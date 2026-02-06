WSL Fantasy – Gameweek 15 team reveal

Our WSL Fantasy expert @Schurrle_FWSL’s reveals his Gameweek 15 squad as managers prepare for another important round of fixtures.

With key decisions to make across the pitch, this team selection offers insight into the players being trusted ahead of the deadline.

Gameweek 14 delivered a second consecutive green arrow, with my score of 56 pushing me up to 26th overall worldwide. With a confirmed Double Gameweek arriving later in the season, Gameweek 15 plays a key role in shaping my chip strategy, especially as I still hold my Wall, Triple Captain, and Clean Slate chips.

Here is a look at how I could line-up for Saturdays deadline:

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

Over the three weeks following the international break, I’ve used three different goalkeepers – and all three have delivered Visionary points. I didn’t have to wait long for Jennifer Falk to make her mark again, with her third save arriving shortly after half-time. The January signing has now returned in all three Gameweeks since joining Liverpool, so I’m more than happy to keep her between the posts.

Kinga Szemik stays on the bench for now, even though a return to West Ham’s starting XI looks likely this weekend. She’s also one I may consider selling if I need to free up some cash.

DEFENDERS

Despite losing their clean sheets in the last two Gameweeks, I’m sticking with my Manchester United defensive double-up. Leicester remain the only side yet to hit double figures for goals this season and have failed to score in their last four meetings with United. Even if the clean sheet goes, Anna Sandberg offers attacking upside, while a United penalty could put Maya Le Tissier on the scoresheet.

Marisa Olislagers was unfortunate not to return again last weekend. She created the joint-most chances and posted the second-highest xA on the pitch. West Ham is a favourable fixture, although she remains one of the players I’m considering moving on this week.

Chelsea will look to respond after conceding five away to Manchester City in Gameweek 15. With Lucy Bronze sidelined, Ellie Carpenter looks set to keep her place at right-back. Whether Chelsea line up in a back three or four, the Australian will continue to push high down the right flank, giving her attacking potential. Like Olislagers, her place isn’t guaranteed as I prepare for a planned signing later on.

Clare Hunt remains on the bench this week, facing a tough fixture against the reigning champions.

MIDFIELDERS

Jess Park has returned in back-to-back Gameweeks for the first time since Gameweek 7 and now has a strong chance to build on that away at Leicester. Her underlying numbers have looked excellent since the winter break, whether operating centrally or from the right, so she’s an easy hold.

Kirsty Hanson is another straightforward keep. Gameweek 14 marked her first blank since Gameweek 8, and with Aston Villa on a three-match losing run, she remains their most likely source of inspiration.

Last Gameweek, I went against the crowd by captaining Madison Haley over Bunny Shaw, and it just paid off. Haley’s eight-point return edged Shaw’s six. With Haley still on penalties in Fran Kirby’s absence, and West Ham conceding more goals than any other side this season, she currently keeps the armband – although that could change closer to the deadline.

Signe Gaupset drops to the bench due to a difficult fixture, joining Olaug Tvedten, who made her first appearance last weekend but is unlikely to start for Brighton.

FORWARDS

My forward line looks set to remain unchanged. Manchester City showed their attacking power again by putting five past Chelsea, and I have no plans to sell Vivianne Miedema or Bunny Shaw, even with a tough trip to the Emirates.

Viviane Asseyi completes the frontline. Her Visionary status remains intact, and I’ll be hoping she can extend her scoring run to three games against Brighton.

TRANSFERS

My main transfer target this week is Alice Bergström from Liverpool. Although listed as a defender in the game, she has started on the right wing in all three of Liverpool’s WSL matches since joining last month. Her underlying numbers have been impressive, particularly last weekend when she posted over 1.5 xG+xA against Manchester United.

I’m still deciding whether she replaces Olislagers, Carpenter, or Hunt, but she’s a strong captaincy contender this week.

For my second move, I’m likely to free up funds elsewhere. That could mean a downgrade to Olga Ahtinen at 3.9m, or switching Szemik to Elene Lete, which would save 0.9m.

CHIP STRATEGY

With confirmation that Gameweek 17 won’t be a blank and that both Arsenal and Leicester will double later in the season, chip planning becomes much clearer. I’m fairly confident I’ll use my Triple Captain when Arsenal double – potentially in Gameweek 20 – although that could change depending on their Champions League progression.

My Clean Slate and Wall chips are less clear-cut. I’m leaning towards using Clean Slate in either Gameweek 18 or 19 to allow a triple-up on Arsenal, and possibly Leicester too. The Wall chip remains undecided, with Gameweeks 17, 18, and 21 all under consideration.

As always, keep an eye on my Twitter for team updates, injury news, and predicted line-ups.

Best of luck in Gameweek 15!