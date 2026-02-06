Gordon, Bruno G, Miley: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

Speaking at his Friday press conference, Eddie Howe wasn’t optimistic about Anthony Gordon (hamstring) making Newcastle United’s home clash against Brentford.

“No major update on Anthony [Gordon]. I think, probably, every chance he will miss this game coming up at the weekend. We hope it’s not a serious injury and he will be back pretty soon.” – Eddie Howe

But he is hopeful that fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (ankle) will feature on Saturday.

“Getting closer. He did a training session, I believe, on Wednesday when we were travelling. Felt pretty good, so I will see him today and, yeah, fingers crossed, he’ll be fit.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

As for Lewis Miley (knee), he faces further assessment.

“I’ll find out today. I am awaiting an update on him. Again, not a serious injury and I hope he will be back pretty soon.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

Still sidelined are Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Joelinton (groin) and Tino Livramento (hamstring).