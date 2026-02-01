Dugout Discussion

Spurs v Man City team news: Foden benched, no van de Ven

1 February 2026 413 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City in the penultimate match of Gameweek 24.

Kick-off in north London is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes three changes from the team that beat Galatasaray in midweek.

Marc Guehi, Rodri and Antoine Semenyo come into the starting XI.

Nathan Ake and Omar Marmoush drop to the bench, while Jeremy Doku misses out due to injury.

Phil Foden is named among the substitutes.

Thomas Frank makes four alterations: Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Conor Gallagher and Dominic Solanke in for Kevin Danso, Djed Spence, Pape Matar Sarr and Wilson Odobert.

Micky van de Ven, Danso and Spence are injured.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Palhinha, Romero, Dragusin, Gray, Bissouma, Gallagher, Udogie, Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Tel, Odobert, Sarr, Souza, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Byfield, Roswell

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Bernardo, Cherki, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Nico, Foden, McAidoo, Alleyne, Lewis

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

413 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Solanke given the first goal. What a farce. Guehi clearly kicks it in.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      i dont really understand how that cant be an og when darlow's was yesterday

      Open Controls
    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Check Mark's team
      Does he own Guehi ?

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Will be changed back to a Guehi OG after the FPL game locks tomorrow night

      Open Controls
  2. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    If spurs beat city, Arsenal win the league

    Open Controls
    1. Dannyb
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      *United

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        well...United arguably are the most in form team at the moment

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lol united jokers are back

        Open Controls
  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rodri will never be the same player, a real shame,

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      yeah he's done. lost two yards of pace

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not for me… I like it

      Open Controls
  4. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    11 mins ago

    Time to get rid of Robot?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      I will be for sure

      Open Controls
    2. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I’ve spent a long time comparing him to the great strikers of the past…. Now I’m thinking more along the lines of Andy Carroll. At best.

      Open Controls
    3. fusen
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      To who?

      Open Controls
      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Ekitike.

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        JP

        Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      tempted

      Open Controls
    5. FantasyTony
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've too much money as is.

      Open Controls
  5. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone else TC Solanke, or just me?

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      no way. then again, I captained ekitike..

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pascal Groß (TC) here

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Was the obvious pick. So I believe most did the same.

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Casemiro here

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        you'e all sick. shame on you.

        Open Controls
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Come on Nunes.. just 9 more defcons. You can do it son.

    Open Controls
  7. FantasyTony
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Odds of Foden coming on? Need it block some Casemiro bench jam.

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Timing

        Open Controls
  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    2 more DEFCON Guehi let’s go!

    Open Controls
  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    1 more DEFCON Guehi let’s go!

    Open Controls
  10. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    I think Haaland needs a rest, come on Pep

    Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    2 players holding Haaland

    Open Controls
  12. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    please dont give that as a pen jeez

    Open Controls
  13. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Foden should have cum on much earlier

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Pause

      Open Controls
  14. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Unreal how that's not a pen

    Open Controls
  15. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Insane how that is allowed.

    Open Controls
  16. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    If that's not a foul on Haaland then they might as well just start brawling in the penalty box

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      The ball wasn’t in play

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Then retake it

        Open Controls
  17. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Football fan in me wants a Spurs winner

    FPL player in me wants a Semenyo winner

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Arsenal fan in me wants a Spurs winner lmfao

      Open Controls
  18. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    9 more defcons Nunes. Come on!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      9 mins added. Still on.

      Open Controls
  19. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Solanke will go down forever in Arsenal legend history

    Open Controls
  20. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    rodri has to walk for that, unbelievable

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      he gets away with so much

      Open Controls
  21. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    If spurs score a winner, I promise I will eat my own s*it.

    Open Controls
  22. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Rogers YC removed ?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Huge if true.

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
  23. Bigbars
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Rodri is one of those annoying players that gets away with murder... thats a yellow card !

    Open Controls
  24. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Spursy

    Open Controls
  25. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Guehi 10 defcons

    Open Controls

