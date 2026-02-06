Krejci + Toti: Wolves injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

Toti Gomes (hamstring) remains out but Ladislav Krejci (illness) has returned to training at Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Rob Edwards provided an update to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) looking to invest before Double Gameweek 26.

“[Krejci] has trained this week, so he is back and available. JJ [Bellegarde, recently back from injury] is another week down the line in training. Toti is still not in training with the team yet so he is still unavailable. Other than that, we’re in decent shape.” – Rob Edwards

New signings Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong are available for selection.

“The supporters will see both of them at some stage tomorrow.” – Rob Edwards on Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong

Meanwhile, Edwards confirmed that Jhon Arias and Emmanuel Agbadou are about to follow Jorgen Strand Larsen through the exit door.