FPL notes: Bruno hauls + “more to come” from Cunha

Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) added two more assists to his tally on Sunday, as Manchester United secured a 3-2 win over Fulham.

Here are our Scout Notes from Old Trafford.

BRUNO HAULS

This type of matchup has frequently led to Man Utd dropping points in the past – but not this time.

It was far from straightforward, and United needed a late winner from substitute Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) to secure the victory, but there is clear improvement under Michael Carrick, who has now won three matches in a row since he was appointed head coach.

In line with recent performances, United didn’t have much of the ball (42.9% possession), yet once again, Bruno was superb.

The Portuguese playmaker, captained by over one million Fantasy managers in Gameweek 24, produced his seventh double-digit haul of the campaign, the joint-second-most of any player.

Above: Players sorted by double-digit hauls (DD) in 2025/26

On Sunday, Bruno provided the free-kick delivery for Casemiro (£5.5m) to head into the far corner, before picking out Sesko in the box for the winner.

As for Casemiro, he’s now surpassed the 100-point mark in Fantasy, thanks in part to five goals and four assists.

“Casemiro has been such a presence since I came. I have huge respect for what he has done, how he goes about his day-to-day and how motivated he is. You only achieve what he has by having all of that. He is desperate for a big finish. We all know it is coming to an end at the end of this season, but you wouldn’t have thought it today. He showed it with a big goal and a big performance for us. Having seen his celebrations, it means just as much to him as it does for most.” – Michael Carrick on Casemiro

CARRICK ON CUNHA

United made just one change to their starting XI on Sunday, with Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) replacing the injured Patrick Dorgu (£4.4m). The Brazilian started off the left, with Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) the central striker in Carrick’s attack.

However, it was a fluid approach, with Mbeumo linking it all up, and Amad Diallo (£6.2m) particularly impressive down the right.

Above: Manchester United’s average position map in Gameweek 24, featuring Amad (16), Fernandes (8), Cunha (10) and Mbeumo (19)

Cunha, meanwhile, hammered a fine strike into the net from Casemiro’s slipped pass, his third attacking return in as many matches under Carrick.

“He’s got so much ability. I still think there is loads more to come from Matheus, in a really positive way. He’s had big moments coming on, creating a goal [against City], scoring last week [at Arsenal] and scoring this week. It’s a big stepping stone for Matheus. Hopefully, there’s more to come. I am sure there is.” – Michael Carrick on Matheus Cunha

MOUNT ABSENCE EXPLAINED

Mason Mount (£5.9m) missed out for United on Sunday, with Carrick explaining his absence prior to kick-off.

“He took a bit of a knock in training, but it’s nothing serious. We’re disappointed he is not with us today but he’ll be back very soon.” – Michael Carrick on Mason Mount

It sounds like he’ll be back soon, then, potentially in time for United’s home encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday; however, given the form of his fellow attackers, including Sesko, a substitute role likely beckons.

POSITIVES FOR FULHAM

As for Fulham, they played pretty well at Old Trafford and narrowly won the expected goals (xG) battle:

Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m) had a goal ruled out due to offside, before Raul Jimenez’s (£6.2m) penalty and a superb curling effort from Kevin (£5.8m) levelled it up.

Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) did his best to get on the scoresheet, too, with three shots, including one from point-blank range.

Harry Wilson (£6.1m) forced Senne Lammens (£5.0m) into a fine save from his free-kick, too.

Meanwhile, new arrival Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) wasn’t available for selection but should be back in contention in Gameweek 25.