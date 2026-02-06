FPL Gameweek 25: Top clean sheet percentages

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are a nice extra, clean sheets remain the staple of a defender’s diet in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 25.

GAMEWEEK 25 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

A quick look at the projected clean sheet probabilities shows a familiar name at the top. Arsenal once again lead the way. The Gunners have kept back-to-back clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since early November. They will now look to make it three in a row at home to Sunderland.

No other side comes close to Arsenal this week. Chelsea sit second with a 36% chance. The Blues have not looked secure defensively, with just one clean sheet in their last five matches. However, a home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers offers encouragement, with the visitors failing to score in their last three league games.

Brighton and Hove Albion complete the top three for Gameweek 25. Defensive consistency has been an issue for the Seagulls. Their only clean sheets across the last 10 matches came against promoted sides. Even so, a home meeting with Crystal Palace – the lowest scorers of the last six Gameweeks – presents a good opportunity.

Fulham also rate well. The Cottagers are yet to keep a clean sheet in 2026 but a home clash against Everton could end that drought. Only two sides have scored fewer away goals than the Toffees.

Further down the list, Leeds United, Manchester United, and Newcastle United all sit around the 32% mark. Leeds host Nottingham Forest, whilst Manchester United welcome Spurs. Newcastle face a Brentford side that has struggled away from home.

At the other end of the scale, Sunderland stand alone with a sub-10% chance of a clean sheet. Spurs, Wolves, Brentford, and Crystal Palace also rank among the lowest. None offer much appeal for defensive investment this week.