Liverpool v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 8 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 24 47 +26 DDLWD 6th Liverpool 24 39 +6 DDDLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):