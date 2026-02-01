Scout Notes

FPL notes: Bruno G injury latest + why Szoboszlai didn’t get an assist

1 February 2026 113 comments
Liverpool made it 10 goals in little more than 72 hours with a 4-1 pasting of Newcastle United in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Here’s what we saw – and who we didn’t see – at Anfield.

BRUNO LATEST + WHY MILEY AND BOTMAN WERE BENCHED

Having been an unused substitute against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, Bruno Guimaraes (£7.2m) was absent entirely for Newcastle’s annual defeat on Merseyside.

The fitness issues didn’t end there. Two of the players dropping down to the bench, Lewis Miley (£4.5m) and Sven Botman (£4.9m), couldn’t feature because of injury scares of their own.

“Sven had a tight thigh and we were under the advice not to use him. The reason they were here and on the bench is because we were giving them every opportunity to declare themselves fit. And, of course, in the warm-up, they might have felt different. The recovery time [between games] is so small, you don’t always get the information that you need and the speed that you need it. With Lewis, he couldn’t bend his knee the sufficient angles to declare himself fit.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley and Sven Botman

There’s a “chance” we could see all three available for selection in Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final, second-leg tie against Manchester City.

“I’d say probably the best chances we have would be Sven and Lewis, who were on the bench today. Bruno, I’m not 100% sure whether he’ll make it or not – there’s a chance. The others, no.” – Eddie Howe on whether Newcastle may get anyone back for midweek

WHY GORDON STARTED UP FRONT

Newcastle had £134m-worth of forwards on the bench, with Eddie Howe instead opting for Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) up front. Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.5m) flanked him.

Howe explained his thinking after full-time.

“We wanted to go for real pace today against their backline. So, that was the idea behind the selection. I think Anthony [Gordon] played really well today. Not just his goal, but his all-round play, his running ability, his athleticism was excellent and his technical ability. So, I thought he individually played really well and I think it helped the team and I think we gave them a a problem.” – Eddie Howe

The tactic was successful at first, with Gordon slotting an energetic (initially!) Newcastle into a 36th-minute lead. Barnes had earlier hit the post from a free-kick and the visitors were decent value for, if not superiority, certainly parity.

Then, a collapse that an England cricket team would be proud of. Goals number two – Newcastle undone by one simple pass from distance – and four – Nick Pope (£5.1m) dropping the ball from a corner – were especially dire from a Magpies perspective.

Newcastle were better than the 4-1 scoreline suggested (1.61-0.29 Statsbomb xG and 1.95-0.33 Opta xG) but, whether it was naively chasing the game or the effects of Wednesday’s exertions in Paris, ultimately well beaten. Liverpool ended up 7-0 ahead on big chances, six of them coming from minute 40 onwards.

The Magpies are best left well alone in FPL at present. As we discussed last week, they’re the busiest Premier League team from now until March. Rotation will be frequent, and the league fixtures themselves are not great:

A team to revisit perhaps for the run-in; there’s a decent chance they might be out of all three cup competitions by then:

  • FA Cup: Away at Aston Villa in round four
  • EFL Cup: 2-0 down to Man City after the first leg of their semi-final
  • Champions League: Will play Barcelona or Chelsea in the last 16 if they get past Qarabag in the play-offs

EKITIKE DELIVERS

A Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) goal (or two) had been overdue, with 14 shots arriving without success over his previous three goalless starts.

The Frenchman finally married good underlying numbers with actual FPL returns against Newcastle, scoring a quickfire double for his third brace of 2025/26. There could have been other/further returns, too, with big chances missed on either side of his first-half salvo. He was top in the Premier League for shots (six) and xG (1.06, Opta) on Saturday.

It’s now an impressive 10 goals in 15 league starts for Ekitike.

Game-time has been a source of worry lately, with the fixtures piling up and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) able to offer relief up top. But, with no Champions League play-off to be concerned about, can Ekitike get through the following league run without too much minute management? Gameweek 26 will be the first hurdle but perhaps any rotation could wait for the FA Cup fourth round:

As for the twinkle-toed Florian Wirtz (£8.3m), he just improves with every week. FPL’s form midfielder (below, based on points per match over the last 30 days), he teed up Ekitike’s first goal before sweeping in a Salah pass to net Liverpool’s third.

“I’ve tried to explain why it was difficult for them to play earlier in the season every three days again, and now they are able to do that, because they can keep going. They can play more often together, we can play more often with the same team or same combinations and, as last season has shown, the more you can play together, the better it is.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike

SZOBOSZLAI AT RIGHT-BACK – AND WHY HE DIDN’T GET AN ASSIST

A shift to right-back didn’t go too badly for Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) owners. The extra off-the-ball work meant he banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the fifth time this season, and there was even a bonus point thrown in for his efforts.

It almost got even better in stoppage time when his corner was dropped by Pope to Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m), who bobbled in Liverpool’s fourth for the night.

Why no assist for Szoboszlai? The number of defensive touches. It turns out that Pope’s fumble also touched Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) before reaching Konate, thus denying the Hungarian an attacking return. As per the rules

Further up the right flank, Salah again started and again saw plenty of minutes. It’s a long way back to FPL contention given his price and the form of Wirtz as a cheaper alternative, but he could have easily had his own double-digit haul here when prodding a big chance wide in the second half.

  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Held Palmer for several weeks hold or twist, money no object this season

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      See how he gets through midweek. Another 90 and would be at risk of reduced mins vs. WOL again.

      It's a hard sell with those fixtures but watching the game hasn't been doing a massive amount of "good" stuff compared to Palmer of old. Still clearly not 100%.

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        True might have double as well

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      hold for moment

      monitor with good fixtures coming in & fitness

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      This must be the most "money no object" season we've ever had.

      My team selling value is 100.5m and doing ok

  2. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Newcastle has been surprsoingly poor this season. real lack of coordination and conviction in the team. My two game punt on Harvey Barnes didn;t go very well. Dropped him in my GW 24 WC.

  3. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Ekiteke may be new to PL, but he is already making good grounds in my all time Trollers" list.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Unlucky timing with external fixtures at the same time, I imagine.

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours ago

    A Thiago haul today would really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      As an Ekitike owner I need Thiago to stay quiet

      You'd think that Villa have enough to beat Brentford at home

      But you never do know

    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Not going to happen in the slightest

  5. z13
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      I'm just realising it's important to be really patient with strikers, even if they have 3 shots in their last 6 games, it gets very skewed depending on how each game unfolds tactically. So maybe strikers a 10-15 game window is a better assessment.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Agree with this. Most people just end up on the striker merry-go-round where they keep chasing the points of whichever striker has the best form over the last 3-4 fixtures.

      2. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        very good point. I wish i had that much patient.

      3. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Patience is good in FPL but sometimes you can go too far with it. I think timing transfers right is really really hard.

      4. el polako
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        It’s a game of luck.
        Patience can pay off or not.

        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          I was just going to say timing transfers right is luck. For every patient hold that works out there will be your Saka's and Matetas

      5. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        I've had Haaland, Ekitike and Thiago for over half the season now. Don't think I'll be ditching any of them.

        João Pedro has 3 good games, but then I'll just want shot of him.

        1. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          I think it might just be worth shifting Thiago for next three matches then back

          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Probably just bench Thiago. Everyone has a 5th defcon mid guy who will likely outscore whichever striker you punt on for those games. Its boring but I dont see it as a 'fun' game since DC, you play the game for what it is.

          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            This is exactly what I try not to do. There will be other fires and I tend to treat every transfer I make as a -4. If I wouldn't do the move for a hit, I don't do it.

            No doubt Pedro will outscore Thiago over those games, but that's 2 of my next 4 FT used just swapping them around. I'd bank myself to make up the points on other moves.

      6. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Does this also count for Welbeck? Had him since GW10 but I guess I haven’t been patient enough yet!

      7. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Patience has nothing to do with it, it’s literally all luck

      8. z13
          2 hours ago

          Interesting fact - 7 of the top 8 goalscorers this season are forwards. But only two of those forwards make the top 8 points scorers, assists + defcon etc.

      9. HurriKane
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Declan Rice has 8 blanks in last 11 gws.

        Saka owners should we still prioritize him over Mbeumo or Semenyo as a replacement?

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          1000% selling after the double or if they dont get a double

          1. HurriKane
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Yeah give him SUN + (bre WOL) and then discard i guess

        2. MJF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          I’d rather have 3x defenders from Arsenal or two and the goalie, I think.

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            This

        3. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Sell Saka before Rice, not very good value

        4. WVA
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          To be fair to Rice he has only blanked because of the shocking finishing from his team mates, been very unlucky but that’s probably because I own him

          Open Controls
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        What to do with Saka?

        I was planning on captaining him against Sunderland yet here we are

        1FT and no stand out replacements

        Would be happy to hold but I reckon he’s going to drop hard and I’ve lost a lot of value recently having ignored it, but it’s catching up with me and starting to be short for moves

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          I think you have to wait till Tuesday then decide.

          There's a chance he doesn't start again.

          If Arsenal don't make it to the final, and Chelsea double up in Gw26 it will be a lot easier.

          It is frustrating, I was all set to sell but decided to hold Saka for the dgw possiblity. I also thought that he'd do well at Leeds tbf.

          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Yeh, I mean waiting definitely makes sense, it’s just incredibly frustrating

            Particularly as I think Arsenal will progress, but even then I’m not convinced by Saka in a DGW and I will probably end up holding only for him to get his minutes managed and blanks

            1. ebb2sparky
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              I think im going to sell him (keep rice) and shift to double arsenal defence. If he starts against Sunderland I'll put some money on him to score!

      11. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Even if Saka does manage to start on Tuesday, he could be rotated on Saturday and rested against Sunderland.

        He really is a sell, but you've just got to see what Tuesday brings first.

      12. Nightf0x
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Sanchez (dub)
        Gabriel timber keane (richards mukiele)
        Enzo bruno rice gordon (king)
        Tiago haland watkins

        initial thoughts, Which ?

        A) watkins to ekitike/pedro (or keep & get ekitike after 2gws)
        B) gordon to rogers/wirtz (leaning to rogers to replace watkins with ekitike later)
        C) roll ft

        1. Hutchiniho
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          I think Rogers and Ekitike makes most sense.
          But Wirtz is the best player mentioned for me.
          Don’t think I’d want him and Ek though.
          Watkins could easily rotate when fit now.
          JP already rotating albeit still scoring

          1. Hutchiniho
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            I have the same dilemma
            With Bruno G and Watkins needing attention.
            Have the money for BrunoG to Mbeumo or Witrz
            And Watkins can be anyone

      13. BR510
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          What to do here?

          Verb Dub
          Gabriel Tark Thiaw Andersen Dorgu
          Saka Bruno F Rice Enzo Mbeumo
          Haaland Evanilson Barnes

          1. Saka to ?
          2. Dorgu to Mukiele/Richards
          3. Roll

          1ft 0.2itb

        • Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Funny season isnt it. Arsenals best picks the defenders who are basically the cheapest way into their team anyway. Chelsea's best picks are cheap. Wirtz and Ekitike better picks than Mo. It literally is just City where the best pick is the expensive one and even there Semenyo might give him a run for his money if nailed. I don't know why value for money is even coming into conversations

          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            I may have omitted Bruno F here to be fair. Doesnt matter hes still very affordable

          2. Monklane
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            I think you could throw a blanket over most premier league teams and that's reflected in the scores. So many draws now.

            1. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              DC is massive too. I get why they did it but its not worked out imo, they are too frequent, too many players getting them. You can just pick these guys getting 2 extra points most weeks and they add nothing to the enjoyment of the game. Killed full backs and killed wingers

        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          My team is actually looking pretty strong for a BB26 if Arsenal go through in the cup.

          Would this be worth a BB?

          Darlow (che), Rogers (BHA), Chalobah (LEE), Reinildo (LIV)

          I'm leaning towards yes. The BB is gonna be awkward without a WC later. I'd be benching two really strong options in Rogers and Chalobah. The other two aren't great but probably good for at least some points.

          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            3 hours ago

            Reckon there's at least 12 points there. So yes. 2 haul potentials as well.

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              Wish Darlow and Reinildo had slightly better fixtures. Could be enough to put me off until a BB33 or 36. One of those will probably be a Haaland TC. The other could be a not as ideal DGW as this one.

          2. ebb2sparky
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            I assume you dont typically bench Rogers and Chalobah each week? If not, who is it that you usually bench that are better picks for gw26?

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Mane who would have a DGW. Nunes or Chalobah are usually my first bench. It's weird for me to have a strong first bench but I've decided to try it this year since budget seems less relevant.

              1. ebb2sparky
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                It's a close call. If you dont BB i'd actually start both Rogers and chalobah ahead of mane and nunes.

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Mane would have a DGW of nfo ARS. He scored a goal given offside at the weekend. I think he's a great pick. Nailed for 90 both games also.

                  Nunes has FUL. Prefer him to Chalobah vs LEE just about.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ebb2sparky
                    • 15 Years
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    I realise he has a double but I dont fancy him to get anything against arsenal and forest away doesnt exactly scream goals to me so i'd play Rogers.
                    I'm probably biased as a Fulham fan but I think we are more likely to score away than Leeds are.

        • sounerous
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Thinking of WC, would appreciate ant feedback
          Pickford, Dubravka
          Gab, Saliba, Chalobah, Van Hecke, Nallo
          Enzo, Bruno F, Wirtz, Semenyo, Wilson
          Ekitike, Haaland, Jaoa Pedro

          Nothing in the bank

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Nice team, I would consider Andersen or Cash over Van Hecke

          2. WVA
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            I wouldn’t WC yet unless your team is miles off that, you will want some Villa and Brentford very soon

        • G Banger
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Team isnt in too bad shape, with the upcoming fixtures would you use 2FT to flip flop between Etikite and Pedro? Yesterday's 10 pointer off the bench has got my head in a spin!

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Keep Ekitike, has looked very good the last two games

        • Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Your opinion please:

          Is it worth flip-flopping Thiago > JP > Thiago before WC32?

          GW24 Thiago (avl) > GW25-GW27 JP (wol LEE BUR) > GW28-31 Thiago (bur bou WOL lee)

          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Probably yes however I’m just keeping Thiago on the bench

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Ta, got Haaland and Ekitike alongside

              1. WVA
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Nice, I’m getting tempted to ditch Haaland longer term

                Kelleher
                Gab Chal Guehi
                Bruno Semenyo Rogers Rice
                Ekitike Pedro Thiago
                Dub Wilson Cash Senesi

          2. ebb2sparky
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            I had the exact money for thiago to Pedro last night so made the move. I'm not convinced it was the right call.

        • #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Arne Engels to Forest rumours

          didn't know they had 80m to spend

          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Never heard of them

            1. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Nottingham Forest mate, team in the english Premier League

              been around for a while

          2. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Scottish league goals are worth £20m each these days? Inflation is brazy

            1. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Considering Forest are charging 150m per english league goal (Anderson), absolutely

              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                Anderson isn’t an attacker (and English tax)

                1. #1 Salah Hater
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  Neither is Engels. Sits next to a holding mid. Likely a Sangare replacement for Forest

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    Sure I’ve seen him play right wing before, fair enough

                    1. #1 Salah Hater
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      Rodgers stuck him RW either end of last season or beginning of this one for 1 game

                      Didn't last long. You might be thinking of Nygren

        • Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          My idea for DC which I think they should go with is scrap the threshold which makes DC too stat focused predictable and too many guys get it per week. Make it like bonus. Include recoveries for defenders or just remove totally from the equation. Most defcon in the match gets 3, next 2, next 1. Everyone else gets 0. Price the likely guys properly. Make defcon actually matter because at the moment its just 2 points that in some games nearly half the team gets.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Or just bin it because it actually has people picking Caicedo and Elliot Anderson, terrible mechanic

            1. Qaiss
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              This

          2. Soyland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            I like the addition of DC. Makes the playerpool bigger. The problem is the pricing. The DC-guys are not priced according to what they offer. For instance: A lot of players will receive at least 15 DC-returns this season. If a defender or cheap midfielder reached 10 assist (15 dc=10 assist) last season, we would be drewling about the prospects. I recomend a better pricing, not removing it.

            1. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              I dont mind it if it actually rewarded the best people at it. What it actually does is reward about 6 players (I dont know what the actual average is but i suspect its around this) some games at the same rate irrespective of how much Dc they do. I have no idea how they price it next year if it remains in this format, they prrobably gave to tax all cbs and cdms as a population.

          3. z13
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Defenders I don't mind maybe increase to 12 threshold but midfielders scrap it. No point choosing to watch a guaranteed 4 pointer over watching someone you want to score.

              1. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Same principle in defence though. Nobody is buying full backs really because they dont DC and even if they assist its 1 point more than a DC but far less frequent

                1. Sir Michael Taker
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  I do agree though that DC as a concept is completely at odds with their products. If you own a DC guy over say Adli for example yesterday, you just wouldnt watch Wolves Bournemouth. Similarly you probably make less transfers in defence and that 5th mid spot which will be reducing traffic to their site

          4. WVA
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Would you BB and hope Liv v City is 0-0?

            Verb
            Gab Tim Chal
            Bruno Rogers Rice Enzo Wilson
            Haaland Pedro
            Dub Thiago Guehi VVD

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              That might be the most expensive defense I've ever seen haha.

              I wouldn't BB though.

              1. WVA
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Only have VVD still as always other priorities, been awful in real life and FPL.

            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              I wouldn’t bench boost there

            3. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Not for me

          5. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Bit of a benching predicament after bench boost this GW, any thoughts on whom to bench next GW:

            A) Rogers (bou)
            B) Rice (SUN)
            C) Wilson (EVE)

            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Not Wilson

          6. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Start Dub (WHU) over Pickford (ful)?

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Pickford

          7. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            11 from 4 so far. Season over.

          8. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            In some ways FPL is similar to playing in the stock market. With some players like Bruno it's a case of time in the market rather than timing the market.

            Chasing points is like buying stocks after a rally due to FOMO.

            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Teach me stock market, Jet5605.

              1. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                Sadly I'm not licensed to give financial advice.

              2. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                and me i want to get into underwear

                1. The Bandit
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  Whose?

            2. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Ownership is a big part of FPL though which I dont think it is necessarily in stock markets. Like if I dont own shares in something it doesnt necessarily hurt me (can't help me but won't hurt me) in the way that not owning somebody highly owned in FPL can hurt if they go big

              1. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                That's why I said "In some ways" but I agree with your point. The stock market isn't a game with rankings and leagues, at least not officially.

            3. Ball Ake
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Stockbrokers are like your average punter in a high street bookies, just in nicer suits and with bigger stakes. Still the same sweaty desperation, hoping that a hunch pays off

              1. Ball Ake
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                So yeah, it is a bit like FPL..

              2. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Very true.. Convincing ourselves that big gains were down to good judgement and big losses are down to bad luck when the reality is usually somewhere in between.

          9. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Vamos Alcaraz!!!!

          10. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Why is Rice so poo now?

            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              43 mins ago

              Does it have something to do with Ødegaard being back? Arsenal fans might know better. But maybe Rice doesn't have as much license to go forward with Ødegaard back and also maybe sees less of the ball as well?

            2. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              34 mins ago

              That’s because I own him

            3. Ball Ake
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              He needs a haircut

          11. Pep Roulette
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I think Raya, Gabriel & Timber are the best triple up for the double

          12. Udogie-style
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Which Arsenal to get on triple up? Currently have Raya and Gabriel. Was going to get Rice but he seems a bit "meh" at the moment. Considering a WC next week so could shake things up and get Timber and Gyokeres alongside Gab.

          13. Ignasi M
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Nothing wrong with Rice. Remember he takes corners and free kicks and almost scored yesterday.

            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              21 mins ago

              *Rice owners counting their almost points the last 4 GWs*

          14. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Is vdv out today?

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 16 Years
              28 mins ago

              Very likely.

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Ok cheers was hoping for a goal

          15. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Ortega to Forest deal is done

            https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/31771/12476234/transfer-centre-live-football-transfer-news-updates-and-rumours

          16. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 16 Years
            47 mins ago

            Last Man Standing Update (288 teams)

            Current safety score = 23
            Top score = 60

            https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

