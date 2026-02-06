Mateta + Wharton: Crystal Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

We are not going to see Jean-Philippe Mateta this weekend, despite the striker’s deadline-day move to AC Milan falling through.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Oliver Glasner discussed the forward’s injury situation.

“We will do now further assessments. He will see one more doctor on Monday and then we will all see together and take a final decision. There are two ways how we can do it: either manage it [till after the World Cup], like we did… or he undergoes surgery.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Meanwhile, Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) are still out.

Daichi Kamada (hamstring) and Borna Sosa (muscle) are back fit, while Justin Devenny (ankle) will return either this weekend or, more likely, next Wednesday.

Adam Wharton is also back from a one-match ban.