Players to consider if you’re ‘dead-ending’ to Blank Gameweek 31

5 February 2026 92 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser starts thinking about Blank Gameweek 31, and which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers might need making beforehand.

So, now we have the doubles and blanks laid out in front of us until early April. Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are confirmed to play twice in Gameweek 26 but, like Manchester City and Crystal Palace, they won’t be participating in Gameweek 31.

One of the popular Wildcard ideas is to activate the chip in Gameweek 32, allowing a Gameweek 33 Bench Boost that also sets up your team for the season’s final stretch.

If I were to use this strategy, I would need to start thinking about my team composition, because right now I have two Arsenal assets, two from Man City and one individual from Palace.

Additionally, I have a couple of other non-playing options. This means that, if I don’t want to use a chip in Blank Gameweek 31, my upcoming transfers must be tailored towards not getting players from certain teams.

PLANNING AHEAD

Let’s have a look at how the landscape looks. Managers have (at least) seven free transfers until Gameweek 31, though we might want to carry two or three forward, beyond the Wildcard. That could help deal with the final leg of 2025/26.

Lateriser: 1

If you’re in a position like mine, you therefore might have to ignore those incredible Palace home fixtures, versus Burnley, Wolves and Leeds United at home.

Plus, midfielders like Florian Wirtz (£8.3m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) take precedence over Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m).

It all comes down to your squad composition and current list of Gameweek 31 absentees, if you opt against a Free Hit chip at that moment.

Due to the value accumulated in Erling Haaland (£15.0m) and Marc Guehi (£5.2m), owners are very likely to hold the Man City duo until Wildcarding.

TEAMS TO TARGET IF YOU’RE ‘DEAD-ENDING’ TO GAMEWEEK 31

Meanwhile, there are some teams to target that boast good-looking fixtures from now until Gameweek 31.

On top of my watchlist is Liverpool, a side starting to click in attack. Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) have found a real understanding, and I find the midfielder particularly enticing.

Both are amongst the league’s top four for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) throughout the last six Gameweeks, and Wirtz has delivered four double-digit hauls in seven outings. FPL’s in-form midfielder still feels like a differential, too.

As for Fulham, they were impressive against Manchester United, didn’t sell Harry Wilson (£6.1m), and their important Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) players are back in west London.

About to host Everton, they rank third on Scout’s Fixture Ticker between now and Gameweek 31. When some teams blank, they’ll be at home to Burnley. That’s why Wilson and Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) are prudent, useful purchases.

Elsewhere, a couple of other interesting teams are Bournemouth and Aston Villa. Cheap defender James Hill (£3.9m) enables a lot to happen in other positions, despite the Cherries’ defensive frailties and Gameweek 31 meeting with Man United.

I was considering selling Rogers at one point, but his fixtures look excellent – especially versus West Ham United in Gameweek 31.

This opens up a route where Semenyo, Sarr and Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) can still be good short-term buys, should a manager either have lots of transfers, enough Blank Gameweek 31 players, or intend to use a chip at that moment.

GAMEWEEK 28 FIXTURE SWING

Also, we need to note the slight fixture shift that occurs in Gameweek 28.

Lateriser: 2

Liverpool, Fulham and Bournemouth will definitely be the teams to target in that period, but Newcastle United and Brentford are also worth checking out.

Expect Igor Thiago (£7.1m), Lewis Hall (£5.3m) and Kevin Schade (£7.0m) to become popular. Man United do fall into the ticker’s bottom half but, as a fan, I’d argue that some of the games against ‘tougher’ opposition who keep more of the ball might not be a bad thing, as it will likely open up spaces to exploit in attack.

Anyway, I hope this article helps you plan ahead, taking all the necessary factors into account before the period of blanks, doubles and chips is truly upon us.

Until next time, good luck.

  1. MJF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Is dead-ending legacy assets an optimal play style?

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Whats the meme about legacy assets?

      1. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        It was some business speak FPL thing I picked up last week on here.

      2. I have no Wirtz
          1 min ago

          It’s Rosenior’s fault. He is such a football brain, he is already influencing the way we talk and think.

    2. Gazzpfc
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Stuck

      Who to bench

      1 Wilson home Everton
      2 Rice home Sunderland
      3 Thiago away Newcastle

      ???

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        1

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thiago

    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Verbruggen - Dub
      Gabriel - Timber - Chalobah - Mukiele - O'Reilly
      Bruno - Enzo - Rice - Wilson - Rogers
      Hugo - Haaland - (Guiu)

      With the doubts around Timber which I believe are likely to be true, I think my plan of doing O'Reilly to Senesi right away is looking even better.

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Out of interest, why do you think not being pictured in training photos = not going to start?

        I’m sure this happened with Timber over Christmas period and he still played 90 (was just doing gym work to manage workload)

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Its not just that hes not pictured in training. He was missing from the squad midweek as well. Hes normally at least on the bench unless theres something that means hes not available for minutes at all.

          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Fair - forgot he wasn’t in the squad on Tuesday.

            1. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              10 mins ago

              He played 90 Tuesday

              1. Admiral Benson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                lol, I even watched the game

              2. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Flol

    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Timber owners, are you planning on starting him? I'm in two minds. Do you think he either starts or doesn't play at all or could he cameo?

      I have Tarkowski on my bench so I might start him instead.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        I would start Tarkowski. Think Im starting Senesi myself

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Cheers Bross.

    5. Tmel
      • 15 Years
      53 mins ago

      Draft FPL question - who would you rather have for the next few GWs?

      a) Summerville
      b) Marmoush
      c) Zubimendi (DGW incoming)

      1. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        Summerville I think.

      2. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Summerville

      3. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        A

    6. MetallicaJack93
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Play Munoz or Sarr?

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Surely you don’t have 10 better than those two?

    7. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      So tempted to go Sanchez to Raya for my 3rd Arsenal instead of Keane to Timber.

      Seems ridiculous burning a Chelsea asset just to get in Raya when Timber is available and I can solve my Keane issue.

      But I can't shake the feeling that Timber is going to miss one of the next 3 games. And will need to be swapped out for gw31 anyway. Raya feels solid, safe and can be subbed for gw31.

      Am I on the wrong track here?

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        I was thinking O’Reilly to Timber, but you may have a point regards minutes guarantee.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        Just go Saliba then...

      3. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Feels weird selling Sanchez with those next 3 fixtures.

        If you’re that worried about Timber, go Sailba

      4. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Are you going to sell anyone who "might miss one of the next 3 games"? Hard to own anyone if thats the case.

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I misread.. the answer is just get Saliba...

          1. Drizzle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ah cheers

        2. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          When you're specifically buying for a double, then yes - a start risk is worth worrying about

      5. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thanks all. Saliba feels like the worst of both worlds. Low ceiling and I still have to sell him before 31

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Raya is exactly the same though? And you dont have to remove a Chelsea player

          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            just now

            You can hold Raya through 31 assuming you dont own City/Palace/Wolves keeper with him

    8. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      2FT 0.2m

      Raya Dub
      Gabriel Chalobah Senesi Andersen Alderete
      Saka* Bruno F Rogers Enzo Ndiaye
      Haaland Ekitike Guiu

      Saka + Ndiaye to Rice + Mbeumo/Wirtz?

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yup (with Boomo)

    9. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      'Dead ending' sounds like an unusual illicit process.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sounds like tiktok lingo for zoomers.

        "Im deadending my situationship with the trip to Paris that hes invited me for"

        1. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Don't wanna be that guy.

    10. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is Bruno captain made less enticing with VDV and Romero back for Spurs and would someone like Gabriel or Wilson be a better option now or is Bruno still the man?

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Im between Gabriel and Bruno. On Gabriel right now.

        1. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I'm considering switching to Gab, but have been on Bruno until today. Might be a last minute call tomorrow

      2. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Gab is only real alternative. Bruno’s just got so many routes to points.

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Bruno: pen, assist potential, defcon potential (slightly), bonus potential, sometimes goal from open play 😛

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Yeah, but other than that….

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            at home v spursy

            1. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I am still on Bruno atm and also think he's the best asset in the game with all his routes to points and his overall quality. Just have a slight suspicion that Spurs might do okay against Utd, VDV and Romero will improve the defence again and they might have some momentum from that 2nd half performance against City

    11. Tinkermania
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Please help. Captain RICE or TROSSARD?

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Help is here, neither

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          This

      2. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Have you got a “only allowed to captain the 2nd or 3rd best Arsenal asset of the week” policy?

        1. Tinkermania
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          RICE it is!

    12. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Playing with the team and these are the prospective GWs to BB, which one would you prefer?

      I am planning to go as soon as opportunity arises GW27.

      A. GW27: Dubravka (che) Senesi (whu) HWilson (sun) Collins (BHA)

      B. GW30: Dubravka (BOU) Senesi (bur) HWilson (nfo) Richards (LEE)

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Probably B out of them

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Ta

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B

    13. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who would you start from these?

      A) Virgil (MCI)
      B) O'Reilly (liv)
      C) Truffert (AVL)

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        A

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        A

      3. CYN
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        A

      4. F4L
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        vvd

      5. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        C

    14. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play Andersen (EVE) or Munoz (Brighton)

      Cheers

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Munoz

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Munoz

      3. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nightmare that. Excellent sheet odds vs. attacking upside.

        Who’s your other two defenders? Gab &

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Chalobah. Thanks

          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Munoz then

      4. CYN
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Munoz

      5. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks all. Played Munoz ahead of alderete last GW so keen to get it right

      6. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Munoz

    15. CYN
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Got 3 injured mids, 2 Sunderland defenders and Marc Guiu. It's not looking good.

      A. Saka, Tavernier -> Rice, Enzo, start Alderete vs Arsenal and hope for defcon

      B. Saka, Tavernier, Stach -> Rice, Enzo, Anderson for -4

      D. WC

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        You’ve lost option C as well as 3 midfielders. Bad week. Wildcard

        1. CYN
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Haha yeah, I did have an option C where I put Timber in and played Mukiele but it meant carrying too many injured mids

      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        D

    16. Absolutely Muñozed
        12 mins ago

        Enzo for which player
        1. Wilson
        2. Rogers

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          1.

          Stubborn Rogers owner here

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          1

        3. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          If you dont have a lot of FTs Id do neither..

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            This

        4. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Why lose Enzo with Wolves up next?

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            I guess hes buying.

        5. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          2. Rogers

          Wilson beats Rogers on every metric

      • F4L
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Start:

        A - Ballard (ars a)
        B - Collins (new a)
        C - Romero (united a)

        was set on collins but then the benching last gw, so would want him starting no sub cameo. CBs against newcastle always seem to pick up defcon. otherwise was thinking romero just hope for a goal but if mbeumo up top untied dont seem that direct/dont cross as much so opposing CBs are struggling for defcon right now now abit. ballard i dont know if he can get defcon here, didnt vs arsenal at home

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B they are tired & injury riddled

      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would you BB this?

        Dubravka or Pope, Senesi, Rodon, Mane

        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          just now

          if you'd be happy with 12-15 points, yes would. i guess it'd be dub on the bench.

      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Whats the likelihood of Bruno becoming a spy this GW if I dont cap him?.. He had 100% EO last GW

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Probably better than a Skull!

        2. F4L
          • 11 Years
          just now

          i imagine there will be less haaland captainers this gw than last

      • Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Is wc32 the way to go?

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Depends on your squad

