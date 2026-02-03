Team News

Bruno G, Cherki + Dias: The latest FPL team news + injury updates

3 February 2026 117 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola both faced the media on Tuesday ahead of their EFL Cup semi-final, second-leg tie the following day.

We’ve got the key Newcastle United and Manchester City team news in this article.

You can read what Mikel Arteta and Liam Rosenior said ahead of Tuesday’s clash at the Emirates here.

MANCHESTER CITY

Rayan Cherki (knock) will be assessed today after hobbling off at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

“He has a knock and we’ll see today how does he feel.” – Pep Guardiola on Rayan Cherki

Ruben Dias (hamstring) was back in training on Monday but, as expected, there was no Jeremy Doku (calf). Pep Lijnders expressed hope last Friday that Doku’s timeline of recovery would be “a little bit shorter” than his previous 18-day absence.

“Ruben [Dias] started to training yesterday and Jeremy [Doku] not yet.” – Pep Guardiola

John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Savinho (thigh) are all still sidelined.

Antoine Semenyo can feature in this tie, as indeed he did at St James’ Park three weeks ago. Marc Guehi can’t, however: he is ineligible as he was signed after the semi-final first leg.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Bruno Guimaraes (ankle) looks set to miss out yet again for the Magpies, although there is some hope that he could be fit for the Gameweek 25 visit of Brentford.

“Bruno is doing well. I don’t think he’ll make this game but there is a chance for the weekend.” – Eddie Howe

Elsewhere, it’s mixed news on Lewis Miley (knee) and Sven Botman (both). Those two were unused substitutes on Saturday, with injuries preventing them from getting onto the field.

Botman will be fit for the rematch with Manchester City but Miley is a big doubt.

“Sven is okay. Lewis, I’m not sure will make this game either.” – Eddie Howe

Elsewhere, Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (hamstring) and Joelinton (groin) remain out.

Newcastle are the busiest Premier League team from now until March, and Howe was asked about his rotation policy with the fixtures coming thick and fast.

“There’s a lot of thought that’s going into our team selections at the moment and it has been [the case] all season. We’ve tried to pick and choose the moments when we rotate. We don’t want to rotate too many at one time. I try to keep it to two to three, maybe four, on a game-by-game basis to make sure that we give the players the best chance to perform firstly, so they enter the pitch in a great physical condition, and try to minimise injuries, of course.” – Eddie Howe

  1. Tcheco
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Would you Bench Boost this lot?

    Dubravka (WHU)
    Van Hecke (CRY)
    Miley (BRE)
    Gudmundsson (NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Miley is an injury doubt so monitor that. I believe hes already out of the City game in the cup midweek

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Cheers will keep an eye on that

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Shame because it looks good otherwise. I've got very similar teams but different positions DCL is my Leeds guy, Thiaw my Newcastle guy and E Anderson is my other guy. I'll probably use it now while they are all fit and well rather than trying to set up for a future double

          Open Controls
  2. LarkyTown
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    This is my 19th season of FPL and in all those Gameweeks I have never had a team where every player scored more than 2

    Had a shot at it last night - scuppered by Dubravka

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      ive had it couple time and i think the best one was couple seasons ago when it was a dgw and dawson from westham i think got his first ever goal and cleansheet it was a beautiful punt

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I have also never had a full house. 4+ points from every player even in a DGW.

      The lucky thing for me is that I've also never captained a player who got negative points. There have been a few times where the most popular player has gotten sent off (Son, Dennis that I can recall) but I didn't cap them.

      Open Controls
  3. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    I was looking ahead earlier at the potential fixtures in the blank gw for the league cup final and if we're assuming Arsenal and City make it which feels very likely, its quite slim pickings that week if you are free hitting it. Villa at home to West Ham is great but otherwise there are a lot of middling games which could go either way, could end up with some very diverse teams even in the content creation and model influenced era we live in

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Think FH should be better for the FA Cup semi final weekend

      End of April

      25/26 from memory

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      true

      i hope there's an interesting DGW this season, i think i would rather save the FH for it if there's enough teams doubling that i wouldnt want to own their players otherwise. last few seasons used the FH in a defensive manner to cover blanks, maybe its effective but not that enjoyable tbh. i really regret i think a few seasons ago when palace doubled and i couldnt triple (only eze) and mateta got something like 29 that gw, more upside more fun.

      Open Controls
  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Assuming Saka is fit then is this a roll?

    Sanchez
    Andersen / Gabriel / Virgil
    Saka / Enzo / Rogers / Semenyo / Fernandes
    Haaland / Ekitike

    Dubravka / Kroupi / Hill / Mukiele

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Nah I'm selling VvD in that position.

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        originally planned Munoz in for him, but thought i'd wait till next week.

        But will be starting Hill over VVD on reflection

        Open Controls
      2. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Legacy asset?

        Open Controls
      3. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Why on earth would you sell VVD one week before a great run of defensive fixtures?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          23 mins ago

          Because he's not worth his spot in the team for his price. Liverpool defense are not good even when the fixtures are 'good'.

          Open Controls
          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Great fixtures
            Actually an in form defence if they can match their expected stats
            Strong defcon output, amongst best in the league
            Starting to show some attacking potential again

            I’m not sure he’s a buy but to suggest he is a sell is very odd to me.

            Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      you could start hill

      Open Controls
    4. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Absolutely a roll, what a team

        Open Controls
    5. el polako
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      This season feels like a drag.
      Lack of in form premium assets combined with few cheap defcons monster created perfect storm for a strong template.

      Really struggling to make up the ground.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        I don't really agree that the template is that strong actually. WC24 people have 5 players+ different compared to the non-WC folks.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Gabriel, Timber, Rice\Saka
          Bruno Fernandes
          Haaland
          Enzo
          Rogers

          Pretty much in every team around me in my ML’s

          Been stuck around 1m mark overall for months now.

          Miss the days when going with firing premiums was the difference

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            That's 6 players/11. Still plenty of places where you can find value.

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Wirtz, Mbuemo, JP, Ekitike, Wilson, Semenyo - im various combinations.

              Maybe you’re right and I’m just a frustrated , grumpy Polak.

              Open Controls
          2. Flying Dutchman
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Rogers and Enzo don't fire every week; you can easily ship them out and get some nice differentials to make up ground. I was ranking 1.5M on gw19 and now I am on 256k.

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          You have the exact template midfield

          Attack

          Pretty much in defence too

          Just not your goalkeeper

          The template is always more than 15 picks

          Say 20-25

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Captain choice last 6 weeks has been huge, those going against Haaland will have climbed ranks without even trying

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          That one is true to an extent.
          Just not for me 🙂

          Everytime I went against Haaland this season I was punished, then there were occasions when I played safe and got punished too.

          Starting to think it’s not template, I’m just shite a this game.

          Open Controls
          1. Afternoon de Ligt
            • 4 Years
            just now

            That's been my biggest take-away this season!

            Open Controls
    6. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      start
      a. Dub vs WHU
      b. Kelleher vs New

      1. Andersen vs EVE
      2. Chalobah vs Wol

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        a2

        Open Controls
      2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          a2

          Open Controls
        • panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          b2

          Open Controls
        • bobicek92
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          A1, Chelsea will concede

          Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Awaiting midweek games but considering 1 if not 2 -4 of these moves.

        A Palmer > Enzo or Wirtz

        B DCL > Ekitike

        C Rogers > either of A not done or Semenyo.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          C first

          Open Controls
        2. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Don’t love any of those for-4 this week

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              First ones free

              Open Controls
          • Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            DCL has a nice fixture this week but I'd not be interested in keeping beyond that

            Open Controls
        3. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Courtesy of BBC

          “Right, as promised, here is a list of the Premier League's biggest spending clubs - in terms of TOTAL spend rather than NET spend - over the past five years.
          Manchester City are, as expected, much higher up this list:”
          Chelsea - £1.58bn
          Man City - £950m
          Man Utd - £940m
          Tottenham - £861m
          Arsenal - £855m
          Liverpool - £798m
          Newcastle - £703m

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            At least Spurs fans getting their value for the money.

            Open Controls
          2. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            I think net spend is a better indicator of how a club is performing in the transfer market.

            Open Controls
            1. Craigsimpson
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              It would be if teams like citeh and chelsea didn't hand out ridiculous contracts and brown envelopes (allegedly).

              Open Controls
              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                Yeah there is that.

                Open Controls
          3. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Pep claiming he's 6th in that list

            Think he's feeling his usual England winter blues!

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              With KDB, Rodri, D Silva, Kompany, Iniesta, Puyol, Busqeutes and Messi in form he would have walked the league this season.

              Not his fault.

              Open Controls
        4. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Who's your bus team captain? I'm on BrunoF(c) and Gabriel(vc).

          Open Controls
          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Bruno F. for me too.

            Open Controls
        5. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          I might make a move tonight and ride out the Man City semi final v Newcastle.

          What would you do here?

          2 FTs, £2.1m.
          All chips

          Roefs Dúbravka
          Gabriel Chalabah Van Hecke Mukiele Heaven
          Saka Semenyo Rice Rogers Enzo
          Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

          Open Controls
          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Can you do Saka & Heaven > Bruno F. and Timber?

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Yeah

              For exact money

              Autopick on form wants to go Bruno and Saliba

              Good call

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                "Autopick on form wants to go Bruno and Saliba"

                What do you mean by this? Are you referring to the 'Auto Pick' function on the FPL transfer page?

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  Indeed

                  It's always worth a brief look what the autopick is offering up

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    Where does it state the auto pick function will select a player based on form?

                    Open Controls
            2. Mr Turnip 1
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                That looks a great move if you can afford

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Cheers, Mr Turnip!

                  Open Controls
          2. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            OK to roll here? I'm hoping that Chelsea get through tonight as I would have 5 players for the double then. Can't see it happening though.

            Sánchez
            Gabriel Timber Chalobah
            Bruno F Rice Rogers Enzo
            Haaland Ekitiké Thiago

            Dubravka Tarkowski KDH Reinildo

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Looks solid

              A Chelsea win tonight would be more spicy

              Open Controls
            2. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Good to roll. I have a very similar starting 11. Only difference is I got Pickford and Cunha to your Sanchez and Ekitike.

              Open Controls
          3. pundit of punts
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            With Saka out till NLD now, I think I’ll do VdV + Barnes ➡ Timber + Ekitike for -4 this gw giving me -

            Verbruggen
            Gabriel - Timber - Richards
            Palmer - Bruno F - Mbeumo - Rogers
            Ekitike - Watkins - Pedro

            John - Reinildo - Gudmundsson - Saka

            Plan next gw - Saka + John ➡ Semenyo + Raya if Arsenal DGW or just Saka ➡ Enzo if Chelsea DGW.

            Thoughts? 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Good moves if Arsenal go through tonight.

              Open Controls
              1. pundit of punts
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Cheers

                Open Controls
            2. Mr Turnip 1
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                Why do we think Saka is out till NLD? Arteta’s comments made it sound like he’d be fit either for tonight or for this weekend?

                Open Controls
                1. pundit of punts
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  It’s all over twitter now

                  Some journo posted an article

                  Open Controls
            3. SKENG
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Would you BB early these 4?

              Dubravka (WHU)
              Thiago (new)
              Dalot (TOT)
              Tarkowski (ful)

              Open Controls
              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
              2. F4L
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                i think good chance wham score playing this more aggressive 2 up top set up, fulham should and if im being honest spurs probably about 50/50 so not sure best gw to use it. i guess thiago could get something

                Open Controls
              3. pundit of punts
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                No

                Open Controls
            4. The real Chief
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Planning WC GW32. New team without Haaland for the run in. Big Norwegian Diddy screwed me over yet again as I backed out on captaining Bruno 5 mins before the deadline and stuck it back on Haaland. 78 points but it could and should have been so much better. Now the question is if I should keep Eliteke until GW32. This season has been a nightmare.

              Open Controls
              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                I'm keeping Ekitiké. He doesn't seem to do as well against low blocks though so I think his fixtures should be looked at differently than for some other forwards. For example the Newcastle and City fixtures might suit him.

                Open Controls
            5. putana
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Think Sarr stays on pens with Strand Larsen there now?

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Who knows. Mateta might play still and then he’d be on pens. JSL may take them. No way to tell until we see who starts and see a pen taken unfortunately

                  Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Saka out of tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final, but injury picked up at Leeds is not serious.

                Hope is he is back in time for the North London Derby later this month (GW27)

                https://x.com/i/status/2018689553272386038

                Open Controls
                1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  Madueke in

                  He has looked better than saka every time he’s played this season particularly from open play. Saka has been marked out of games and can’t seem to work out how to break through.

                  Saka has got points from corners mainly. Madueke looks more of a threat, it’s actually better for arsenal going forwards

                  Open Controls
                  1. el polako
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                    Maybe Saka needs to add a 3rd move to his repertoire?
                    When know he can cut inside and shoot or run to the byline and pass (as long as it’s not to Gyokeres).

                    Open Controls
                  2. Skogen89
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                    I want to do this saka> madueke swap myself. Big differential !

                    Whats my best option here ( i have Gabriel, rice and saka)?

                    A) saka > madueke
                    B)saka > wirtz
                    C)saka > Mbeumo

                    Then later get another ars def

                    Open Controls
                  3. panda07
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    You'd be locking in a transfer down the line at a time when transfers are precious.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 27 mins ago

                      It's likely a booked transfer if Arsenal DGW26/BGW31 and plan to navigate the blank without FH

                      Open Controls
                2. fedolefan
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                  Cheers. Any news on Watkins?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    Latest info in the article below

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/02/fpl-notes-watkins-latest-schade-ban-why-collins-was-benched

                    Open Controls
                    1. fedolefan
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 20 mins ago

                      Thanks. Doubt I believe the he should be fit update. Emery has messed me up in the past as well with vague/promising updates.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                        If it's a tight hammy, Watkins should be available at the weekend but Emery could easily start Abraham again if he doesn't want to risk starting Watkins

                        Open Controls
              3. Pep Roulette
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Is it a good idea to hold Timber alongside Gabriel & Raya for long term?

                Open Controls
                1. Skogen89
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  Probably yes

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  I don't see why not.

                  12/24 clean sheets (1st)
                  Season data 0.68xGC (1st)

                  Open Controls
                3. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Yeah probably until the blank in 31. (if they blank)

                  Open Controls
                4. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  I have for a while, done me well so far

                  Open Controls
              4. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                WC this team this GW to remove some dead wood (starred players)

                Alisson*
                Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
                Rogers*, Bruno G*, Wilson, Bruno F
                Haaland, Thiago*, Pedro

                Dubrav, O'Reilly*, Rodon, Tavernier*

                WC team would look like
                Raya
                Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
                Wirtz, Semenyo, Wilson, Bruno F
                Haaland, Ekitike, Pedro

                Dubrav, Alderete, Rodon, KDH

                Open Controls
                1. bobicek92
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  39 mins ago

                  depends on how many transfers and how much you have in the bank but I wouldn´t WC that. Just do Bruno G. to Wirtz/Semenyo/Mbeumo/Enzo and you are absolutely fine

                  Open Controls
                  1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                    • 11 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    1 FT, 2.2 itb
                    Thanks for talking me down from the edge!

                    Open Controls
              5. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Saka an easy switch then

                Open Controls
              6. Runnerboy31
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Anyone thinking of selling Van Dijk, just note in the 8 games after City, they play 7 of the bottom 8 teams in terms of expected goals.

                I’m almost tempted to double up with Konate but that might be overkill

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Liverpool defence

                  Season data: 1.12 xGC/90 (3rd)
                  Last 6 GWs: 0.85 xGC/90 (1st)

                  Open Controls
                  1. John Colby (C)
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    49 mins ago

                    Great stats there mate. Would you mind telling me where you access this specific information from please? Despite being an avid member of FFS I do find it difficult to find relevant stats like these and therefore I rely heavily on the articles on the site that summarise them.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Runnerboy31
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Understat for me

                      Open Controls
                2. Atimis
                  • 9 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  May just keep and play

                  Open Controls
              7. Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Might take my first hit in a while.

                Saka + Dorgu -> Enzo + Gabriel.

                How does it look? Already have Timber.

                Open Controls
                1. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Good if Arsenal double in 26. Could always do it over two weeks and avoid the hit.

                  Open Controls
                2. John Colby (C)
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Looks a solid move. As a previous Saka owner - all I can say is I share your pain mate.

                  Open Controls
              8. John Colby (C)
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Strand-Larsen:

                Nice to see a really intriguing prospect emerge in the dire ‘forwards’ options we currently have. Injury-free and with a proven PL pedigree, I’m looking at a front 3 of Haaland - Thiago - JSL for the wildcard in 32 to free up funds to beef the midfield up to Bruno - Semenyo - Wirtz - Enzo. If Ekitike is still banging the goals in then he’ll take the Thiago place and Schafer or Dango comes into the midfield. I know alt can happen between then and now but I don’t think we should discount still having a front 3 as part of our attacking 8 players in our future squads.

                Open Controls
                1. Runnerboy31
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  I’d say most people will have 3 forwards in their attacking 8, just a hunch …

                  Planning your WC squad is pointless with three relevant rounds of FA Cup to go before then.

                  Open Controls
                  1. John Colby (C)
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    That’s a great point you make regarding the FA Cup rounds. While I’m holding off until gw 32 in playing the WC - it did cross my mind that many WC 32 squads will look very similar. I am considering other options - WC 26 means we will know more about DGW 26 and if no transfers are made up to gw 31 then we will have a minimum of 4 free transfers to take on wild-carders in 32.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Runnerboy31
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      But the big difference is you’ll have no idea who doubles in GW36 and GW32 wildcarders will.

                      I’m currently planning GW35 wildcard. Had the same thing last year where I didn’t understand why everyone was doing WC32/33 not 35

                      Open Controls
              9. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Who is more essential to get in the short to medium term

                A - Mbeumo
                B - JP

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 7 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Folks are likely to move away from Chelsea players from GW28 onwards

                  Open Controls
                2. Runnerboy31
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Neither is essential - both decent picks and I’d probably lean Mbeumo but both far from essential. I can almost guarantee I won’t own either (barring a shock tonight)

                  Open Controls
                3. Sun God Nika
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Mbuemo for his hattrick against spurs

                  (jokes) tough call as jumping on pedro hot streak patch could be good for short term especially with wolves next until he runs of out steam and only gets yellows for the next 10 gws

                  Open Controls
              10. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                54 mins ago

                So that early Saka to Enzo move went well, as Foden to BrunoF the last time.

                Who are you picking as third Arsenal?

                1) Saliba
                2) Maduek
                3) Rice
                4) Someone else?

                Personally tempted to punt on Madueke.

                Open Controls
                1. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  1 or 3

                  Open Controls
                  1. Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Probably wise just totally boring, especially Rice with his recent „returns”

                    Open Controls
                2. John Colby (C)
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Havertz?

                  Open Controls
              11. waltzingmatildas
                • 15 Years
                51 mins ago

                Can't decide between
                A) Mbeumo
                B) Semenyo
                C) Palmer
                Thoughts?

                Open Controls
                1. Atimis
                  • 9 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                2. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                3. John Colby (C)
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Personally I think Palmer is a no-go for the rest of the season. He’s clearly still got an ongoing injury problem and it’s a long season for him and Chelsea due to their involvement in the World Club Championship last summer.

                  Open Controls
              12. Ray85
                • 8 Years
                13 mins ago

                With Saka out for a few weeks, is it worth going to Madueke for a triple up if they get a DGW? Or is Rice the sensible option?

                Can't think of any of the attacking players that have secured minutes.

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.