Scout Notes

FPL notes: Saka injury update + will Farke replace £3.9m ‘keeper Darlow?

1 February 2026 62 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
A real statement performance from Arsenal on Saturday saw the Gunners bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The league leaders’ 4-0 walloping of Leeds United gets our Gameweek 24 Scout Notes underway.

ARTETA ON SAKA

There was yet more angst for Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) owners.

Having had to endure blanks and benchings over the last few weeks, there was the welcome sight of the Arsenal winger on the teamsheet at Elland Road.

But he didn’t even make kick-off. Taking part in a pre-match drill with his teammates, Saka pulled up holding his groin. He was soon replaced in the starting XI by Noni Madueke (£6.8m).

Mikel Arteta didn’t make the injury sound too bad after full-time but, of course, there would have been little proper assessment of the issue at that point.

“In the warm-up, he had a little niggle, he wasn’t comfortable starting the game, so immediately we made a decision to make that change and bring Noni in.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s injury

The good news: we should hear from Arteta again on Monday ahead of Arsenal’s EFL Cup semi-final second-leg tie. We then might get a true gauge of Saka’s fitness when the teamsheets come out on Tuesday. If he doesn’t feature against Chelsea, the worry then starts in earnest for Gameweek 25.

Then there’s Gameweek 26, and Arsenal have got a very good chance of ‘doubling’ then. Not only does that Double Gameweek come hot on the heels of Gameweek 25 but we’ll also likely not have an Arteta press conference before the deadline (for all that’s worth…). Arsenal play on the Thursday of that week.

Let’s hope we get some sort of definitive prognosis before this weekend, whether good or bad.

MADUEKE SEIZES HIS CHANCE

The cherry on the excrement for Saka owners was seeing Arsenal run riot without him. Even worse, it was two of his understudies who delivered the first three assists.

Madueke recycled a set piece to set up the first goal for Martin Zubimendi (£5.2m) before the winger’s corner was punched into his own net by Karl Darlow (£3.9m). A lack of end product has often been the criticism of Madueke but he was much better on that front here, also seeing a pinpoint corner headed over from close range by Jurrien Timber (£6.3m).

The kind of display to make Arsenal take their time with Saka’s recovery, if there is an issue?

Even after the ex-Chelsea man came off on the hour, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) emerged on the right flank to cross for Viktor Gyokeres (£8.7m) to score.

Saka update

Above: Noni Madueke deputised for Bukayo Saka on corners from the right flank

ARSENAL RESPOND IN STYLE

What a display this was from Arsenal against a Leeds side that had been in excellent form.

Remember, the Whites had lost only one of their last 10 Premier League fixtures, and even that was a stoppage-time defeat at Newcastle United. They were also unbeaten at Elland Road since November.

The goals will get the headlines but to reduce a much-improved Leeds side, with a raucous home support behind them, to just three shots and 0.15 expected goals (xG) was just as impressive.

“We didn’t find the solution to create chances against them to score goals. Whatever we did today, they, in the first half, found against all our processes always an answer. So, we changed the base formation in the second half. We brought a different type of offensive player on. We brought many offensive players, offensive-thinking players on, as well. But whatever we did, they always had an answer today.” – Daniel Farke on Arsenal

“It’s something that we want. You always have an opponent in front of you that is going to test that and you have to execute the actions and be very, very consistent. You don’t want to concede anything and I’m really impressed because it’s a really tough team to restrict them to that. Between all of us, we’ve done it.” – Mikel Arteta on his defence

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.0m) even banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points. That’s the sixth time that has happened this season.

Above: Players who banked DefCon points in Leeds v Arsenal

And how far ahead could Arsenal be with a ruthless no. 9? Perhaps they wouldn’t function as well overall with an Erling Haaland (£15.0m) type up top but to see Gyokeres dawdle on the ball when clean through, and Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m) spurn sitters to deny Declan Rice (£7.4m) and Timber assists, did raise the age-old question. To be fair to those two forwards, they did eventually find the net – Jesus rounding off the scoring with a well-taken effort.

Expect Rice to be appearing in an ‘Assists Imminent table’ near you soon: it’s 12 chances created and 1.47 expected assists (xA) over the last four Gameweeks, all without reward.

HAVERTZ IN, ODEGAARD OUT

One more line of note from Arsenal was the surprise inclusion of Kai Havertz (£7.3m). He’d impressed against Kairat in midweek but that was his first start in almost a year, so to see him start again so soon was unexpected.

“Because of the type of game that I expected, and how aggressive and direct they’ve been recently. I believe that the game was going to allow us more space and the temperature will come down in the second or third part of the game, and that’s what we could have changed again with different qualities in the team.” – Mikel Arteta on why he started Kai Havertz

Martin Odegaard‘s (£7.8m) performances hadn’t been great lately, so his benching wasn’t a shock in itself. But what did Arteta’s decision to promote Havertz over Eberechi Eze (£7.6m) say about the latter? We now haven’t seen Eze in a Premier League line-up since Gameweek 16.

Arteta added after full-time that he was “so happy with the way [Odegaard] reacted”; the Norwegian assisted Jesus’ late strike.

£3.9M DARLOW ERROR – WILL LEEDS BUY A GK?

“Of course, he’s disappointed with situation.” – Daniel Farke on Karl Darlow

Daniel Farke didn’t dwell too long on Darlow’s error but he was unsurprisingly grilled about the possibility of recruiting another goalkeeper ahead of Monday’s deadline. Neither Darlow nor Lucas Perri (£4.5m) has really looked up to the job this season. Watch this space in the next 48 hours…

“Our board knows exactly my feelings what I think what we should do during this window. I mentioned several times I wouldn’t speak publicly too much about my opinions because it makes the market just more difficult and for that, sadly, I can’t answer honestly the question anyhow. So, of course, we’re always looking to improve the squad and to bring quality players in, especially in positions where we are perhaps a bit weaker anyhow.” – Daniel Farke, when asked about the possibility of buying another goalkeeper

For Leeds in general, this was a game just to forget about and move on. Farke said afterwards that the Whites had run into the “best team in Europe”, and his troops had been competitive in every other fixture going back to the November break.

Nottingham Forest at home in Gameweek 25 should be more to Leeds’ liking, as stubborn as Sean Dyche has made them.

62 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (288 teams)

    Current safety score = 23
    Top score = 60

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Guys what the hell do I do here?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - Mukiele - Chalobah
    Bruno G - Rice - Bruno F - Saka* - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Thiago
    ____________________________________
    Dubravka: Gudmundsson: Guiu: Dorgu*

    1FT, 2.7m ITB

    Every single week, nothing but trash, and in freefall.

    Tempted to just WC at this point, or just chill my beans and do Bruno G > Enzo which I should have done for a bit this GW!

    Sorry for the rant. Just very annoyed

    Cheers gents.

    Open Controls
    Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I’d wait for the midweek game, Bruno G to Enzo looks good if Saka fit

        Open Controls
        RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Cheers bud, seems sensible enough.
          Just tired of the slog now, 60k to 300k within 5 GW’s, man the free fall has been exemplary.

          Open Controls
          Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            I’ve been similar - 35K to 290K in 5 weeks. The Thiago Ekitike hokie pokie was my undoing.

            Open Controls
            RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              It’s a rotten feeling ain’t it, and it’s all without really doing anything catastrophically wrong, just blind luck and been so unfortunate.
              Ekitike has really done my head in haha!

              Open Controls
              Mr Turnip 1
                  5 mins ago

                  Ekitike has ruined me too haha. I have a friend in a ML who I’ve beaten every year we’ve played. This year he held Thiago and had Bruno G for his crazy run. I swapped Thiago to Ekitike and didn’t have Bruno G. Suddenly I was 50 points behind in about 2/3 GWs… luck does that sometimes. The worst part is I kept Saka and sold Ekitike to fund Bruno F this week. Now the second time this season I’ve had a £10m mid injured in the warm up after Palmer easy on… I very much empathise with the feeling of a downward spiral without doing much wrong!

                  Open Controls
                  RICICLE
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    That’s crazy bud, such a huge difference just one player can make to extending or losing a leading position, I also tried Palmer but sold him to Mbuemo before this GW, but now Saka injured in a warm up, I just had to laugh at my team!
                    The downward spiral is hard to take today, just how it goes, but man oh man it’s infuriating when not really put a foot wrong ain’t it haha!

                    Open Controls
        GCHILD2K16
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          WC now. Nk point dilly dallying.
          Out: bruno g, all your bench bar dubravka, saka,
          In: enzo or palmer, Wirtz, summerville, wilson, wolves def, kroupi jr

          Open Controls
      Norco
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I have the exact funds for free, pull the trigger before Rice goes up and get priced out?

        Saka + Barnes > Rice + Ekitke

        Open Controls
        RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          Rice is just as useless as Saka and I have both

          Open Controls
        Mr Turnip 1
            29 mins ago

            Not sure how you’re turning Barnes into Ekitike but I quite like this. Rice is at least more nailed, even though his stats are worse, and Saka may be injured. Plus Ekitike looks great when liverpools fixtures get good after this week

            Open Controls
            Norco
              • 11 Years
              20 mins ago

              2.2 in the bank

              Open Controls
            Sheffield Wednesday
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Must be Burnley Barnes

              Open Controls
          Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            Yes, if you want them both. Ekitike might be a bit knee jerk.

            Open Controls
            Mr Turnip 1
                4 mins ago

                His data is pretty ridiculous rn tbh. The biggest problem with him is the minutes risk. Possibly next week a better entry point too, but OP needs to move now to afford it

                Open Controls
                Amartey Partey
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  His next 3 fixtures are all tough. From 28 looks good!

                  Open Controls
          Meta12345
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Would you play semenyo or kroupi? Aston villa have high xG conceded away from home

            Open Controls
            Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              28 mins ago

              Semen

              Open Controls
          Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Who should I bring in for Bruno G? I have 9.3M to blow.

            A. Enzo
            B. Mbeumo
            C. Wirtz
            D. Rogers

            Open Controls
            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 16 Years
              57 mins ago

              Give it a day or wait til midweek after Chelsea play and could double.

              Open Controls
              Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                17 mins ago

                Yeah true. It’ll have to be Enzo if Chelsea double.

                Open Controls
            Sheffield Wednesday
              • 5 Years
              40 mins ago

              One who doesn't take his shirt off when he scores.

              Open Controls
              Mr Turnip 1
                  29 mins ago

                  I really needed those two extra points as well… I can’t complain too much with consecutive goals though I guess!

                  Open Controls
                  Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    If he was on maximum bonus before the YC then that's a -3 point swing against my cup opponent who had Pedro.

                    Open Controls
              bso
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                17 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
            Dannyb
              • 8 Years
              43 mins ago

              Is Palmer and Thiago to Mbeumo and Pedro daft?

              Open Controls
              Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                No, that looks good on paper. I wouldn’t do it tonight though just in case of injuries or Thiago hauling.

                Open Controls
              Mr Turnip 1
                  3 mins ago

                  Probably… wait to see if Chelsea double

                  Open Controls
              Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                41 mins ago

                My mini league is pretty split between Haaland and Bruno captain. Tomorrow is going to be interesting!

                Open Controls
              4. Price Changes
                rainy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 10 Years
                40 mins ago

                Price changes 1st February

                Rises:
                B.Fernandes 9.6
                Rice 7.5
                João Pedro 7.4
                Enzo 6.8
                Kroupi.Jr 4.7

                Falls:
                Foden 8.3
                Eze 7.2
                Thiago 7.1
                Grealish 6.3
                Gallagher 5.4

                Open Controls
                Amartey Partey
                  • 6 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  3-0

                  Open Controls
                TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 16 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Cheers Rainy!

                  Open Controls
              TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 16 Years
                34 mins ago

                Any of these worth selling for Pedro?

                Haaland(liv), Bowen(bur) or Ekitike(manc)?

                Open Controls
                Freshy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Hard to justify with his minutes

                  Open Controls
                Captain Mal
                  • 1 Year
                  23 mins ago

                  Only if Chelsea beat Arsenal on Tuesday.

                  Open Controls
                TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 16 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Cheers both.

                  Open Controls
                FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Bowen. He's playing very wide.

                  Open Controls
              Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                32 mins ago

                £108.1 TOTAL Value / Selling Price £104.7

                Open Controls
                TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 16 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Overall rank?

                  Open Controls
                  bso
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Sucks mate

                    Open Controls
                Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 5 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  There's so much money in the bank that I can sell my cheapest player in any position in exchange for the most expensive player available in that position with the exception of Salah. With matches still to play and Arsenal - Chelsea midweek it really isn't the week to make early transfers just to avoid price swings.

                  Open Controls
              Letsgo!
                • 9 Years
                31 mins ago

                Consider myself lucky to have the vice capt on gab.
                Really very unlucky with saka haha

                Open Controls
                FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Congratulations. You have been rewarded for making a bad captaincy decision.

                  Open Controls
                  Letsgo!
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Sorry but i think if ytd he start, he surely will have at least 2 assists just fyi

                    Open Controls
              HD7
                • 8 Years
                25 mins ago

                Would you switch Palmer to Enzo or it is still sideways. I know it could easily backfire next GW. Its just that it is very annoying when the cheaper options gets more pts.

                How did both of them play today?

                Open Controls
                FourLokoLeipzig
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  From MOTD highlights, Palmer looked more involved in the attacking third without ever really threatening. I didn’t notice Enzo at all until his goal

                  Open Controls
                  HD7
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Thanks mate.
                    It seems that I should wait and have some more faith in Palmer

                    Open Controls
              FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                24 mins ago

                Hats off to Neale for getting the massive Enzo call right. I thought he would be benched. That's why he is the absolute best in the business.

                Open Controls
                Herger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  He was absolutely never getting benched today lol

                  Open Controls
                  FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    He'd played 90 minutes in 5 games and 85 minutes in 1 game in the last 6 and it was a Wednesday Saturday Tuesday turnaround. It was more likely that he'd get benched than not. Football London has him benched in their predicted line up.

                    Open Controls
                    TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 16 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Didn't stop you bench boosting though.

                      Open Controls
                      FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        That was a 1.29pm decision.

                        When on bench boost I'm always honest about setting up my bench as if it was a normal gameweek.

                        Open Controls
              FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                15 mins ago

                Andy is losing all credibility as a CC by refusing to sell Saka.

                How can anyone pay him for FPL advice?

                Open Controls
                TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 16 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Imagine his rank if he did.

                  Open Controls
                  FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    It's obviously the right move but he gets a kick out of how it winds people up so he doesn't make the transfer.

                    Open Controls
                    TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 16 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Doesn't wind normal people up.

                      Open Controls
                      FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Not selling Saka doesn't wind me up. Not selling Saka just to wind people up winds me up.

                        Open Controls
              HD7
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                When should we expect DGWs this season?
                The big ones were usually March and April.
                Any DGW with less teams that will be soon?

                Open Controls
                TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 16 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  GW26

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.