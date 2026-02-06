Home Page Exclusions

Watkins + Tielemans: Aston Villa injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

6 February 2026 0 comments
Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Unai Emery has confirmed that Amadou Onana (muscle) and Ollie Watkins (hamstring) will be in the Aston Villa squad against Bournemouth.

“Yes, normally yes.

“He rested last week because he had a small injury and he was not ready to play, but this week progressively he was joining us, training normally, and today he trained normally.” – Unai Emery on whether Ollie Watkins is going to be available in Gameweek 25

New boy Alysson returned to training this week but Villa will not take risks with him and he looks set to miss out again.

Meanwhile, Boubacar Kamara (knee), John McGinn (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) and Youri Tielemans (ankle) are still unavailable.

