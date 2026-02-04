Bowen, Thiago, Saka: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 25?

Gameweek 25 presents various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Based on fixtures, form and injuries, these players are being transferred in (TI(R), below) and out (TO(R), below) the most.

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 25.

JARROD BOWEN

Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) is one of the most in-form forwards in FPL right now.

The England international has delivered 36 points over the last six Gameweeks, the second-most of any forward, thanks to three goals, one assist, four defensive contribution (DefCon) points and seven bonus.

His latest strike, while slightly fortunate, brought his total to 11 attacking returns, a respectable tally given West Ham United’s position in the table.

It means Bowen is very much in consideration for Gameweek 25, when the Hammers face Burnley.

Subsequently, they will have back-to-back home matches against Manchester United and Bournemouth, the latter of whom have the worst away defensive record in the division.

The pros for Bowen himself are as follows: he regularly plays the full 90 minutes, takes penalties following Lucas Paqueta’s departure, features prominently on corners/free-kicks, and is included in only 8.9% of FPL squads, marking him out as a differential.

That said, he’s only managed 13 shots over the last six Gameweeks, a tally bettered by eight other forwards.

His position on the pitch is pretty wide, too, particularly when Nuno Espirito Santo uses a more orthodox centre-forward up top, i.e. Taty Castellanos (£5.5m).

Above: Jarrod Bowen’s touch heatmap over the last four Gameweeks

That said, goals aren’t Bowen’s only routes to points, with assists and the occasional DefCons also factors to consider.

Beyond the stats, Bowen also passes the eye test, making him a solid differential option for the upcoming period.

VERDICT: BUY

MARCOS SENESI

With Bournemouth able to fend off interest in Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) last month, now could be the ideal time for Fantasy managers to bring him into their squads.

Crucially, Andoni Iraola’s side sit top of our Fixture Ticker over the next six Gameweeks.

Then, of course, there is Senesi’s DefCon potential.

The Argentinian has banked DefCon points in 19 out of his 23 starts, with his 82.6% success rate over the season the highest among all Fantasy players.

He’s pretty creative for a centre-back, too, ranking joint-12th in his position for chances created (19).

On the defensive front, Bournemouth have kept just two clean sheets in their last 15 matches, but they did shut out Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.

They’ve also conceded fewer big chances than any other team on home turf, including Arsenal, so the upcoming encounters with Aston Villa, Sunderland and Brentford carry additional appeal.

It suggests Senesi can be a cheap defender to back, although it is worth noting he is on seven bookings – anyone racking up 10 yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

VERDICT: BUY

IGOR THIAGO

Igor Thiago (£7.1m) has undoubtedly been one of the Fantasy success stories of 2025/26.

He’s found the back of the net 16 times so far, the most of any player except Erling Haaland (£15.0m), averaging 5.4 points per match.

Moreover, his 52 shots in the box and 28 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ also place him second.

However, Thiago has now failed to score or assist in any of his last three encounters against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, having previously plundered 29 points in two matches.

In Gameweek 24, he failed to even register a shot, instead prioritising his defensive duties with Brentford down to 10 men.

Keith Andrews’ side have some pretty tough fixtures ahead, but starting from Gameweek 27, they enter a very favourable run of matches, at which point Thiago becomes an easy ‘buy’.

For current owners, he remains a player to retain, with transfers particularly precious at this point in the season.

VERDICT: KEEP, BUY IN GAMEWEEK 27

BUKAYO SAKA

Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) has delivered just six points over the last four Gameweeks.

The premium midfielder didn’t even make it onto the pitch on Saturday, having suffered an injury in the warm-up at Elland Road.

While the injury is not thought to be serious, it sounds like he will miss a few matches.

As reported by Simon Collings, Saka is hoping to return to fitness in time for the north London derby in Gameweek 27.

Bukayo Saka is OUT and looks set to miss Arsenal's potential Double Gameweek 26 ❌ pic.twitter.com/xAOSW0TwCd — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 3, 2026

If that timeline proves correct, Saka would miss Arsenal’s Double Gameweek 26.

Even if he returns sooner than expected, Mikel Arteta has been noticeably more cautious with Saka’s playing time recently, as evidenced by his benchings against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

It’s not like he’s been hauling anyway, so Saka feels like an easy ‘sell’.

Switching to Declan Rice (£7.5m) or Saka’s replacement on the wing, Noni Madueke (£6.8m), would make sense as Arsenal now ‘double’. Alternatively, you could add another Gunners’ defender to your squad and replace Saka with a midfielder from another club.

VERDICT: SELL

MICKY VAN DE VEN

Micky van den Ven (£4.5m) has missed Tottenham Hotspur’s last two matches in all competitions due to injury, but is expected back for Saturday’s trip to Manchester United.

“Micky is a minor one. I fully expect him to be available for Man Utd, he just couldn’t make it for this game unfortunately.” – Thomas Frank on Micky van de Ven

But even if van de Ven is fit for Gameweek 25, Spurs remain inconsistent, making clean sheets highly unpredictable.

Indeed, in their last nine league matches, they have kept just two shut-outs away at Crystal Palace and Brentford.

In that period, they rank 16th for actual goals conceded and 11th for expected goals conceded (xGC).

With an injury crisis also engulfing the club, plus some tricky upcoming fixtures, the Dutch centre-back can easily be moved on, even if he does carry a bit of goal threat.

That’s because there are defenders at similar price points, like Senesi above, who carry much greater appeal over the next few weeks.

Gameweek 31 might be a better time to consider van de Ven, when Spurs top the ticker.

VERDICT: SELL