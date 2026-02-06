Ruben + Bernardo: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

Pep Guardiola is not sure whether Bernardo Silva (hamstring) will be fit for Manchester City’s match against Liverpool. The midfielder came off in Gameweek 24 and missed the EFL Cup win over Newcastle United.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 25

“Don’t know yet. Tomorrow, training.” – Pep Guardiola on whether Bernardo Silva will be back

At Friday’s press conference, Guardiola spoke about Ruben Dias (hamstring), who returned to the City squad on Wednesday night as an unused substitute.

“He’s back, we’ll see if he plays minutes. But good news for us.” – Pep Guardiola on Ruben Dias

John Stones (thigh) is inching his way closer to a comeback, too.

“John [Stones] make yesterday his first training session with the team. He’s, step-by-step, coming back.” – Pep Guardiola

Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Savinho (thigh) are all still sidelined.