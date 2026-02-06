­­­FPL Gameweek 25 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 25 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE

FPL ownership: 1.1%

1.1% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW25-29 fixtures: bur | MUN | BOU | liv | ful

Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) has arguably been West Ham United’s best player since the start of the year.

The left winger has scored in four successive matches in all competitions, with Premier League goals against Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Chelsea. He also scored and assisted in the FA Cup third round win over Queens Park Rangers.

Crucially, the No 7’s underlying numbers have caught the eye.

Summerville impressively ranks joint-fourth among FPL midfielders for shots over the last three Gameweeks (nine), while he is joint-ninth for chances created (six).

This upturn in Fantasy output has, of course, coincided with the arrivals of West Ham’s two new forwards, Pablo Felipe (£5.5m) and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m), which seems to be getting the best out of him, particularly in transition.

It’s also important to mention that Summerville has taken seven of West Ham’s 17 corners over the last four Gameweeks, and it was his set play delivery that was flicked on by Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) and eventually diverted into the net by Nottingham Forest’s Murillo (£5.2m) last month. He also banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in that fixture, showing that he has many routes to points.

It suggests Summerville can continue his recent production against Burnley, who have conceded seven goals and 16 (!) big chances in their last three home matches.

Beyond Gameweek 25, West Ham host Manchester United and Bournemouth. The former have failed to keep an away clean sheet all season, while Andoni Iraola’s men have the worst away defensive record in the division.

So, for those Fantasy managers in the market for a budget midfielder, Summerville looks like a great option.

NONI MADUEKE

FPL ownership: 0.9%

0.9% Price: £6.8m

£6.8m GW25-29 fixtures: SUN | wol + bre | tot | CHE | bha

With Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) potentially set to miss Arsenal’s next three Premier League games, we’ve opted for Noni Madueke (£6.8m) as one of our differential selections this week.

The winger stepped in for Saka when he picked up his warm-up injury at Elland Road last week, promptly delivering a goal and an assist, his first attacking returns in the Premier League since swapping Chelsea for Arsenal last summer.

Notably, Madueke has taken over Saka’s share of set-piece duties, with both his goal and assist in Gameweek 24 coming from dead-ball situations.

The underlying numbers look pretty positive, too.

No player in the Arsenal squad averages more crosses per 90 minutes this season than Madueke (6.83), who also ranks highly for big chances created and successful dribbles.

Opportunities have been limited for Madueke in the Premier League in 2025/26, but if you are willing to take the minutes risk – even if Saka is ruled out of the ‘double’, which isn’t guaranteed, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) could potentially take some playing time off him – he could be an explosive differential option.

Arsenal’s Double Gameweek 26 has now been confirmed, with Mikel Arteta’s side set to visit Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Prior to that, the Gunners host Sunderland on Saturday, who have conceded six goals in their last two away matches and rank 14th for expected goals conceded (xGC) on the road.

Two of those three upcoming opponents, Sunderland and Wolves, sit in the bottom three for crosses conceded from their left flank.

Given Madueke’s undoubted ability, it makes him a player with huge potential upside.

DOUGLAS LUIZ

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW25-29 fixtures: bou | BHA | LEE | wol | CHE

Having already made his ‘second debut’ for Aston Villa last week, Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) is an interesting sub-£5.0m midfield option.

The Brazilian, who rejoined Unai Emery’s team from Juventus last month after his loan with Nottingham Forest was terminated, played the full 90 minutes in Gameweek 24.

Immediately back on set plays, he produced three shots and five key passes against 10-man Brentford. Comfortably Villa’s best player on the day, it marked a promising start for the budget midfielder.

In his final season at Villa Park prior to leaving for Italy, Luiz produced nine goals and five assists, including four penalties.

Given that Villa have never really filled the spot-kick void since his departure, with Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) and Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) both missing from 12 yards this season, plus the fact that Donyell Malen scored the last one and he’s no longer at the club, Luiz appears to be a strong candidate to take the next penalty.

With the occasional DefCon points thrown in (he produced eight in Gameweek 24 and 8.75 per 90 minutes in 2023/24), Luiz has the potential to do well.

With Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) ruled out for the remainder of the season, and both Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and John McGinn (£5.4m) out injured for a couple of months, you’d expect Luiz to partner Amadou Onana (£4.8m) in central midfield for the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Following that, Villa face Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United and Wolves, boosting the appeal of their players.

As for Luiz, his adaptation should be quick, and if he takes penalties, he could serve as a very decent budget enabler.