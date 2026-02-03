If you’re thinking of moving early on a player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), there is a good reason for holding fire until Tuesday night at the earliest.

The EFL Cup semi-final second-leg tie between Arsenal and Chelsea takes place on that evening.

Whoever comes out on top in that clash will not only blank in Gameweek 31 but also double in Gameweek 26.

If Arsenal reach the EFL Cup final, they and Wolverhampton Wanderers play twice in Gameweek 26 , with the other 18 teams playing once.

If Chelsea reach the EFL Cup final, they and Everton play twice in Gameweek 26, with the other 18 teams playing once.

So, the outcome of Tuesday’s clash at the Emirates could radically alter FPL managers’ transfer plans.

Arsenal are the favourites to prevail: they’re 3-2 up from the first leg and will be at home. The bookies give them an 85%-90% chance of progressing as a result.

Most of us will be doubled or tripled up on the Gunners already, so will be prepared for Double Gameweek 26 if Mikel Arteta’s side reach Wembley.

However, if Chelsea overturn their first-leg deficit, there’ll suddenly be a scramble for Blues players and those of Everton.

As for Wednesday’s semi-final between Manchester City and Newcastle United, whoever triumphs will blank in Gameweek 31 – but won’t double in Gameweek 26.