FPL notes: Sarr on pens, Sels injury + consistent Anderson

2 February 2026 63 comments
We continue our Scout Notes from Gameweek 24, with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

PINO UP TOP AS FORWARD SWITCH LOOMS

With Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) absent, as confirmed in advance on Friday, Oliver Glasner pushed Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) into a central role against Forest.

injury Sels

While he showed some intent – creating three chances that led to shots – the Spaniard struggled to capitalise on his advanced positioning and ultimately failed to deliver.

He was a mere placeholder anyway. Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) has reportedly completed a medical at Palace, so there’ll likely be an orthodox striker leading the line come Gameweek 25, even if Mateta leaves.

SARR ON PENS

Anderson 7-pointer

Another byproduct of Mateta’s absence was Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m) stepping up to take a Palace penalty.

On the cusp of half-time, Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams (£4.7m) received a straight red card after handling the ball to deny a certain Crystal Palace goal. The dismissal rules Williams out until Gameweek 26 as he serves his suspension.

Sarr made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball down the middle to restore parity at 1-1. Whether Sarr continues taking penalties with the potential signing of Strand Larsen is up for debate.

SELS INJURY

As well as being deprived of Williams for Gameweek 25, might Forest have lost Matz Sels (£4.6m)? The ‘keeper was substituted at half-time on Sunday, with manager Sean Dyche saying this on the Belgian:

“He’s got what we think is a groin injury. He’ll have a scan as soon as possible.” – Sean Dyche on Matz Sels

It doesn’t come at a great time for FPL owners either. There were already concerns that new signing Stefan Ortega (£4.7m) could chew into his gametime, and due to injury, Dyche’s decision over who starts between the sticks may have been made easier.

ANDERSON 7-POINTER

Whilst Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) failed to make a major impact from an attacking perspective – his meagre expected goal involvement (xGI) of 0.18 was his highest since Gameweek 12! – he still returned a tidy score.

Experienced FPL managers will know by now that Anderson doesn’t need attacking returns to pick up points. The Forest man bagged seven of them thanks to defensive contributions (DefCon) and three bonus, which helped him break into the top 10 scoring midfielders in FPL.

This was the eighth consecutive Gameweek in which he has picked up DefCon points!

At just £5.3m, Anderson continues to provide good value for those who need a cheap option in midfield.

GAME RECAP

injury Sels

Nottingham Forest struck early in the game, needing just five minutes to break the deadlock. After Jefferson Lerma (£4.9m) forced Sels into a save moments earlier, Forest talisman Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) stepped up, firing a precise right-footed effort into the bottom-left corner beyond Dean Henderson (£5.0m).

The goal marked a fourth attacking return in five matches for Gibbs-White, underlining a strong spell of form for the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

It also meant another goal conceded from a set-play for Palace, after a throw-in. The Eagles have now kept just one clean sheet across their last 10 matches in all competitions. As a result, Chris Richards (£4.4m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Daniel Muñoz (£5.8m) all blanked, with none managing to collect DefCon points.

Crystal Palace responded well after falling behind and began to apply sustained pressure. Lacroix went close with a headed effort that drifted wide, while Munoz saw a low effort blocked from the right side of the box.

Muñoz remained heavily involved in the final third moments later. His cushioned header picked out who Sarr, found space inside the area but failed to convert. The Senegalese made amends from the spot before the break.

Not a great deal happened after half-time, with Palace unable to make numerical supremacy count. Forest even outshot them (6-4) after the break, with neither side carving out much clear-cut.

Oliver Glasner’s men now come up against the likes of Burnley, Wolves and Leeds United in the next six Gameweeks, along with clashes against the inconsistent Brighton Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Can fixtures breed a bit of form and make Sarr (and the incoming Strand Larsen) legitimate FPL targets again?

  1. BR510
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      1. Hold Saka for DGW + 2FT
      2. Saka and Dorgu to Semenyo/Wirtz and Timber

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Saka is poor value.
        Not sure the extent of his injury.
        Madueke played well.
        DGW rotation.

        Easy sell imo

        Open Controls
        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Worth noting that if Saka isn’t injured I don’t see him as a DGW rotation risk. The game in the middle is an easy FA Cup game so the second string will play that so the turnaround is pretty forgiving for a DGW.

          That said I’m probably selling if any injury doubt - which there likely is.

          Open Controls
      2. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Depends on Saka's fitness. If he's a major doubt then go 2 for sure.

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Cheers guys. Would you go Wirtz or Semenyo then? Like both fixtures and form. Have Mbeumo Enzo Rice Bruno F

            Open Controls
            1. Drizzle
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Can't decide between them. Still don't fully trust Wirtz and already have Ekitike. Semenyo will always be a, minutes risk and blanks in 31. I'm actually considering Wilson as his fixtures are decent, and upgrading elsewhere.

              Open Controls
        2. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Definitely 2, but Wirtz vs Semenyo is too close to call

          Open Controls
        3. Pariße
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Saka definitely carries a lighter load this season, the team copes quite well without him, and whenever he plays he's facing triple-ups. Not worth the 10m, I went for Bruno.

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Even quadruple ups.
            Let’s not exaggerate he’s not 2nd coming of Leo Messi.

            Open Controls
      3. faux_C
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Sold Gordon and Wirtz and still had my best week of the season 😎

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          GW score?

          Open Controls
          1. faux_C
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            80 with Mukiele to play.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Very good, 5 less here.

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                58 mins ago

                Tis shameful to boast.

                Vqc49y quickly! Hall of Shame, where you belong, where we all belong!

                Open Controls
      4. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Last Man Standing Update (288 teams)

        Current safety score = 51
        Top score = 87

        https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

        Open Controls
      5. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Which defender would you bring in up to 4.7 to play most weeks?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          https://rate-my-team.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/players/?&team=0&position=2&minval=0&maxval=5&order=0&first=25&last=30

          Pity Senesi is higher.

          Open Controls
          1. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks. Maybe I need to find the 0.1, but I’m not convinced by RMT on this one, and Hill is a very cheap alternative (albeit without the creativity). The real pity is that Keane’s no longer nailed!

            Open Controls
        2. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Hill

          Open Controls
          1. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks, already got him in mind for the cheapest part of the rotation so that’s a reassuring response

            Open Controls
        3. BR510
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Boring - Richards - DEFCON set piece threat fixtures, same with Andersen
            Exciting - James Justin?

            Open Controls
            1. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              59 mins ago

              Thanks. Hadn’t thought of James Justin so will take a closer look

              Open Controls
              1. Raoul Nogues
                  46 mins ago

                  I think he was replaced at half time in last game

                  Open Controls
          • BR510
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Just this week...
              Saka Sun (H) or Wirtz/Semenyo playing each other

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Play both Squirtz and Semen. Both team awful at defending

                Open Controls
            • Three Badgers on a Shirt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              WC team with Bruno captain has stopped the rot with 64 and Mukiele still to play. Half an eye on Wirtz and Enzo but will probably stick to my plan to roll and build up the free transfers. Got 2 ft at the moment. Good to go?

              Sanchez, Dubravka;
              Gabriel, Timber, Mukiele, Maguire, Konsa;
              Rice, Rogers, Semenyo, Fernandes, Mbeumo;
              Haaland, Joao Pedro, Mane

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Roll

                Open Controls
              2. MJF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Nice team definite roll.

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Sausage roll!

                  Open Controls
                  1. MJF
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    51 mins ago

                    Gregg's?

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 12 Years
                      46 mins ago

                      Are they any good?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Geriatric Unathletic
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Gregg's are the best, Mmmmmm.

                        Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              In the Villa vs. Brentford Opta commentary, Rogers received a yellow card in the 93rd minute. The description of the yellow card is shown below. However, Opta has not registered the yellow card (under the lineup tab) and FPL uses data from Opta.

              COMMENTARY
              90+4'
              Rogers is booked retrospectively following a foul in back-play, with Brentford in no mood to try and take the free-kick quickly.

              https://theanalyst.com/opta-football-match-centre?competitionId=2kwbbcootiqqgmrzs6o5inle5&seasonId=51r6ph2woavlbbpk8f29nynf8&matchId=3kv7dtapynhbnlfenn593qrro

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Stop trying to take points off us 😀

                Open Controls
            • FOREST FOREVER 2
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Neco Williams shpwed excellent GK skills yesterday.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Wasn’t registered as a save in his FPL stats sadly

                Open Controls
            • MJF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              What would you do here, Rogers to Rice for the double maybe or save?

              Dubravka
              Gabriel Timber Thiaw
              Bruno F(c) Mbeumo Rogers Enzo
              Haaland Ekitike Thiago

              Roefs | KDH Mukiele Dorgu*

              0.5 ITB, 1 FT

              Thanks!

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                1 hour ago

                Save - not sure on Rice and triple Arsenal defence maybe the play the closer they get to the title

                Open Controls
                1. MJF
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Agree I prefer triple defence to having Rice, but harder to get to.

                  Open Controls
              2. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                52 mins ago

                I’d be ditching Thiaw here, I’d be asking him in to mine office and saying tis bin night, can he help out, then once he’s out of the castle, with the bins, the portcullis would fall immediately! His shouts to be let back in would be ignored of course!

                Open Controls
                1. MJF
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  You wouldn't be tempted to use the guillotine?

                  Open Controls
            • Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              When you think all life started from one common origin point, everyone is in someway related to everyone else. You, me, Saka, Cherki.
              May be not Haaland though. He might be a descendant of the IBM processor chip.

              Open Controls
              1. Bolivian Seaman
                • 15 Years
                50 mins ago

                we all descend from fish, we all descend from the big bang

                Open Controls
              2. el polako
                • 8 Years
                47 mins ago

                We are children of stars.

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  Nepo baby!

                  Open Controls
            • Nightf0x
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Did rogers get a YC or no? In match report yes in FPL no

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                43 mins ago

                It doesn’t matter. We shall all be consumed by a black hole eventually.

                Open Controls
                1. Ha.
                  • 10 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  I watched Interstellar at the weekend and I can confirm this is true

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 12 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Nobody has actually been able to finish that execrable fillum so if what you say is true the Arise, Sir Ha, Buffet Astronaut!

                    Open Controls
            • Ha.
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              1. Keep Saka, Thiago > Kroupi and Wilson > Semenyo

              2. Saka > Semenyo

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                What on Earth does any of this mean? Are you already on Titan mine friend?

                Open Controls
                1. Ha.
                  • 10 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Join us, it's much better here

                  Open Controls
              2. Raoul Nogues
                  48 mins ago

                  2

                  Open Controls
              3. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Want to save 2FT here, anything to jump in this week? 0.4 ITB.

                A. Dorgu > Richards and bench Virgil
                B. Keane > Richards, Thiago > Pedro and bench Ndiaye Virgil
                C. Roll

                Raya
                Gabriel Thiaw Virgil
                Bruno Enzo Rice Wilson Ndiaye
                Haaland Ekitike

                Dub Thiago Keane Dorgu*

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Have you considered a hit?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Yes very open of it and also still have WC

                    Funny enough, running non-optimum (according to template team) the last few weeks actually worked a luck well: 5 greens in a row 😛

                    Open Controls
                  2. Ausman
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    With your rhythm stick?

                    Open Controls
              4. lilmessipran
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Which onw of these frauds will you start this week?

                A Thiago
                B Rogers

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  Rogers

                  Open Controls
                2. Goro Majima
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  A because I don't own B.

                  Open Controls
                3. WVA
                  • 9 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Got both
                  Benching Thiago but hate Rogers, will blank until I sell him despite the fixtures

                  Open Controls
                  1. Raoul Nogues
                      48 mins ago

                      Villa are less efficient without Kamara and McGinn

                      Open Controls
                    • MJF
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Main character syndrome!

                      Open Controls

