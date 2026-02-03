FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 25?

3 February 2026 32 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Foden + Cherki shine in another Haaland blank 2

The name on top of Gameweek 24’s list, Kevin Schade (£7.1m), instead received a straight red card at Villa Park! He’ll miss the next two league matches.

Things were better for Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m), though. We spoke about the Frenchman being more about setting up goals, rather than netting for himself, but he put Manchester City ahead on Sunday afternoon, played in by Erling Haaland (£15.0m).

Bowen has two goals in two, pushing him off this week’s table.

Yet the main successes came from predicted assistors, despite only six of the nine being able to play.

Casemiro (£5.5m) and Pascal Gross (£5.5m) registered 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) scored for the third time in a row.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

32 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who should I replace DCL with?

    A) Ekitike
    B) Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is he injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        No, he's juts not scoring

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Fair

          Open Controls
    4. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Life's come down to scouting Gyokeres as a pick for a DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      0 touches so far

      Open Controls
  3. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Stick or twist with Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Stick imo

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      You know if you twist he’ll double digit haul in the next game, if you’re willing to accept that?

      Open Controls
      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Not really lol. Will keep.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Mbeumo is even more capable to do that(?)

        Open Controls
    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I want to have Mbeumo. Looks like I can't sell Rice, Bruno is certainly a keep. Enzo also. That leaves me Anderson and Rogers. Anderson is much cheaper, on corners and managed to get 7 points without A or G.

      Open Controls
    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Dutch Chelsea forward Liam de Lap in pretty pants…

    Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    pedro looks really sharp

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  6. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who to sell first and for who?

    1. Xhaka - would have 5.3m to spend
    2. VdV - would have 4.8m to spend

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Xhaka > Anderson

      Or

      VdV > SUN def, Cash or Aina

      Depends on your team

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yeah thinking Anderson or KDH and VdV being bench fodder…

        Open Controls
  7. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Corner FC…

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Chelsea pushed four players out to half way line, so Bottle Job FC had to drop players back….teams now have a strategy…

      Open Controls
  8. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    From having a plethora of choice, England’s midfield suddenly wobbling - Saka, Palmer, Foden, Rogers, Bellingham all picking up regular injuries or off form.

    Jordan Henderson nailed for WC Group stages….

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rice and We to save the blushes

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        just now

        *Eze

        Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Elliott Anderson should be a guaranteed starter

      Open Controls
    3. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Reckon Kobbie Mainoo might sneak in to the squad…

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      🙂 although if hendo helps fire brentford to a european spot this season who could deny him a place in the squad at least

      Open Controls
  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Scary how all of Palmer, Saka, Eze, Rogers, Bellingham and Foden are all out of form 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      just now

      World Cup pressure already getting to them…

      Open Controls

