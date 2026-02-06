FPL Gameweek 25: Who is projected to get goals + assists?

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 25? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

SUMMARY

Manchester United dominate the top 20 projections for Gameweek 25, with Bruno Fernandes (£9.7m) setting the pace. He arrives in excellent form, having delivered attacking returns in each of his last four appearances.

Spurs continue to struggle at the back, which lifts Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) into the top three. He has produced two returns across his last three matches and looks well placed to add more. Further down the rankings, Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) and Amad Diallo (£6.2m) also feature and should benefit from the same matchup.

Even with a tough fixture against Liverpool, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) still projects strongly. His recent output has been mixed, but his ceiling remains unmatched and keeps him firmly in the conversation.

The top five is completed by Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Cole Palmer (£10.4m). Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester City limits expectations slightly. Chelsea, by contrast, travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, a side that continue to concede chances, which boosts Palmer’s appeal.

Arsenal also rate highly this week. A home fixture against Sunderland brings their attackers into focus. Noni Madueke (£6.8m) continues to benefit from Bukayo Saka’s (£9.9m) absence, while Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) offers another strong route into the Gunners’ attack.