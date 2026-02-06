FPL Gameweek 25 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

The Gameweek 25 team news continues to filter through, with 11 Premier League managers facing the media on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 25 INJURY NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday’s FPL Press Conferences! ⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🍒 11.30am – Iraola

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🐺 1pm – Edwards

🐝 1.15pm – Andrews

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🍷 1.30pm – Parker

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

🟣 2pm – Emery pic.twitter.com/KdUjnQHR7H — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 6, 2026

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Bruno Guimaraes (ankle) trained on Wednesday, with Eddie Howe hopeful that his midfielder will be fit to face Brentford.

“Getting closer. He did a training session, I believe, on Wednesday when we were travelling. Felt pretty good, so I will see him today and, yeah, fingers crossed, he’ll be fit.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

There’s less optimism about Anthony Gordon‘s (hamstring) chances of featuring this weekend, however.

“No major update on Anthony. I think, probably, every chance he will miss this game coming up at the weekend. We hope it’s not a serious injury and he will be back pretty soon.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

As for Lewis Miley (knee), he faces further assessment.

“I’ll find out today. I am awaiting an update on him. Again, not a serious injury and I hope he will be back pretty soon.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Joelinton (groin) and Tino Livramento (hamstring) are all still sidelined.