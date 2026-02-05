In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser starts thinking about Blank Gameweek 31, and which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers might need making beforehand.

So, now we have the doubles and blanks laid out in front of us until early April. Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are confirmed to play twice in Gameweek 26 but, like Manchester City and Crystal Palace, they won’t be participating in Gameweek 31.

One of the popular Wildcard ideas is to activate the chip in Gameweek 32, allowing a Gameweek 33 Bench Boost that also sets up your team for the season’s final stretch.

If I were to use this strategy, I would need to start thinking about my team composition, because right now I have two Arsenal assets, two from Man City and one individual from Palace.

Additionally, I have a couple of other non-playing options. This means that, if I don’t want to use a chip in Blank Gameweek 31, my upcoming transfers must be tailored towards not getting players from certain teams.

PLANNING AHEAD

Let’s have a look at how the landscape looks. Managers have (at least) seven free transfers until Gameweek 31, though we might want to carry two or three forward, beyond the Wildcard. That could help deal with the final leg of 2025/26.

If you’re in a position like mine, you therefore might have to ignore those incredible Palace home fixtures, versus Burnley, Wolves and Leeds United at home.

Plus, midfielders like Florian Wirtz (£8.3m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) take precedence over Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m).

It all comes down to your squad composition and current list of Gameweek 31 absentees, if you opt against a Free Hit chip at that moment.

Due to the value accumulated in Erling Haaland (£15.0m) and Marc Guehi (£5.2m), owners are very likely to hold the Man City duo until Wildcarding.

TEAMS TO TARGET IF YOU’RE ‘DEAD-ENDING’ TO GAMEWEEK 31

Meanwhile, there are some teams to target that boast good-looking fixtures from now until Gameweek 31.

On top of my watchlist is Liverpool, a side starting to click in attack. Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) have found a real understanding, and I find the midfielder particularly enticing.

Both are amongst the league’s top four for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) throughout the last six Gameweeks, and Wirtz has delivered four double-digit hauls in seven outings. FPL’s in-form midfielder still feels like a differential, too.

As for Fulham, they were impressive against Manchester United, didn’t sell Harry Wilson (£6.1m), and their important Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) players are back in west London.

About to host Everton, they rank third on Scout’s Fixture Ticker between now and Gameweek 31. When some teams blank, they’ll be at home to Burnley. That’s why Wilson and Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) are prudent, useful purchases.

Elsewhere, a couple of other interesting teams are Bournemouth and Aston Villa. Cheap defender James Hill (£3.9m) enables a lot to happen in other positions, despite the Cherries’ defensive frailties and Gameweek 31 meeting with Man United.

I was considering selling Rogers at one point, but his fixtures look excellent – especially versus West Ham United in Gameweek 31.

This opens up a route where Semenyo, Sarr and Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) can still be good short-term buys, should a manager either have lots of transfers, enough Blank Gameweek 31 players, or intend to use a chip at that moment.

GAMEWEEK 28 FIXTURE SWING

Also, we need to note the slight fixture shift that occurs in Gameweek 28.

Liverpool, Fulham and Bournemouth will definitely be the teams to target in that period, but Newcastle United and Brentford are also worth checking out.

Expect Igor Thiago (£7.1m), Lewis Hall (£5.3m) and Kevin Schade (£7.0m) to become popular. Man United do fall into the ticker’s bottom half but, as a fan, I’d argue that some of the games against ‘tougher’ opposition who keep more of the ball might not be a bad thing, as it will likely open up spaces to exploit in attack.

Anyway, I hope this article helps you plan ahead, taking all the necessary factors into account before the period of blanks, doubles and chips is truly upon us.

Until next time, good luck.