Liverpool v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 8 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|24
|47
|+26
|DDLWD
|6th
|Liverpool
|24
|39
|+6
|DDDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):