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        *over relied on him

        Open Controls
  12. Ask Yourself
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which combo for next few ? x

    A) Anderson + Timber
    B) Rice + Richards/Hill rotation

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Not much between them. Do both options require the same number of FTs?

      Open Controls
  13. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is it time to consider moving on Rogers, for maybe Semenyo?

    Other mids are Enzo, Saka Bruno F and Wirtz.

    Open Controls
    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      No, id rather moved saka on!

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Waiting for news on his injury/DGW but will be a straight swap with another Arsenal mid.

        Open Controls
    2. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      keep rogers but get rid of trash saka

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Saka is the priority sell

      Open Controls
  14. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Men folk should not drink and transfer players but something just told me that Haaland to Ekitiktok seems right. Then I could just have 8M in the bank for the rest of the season.

    It took 3 beers to get this insight

    Open Controls
  15. klopp it guys
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Pick 1 already have bruno Fernandes

    A. Mbeumo

    B. Wirtz

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Seems like Utd points are spread among many players, hard to know from week to week who scores. So starting to think Bruno is enough Utd?

      Open Controls
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That's my conclusion. He's the only United essential.

        Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depends if you have any other Liv. I have Wirtz and Bruno F.

      Open Controls
  16. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    How did Rogers look today? Keep or sell?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Need som Chelsea on board

      Open Controls
    2. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      he looked good. was a threat. unlucky with two chances.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        I see.. yeah should probably keep for now. Bou next

        Open Controls
        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          rogers deserves one or two more games. If he doesn't haul in the next two, I'll sell him.

          Open Controls
          1. brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Ta

            Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Please don’t remind us that we own him

      Open Controls
  17. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    You guys holding onto Rogers? AVL not looking good. Not sure who to sell him for.

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Great question

      Open Controls
    2. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      I still think he's a good pick but there's others fluttering their eyelashes. Sarr could be interesting.

      Open Controls
  18. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Doesn’t feel like any standout captain options next gw?

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Likely a Bruno or Jpedro for me depending on midweek

      Open Controls
    3. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Easy. Ekitike. That Liverpool attack at home, evening kick off, will absolutely batter that City trash defence. Liverpool 4-1 City

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        Kind of agree. He scored twice this week, but was frustrating to own the five GWs he blanked before. Not convinced the goals are guaranteed to flood from now

        Open Controls
        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Ekitike's performances have been very good for a month or so. He's been scoring and assisting in other competitions, so only a matter of time before he started scoring in league.

          Open Controls
        2. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          those five gam weeks though. very unlucky. he hit the post a few times and had a couple of goals disallowed. He looks super with Wirtz coming into form.

          Open Controls
          1. Hutchiniho
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Wirtz or Ekitike?

            Open Controls
  19. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    3 points off a desperately needed green, have Roefs and Alderete left, whats my chances??

    Open Controls
    brianutd-
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Good

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Phewy

        Open Controls
    2. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Almost a guarantee as I doubt many own any players tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Enzo and Semenyo killing me

        Open Controls
      2. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        just now

        CS would be massive

        Open Controls
  20. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which of these is the better move.

    Bruno G up to Wirtz?

    Or BG down to Anderson/Garner
    With Guiu up to Joao Pedro?

    Rice, Semenyo, Bruno,Enzo, BrunoG
    Watkins Haaland, Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Havnt watched Pool much but Wirtz could be a solid pick now, not sure if Watkins is ok long term now so could be a Pedro spot there

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thanks JT.
        Can’t decide whether that cheap 5th mid is better than that dead Guiu spot.

        I have Watkins, Bruno G and Guiu no shows this week
        Only Rodon on my bench

        Open Controls
  21. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you move Wilson for Enzo? Got exact bitcoins for the move

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Never watch Chelsea so don’t really know, they guy always seems to end up with points

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Points is the objective so why would you not?

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Palmer back and on pens a factor

          Open Controls
    2. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Def Enzo
      But Wilson will also chip in.
      Like both

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Rice another option. He has become shite but got Sunderland next

        Open Controls

