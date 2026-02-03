Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 25?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

The name on top of Gameweek 24’s list, Kevin Schade (£7.1m), instead received a straight red card at Villa Park! He’ll miss the next two league matches.

Things were better for Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m), though. We spoke about the Frenchman being more about setting up goals, rather than netting for himself, but he put Manchester City ahead on Sunday afternoon, played in by Erling Haaland (£15.0m).

Bowen has two goals in two, pushing him off this week’s table.

Yet the main successes came from predicted assistors, despite only six of the nine being able to play.

Casemiro (£5.5m) and Pascal Gross (£5.5m) registered 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) scored for the third time in a row.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.