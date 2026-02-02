Scout Notes

FPL notes: Romero, van de Ven + Solanke fitness updates

2 February 2026
Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) scored a superb brace as Tottenham Hotspur battled back to earn a point against Manchester City.

Here are our Scout Notes from north London.

FRANK ON ROMERO + SOLANKE

Already without 11 senior players due to injury, Tottenham lost captain Cristian Romero (£5.0m) to illness at half-time.

Explaining his withdrawal, Thomas Frank said:

“[It was because of] illness. So, we are assessing him. Hopefully he is fine. He struggled through the Frankfurt game as well but he pushed through that with a fantastic captain’s performance. He struggled a little bit [today] but we hope it’s nothing.” – Thomas Frank on Cristian Romero

Pape Matar Sarr (£4.5m) came on for Romero, with Spurs consequently moving to a back four in the second half. They looked much better as a result.

Solanke, who returned to the starting line-up after his midweek breather, pulled one back for the hosts when he appeared to collide with Marc Guehi’s (£5.2m) leg as he shot, with the ball finding its way into the net.

He followed it up with a brilliant scorpion kick.

In a further boost, Solanke eased any fitness concerns in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, having seemingly picked up an ankle injury prior to this substitution.

“I’ll be good. I just rolled my ankle a little bit, but I’ll be fine.” – Dominic Solanke

When asked specifically about Solanke’s ankle, Frank said:

“The last bit I don’t know, but he clearly also struggled to run, so we knew – struggled to run fitness-wise – before the game again it would be a big push to play 90. He’s not there fitness-wise where he should be, because he’s been out for so long. We’ve been, in a way, a little bit forced to play him. I think it’s pretty evident that he’s relatively important for us – four goals in four games, with him being on his 70-80% of fitness and top sharpness. Imagine City playing without Haaland for six months. We’ve been quite hard hit with injuries, in general, but Dom was excellent.” – Thomas Frank on Dominic Solanke

VAN DE VEN, SPENCE + DANSO LATEST

As previously mentioned, Spurs are in the midst of an injury crisis, with defenders Micky van de Ven (£4.6m), Kevin Danso (£4.2m) and Djed Spence (£4.3m) among those missing out on Sunday.

Providing an update on all three, Frank said:

“Micky [van de Ven] is a minor one. I fully expect him to be available for Man Utd, he just couldn’t make it for this game unfortunately.

“Kevin [Danso], another, I think quite unlucky one. He hyper-extended his big toe when he landed on the foot of an opponent against Frankfurt, that means the ligament snapped in the big toe. It’s extremely unlucky, we don’t know the length of it but we have an appointment next week where we can clarify that and Djed [Spence] has a minor calf injury. I hope Djed is not too long [out].” – Thomas Frank

SIMONS SUPERB

After the half-time tactical adjustment on Sunday, Xavi Simons (£6.5m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) really stepped up for Tottenham.

Simons was arguably Spurs’ best player. He provided the assist for Solanke’s first strike, registering five shots and four chances created.

“Xavi was exceptional today. He’s a very good footballer, but he’s probably an even bigger winner and fighter. So, the way he fights with the team is exceptional, and how he’s part of driving the team forward I think is very impressive.” – Thomas Frank on Xavi Simons

Simons has now racked up 11 shots and 10 chances created over his last three appearances. These figures place him second among all Fantasy midfielders in that period.

The downside is that the fixtures remain really poor until Gameweek 31:

As for Gallagher, he whipped in the cross for Solanke’s second and should bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points in the next update:

SEMENYO SCORES AGAIN

Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m), who was ineligible to face Galatasaray in midweek, returned to the starting XI in north London.

Playing off the left, Semenyo completed his third successive 90-minute appearance in the league (see image below), firing home in a comfortable first half for the visitors, where it could easily have been three or four.

Prior to that, Erling Haaland (£15.0m) provided the assist for Rayan Cherki’s (£6.6m) opener. With four chances created in Gameweek 24, it’s the most he’s managed in a single match all season.

He did, however, waste an excellent chance to add to the lead, and has now produced just one goal in the last seven Gameweeks.

Guehi, meanwhile, racked up four shots at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As for Cherki, he was replaced midway through the second half, having seemingly picked up an injury, although we haven’t yet seen any quotes from Pep Guardiola to confirm it.

Elsewhere, Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) started at left-back, with Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) pushed into central midfield, while Phil Foden (£8.3m) again had to settle for a place on the bench, only appearing for the final few minutes.

73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    How comes Schade isn't res flagged yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Dubem_FC
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Official FPL normal incompetence.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        He's been flagged since last night, probably just need a refresh

        Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    What changes would you make to this team? 1 FT, 0.1 itb and plan to hold the WC if possible.

    Verbruggen Dubravka
    Timber Chalobah Rodon Alderete Dorgu
    Saka Semenyo Bruno Rogers Wilson
    Haaland Thiago Mane

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Saka & Rogers doing nothing, Thiago same.

      Chelsea mid or fwd, or both needed

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Saka, Rogers, Haaland, Thiago and Chalobah all doing nothing, sadly.

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Who'd be the priority sell this GW though? And who to bring in?

          Open Controls
          1. aleksios
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Saka+Mane to
            Rice+JP

            Open Controls
            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              55 mins ago

              Mate. Just brought in Mane this week to afford Bruno.

              Open Controls
              1. Chinese_person
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Saka probably has to go if he's injured, wait on any news for him. Even if he's fine though I'd consider moving him on

                Open Controls
  3. Hazardous1221
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I’m considering benching Haaland for Kroupi…

    Am I crazy or does that make sense lol

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I’m benching one of Rogers, Rice or Wilson this GW but on current form I really should be considering benching Haaland but can’t bring myself to do it

      Open Controls
    2. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Modest upside. Huge downside.

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Liverpool are not exactly solid at the back.

      Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      You could just sell him

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Crazy. Liverpool defense is pretty rubbish.

      Open Controls
    6. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      If you're not gonna play Haaland you should just sell him. No point having 15m on your bench. But I would just play him.

      Open Controls
    7. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      In a scenario like this, play but don't cap.

      Open Controls
  4. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Which to prioritise for free?

    A. Wilson > Semenyo

    B. Guiu > Pedro (benching Wilson)

    C. O'Reilly/Keane > Timber

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Keane to Timber.

      Open Controls
    2. tucaoneo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Probably C because Arsenal may get a DGW.

      Open Controls
    3. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Wait until the midweek fixtures, but then C with Keane if Arsenal win.

      Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Hold or make changes?

    Dubravka
    Chalobah Gabriel Timber
    BrunoF Rice Palmer HWilson
    Haaland JPedro DCL

    Kelleher Rogers Muki Guehi

    1.7

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Hold

        Open Controls
      • Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Roll, great team. Feels wrong having Rogers on the bench but I truly don't know who'd hit the bench for him.

        Open Controls
    2. BR510
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Priority move here?

        1. Saka to ???
        2. Dorgu to ???
        3. Roll (no other problems)

        0.2 itb 1ft

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Wouldn't want to bring in ???

          Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Sell Dorgu but don’t know which defenders you already have, or how much you have to spend, so can’t suggest who to replace him with.

          Open Controls
        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Sell Saka if out, otherwise Dorgu to Maguire

          Open Controls
      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I think I’m doing Rogers to Enzo this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Good move

          Open Controls
        2. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          53 mins ago

          bad move

          Open Controls
        3. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          Average move

          Open Controls
      • Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Who does De Ligt come in for at United? Maguire or Martinez?

        Open Controls
        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          neither

          Open Controls
      • Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        This is an easy roll, right?

        Dubravka (Roefs)
        Gabriel, Timber, Andersen (Richards, Alderete)
        Bruno, Rice, Semenyo, Enzo, Rogers
        Haaland, Ekitike (Guiu)

        1FT, 0.7m ITB, have exact money to do Semenyo -> Mbeumo but that doesn't feel right until Semenyo's mins (inevitably) come into doubt.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          Semenyo's minutes wouldn't be as in doubt as other City attackers for me. Stepped up beautifully to City's levels.

          Open Controls
        2. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Easy roll. Nice team although I'd consider a GK change next week.

          Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Bench one for this week:

        Rogers, Rice, Semenyo

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          49 mins ago

          Rogers.

          Open Controls
        2. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          49 mins ago

          Semenyo

          Open Controls
        3. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          39 mins ago

          Tricky. Rogers, just.

          Open Controls
        4. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          Rogers. Still not convinced Liverpool's defence and can see City scoring there.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Yeah I feel like Rogers has the lowest ceiling. Cheers.

            Open Controls
      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Bruno G > Wirtz or Semenyo?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Semenyo.

          Open Controls
        2. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Semenyo

          Open Controls
      • Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        2 FT and 0.3 ITB. Do I dare roll again? Part of me wants Pedro for the next three but DCL has Forest at home and Eki is fresh off a haul with Liverpool looking dangerous again. Appreciate Dorgu is an issue but next week looks better to replace him with no obvious contenders with good fixtures this week plus Andersen has Everton at home.

        Pickford
        Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
        BrunoF - Rice - Enzo - Cunha
        Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

        Dubravka - Szob - Guddy - Dorgu

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Haaland has 1 goal in 6+ games. Semenyo's arrival not boosting his FPL appeal.

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            just now

            He's not in my departure lounge quite yet.

            Open Controls
      • Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        Is this Tyrique George fella highly rated? Moving from Chelsea to Everton and looks to be a Grealish replacement.

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Squad player, good finisher but plays best as an inside forward Id say

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
      • BR510
          37 mins ago

          Verb Dub
          Thiaw Gabriel Dorgu* Tarkowski Andersen
          Saka Enzo Rice Mbeumo Bruno F
          Haaland Evanilson Thiago

          1. Saka to Wirtz/Semenyo, Dorgu to Timber next week
          2. 1 but for a hit this week
          3. Dorgu to Richards

          With 2, the main question is whether Timber can score 4 more points than Andersen (EVE H)

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'd just play Andersen this week and sort Dorgu next week. Fixture is decent.

            Open Controls
            1. BR510
                just now

                1 then?

                Open Controls
                1. Jet5605
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
          2. Sz21
            • 14 Years
            36 mins ago

            1. Saka + Miley -> Semenyo + Enzo (0.2m ITB)
            2. Saka + O'Reilly -> Enzo + -----
            3. Something else.
            Rice, Mbuemo, Anderson, Andersen, Chalaboh, VVD a few others in consideration..

            Dubravka.
            Timber, Gabriel, Cash.
            Bruno F, Saka**, Rogers, Wirtz, Miley.
            Thiago, Haaland.
            Kelliher, O'Reilly, Alderete, Obi.
            2ft, 0.5m ITB.

            Open Controls
            1. PogChamp
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Probably 1. I’m thinking of something similar.

              Open Controls
          3. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            33 mins ago

            I swore that I would never buy Semenyo because he is always crap in my team. Now, I see myself giving in. It seems he is the new fulcrum in attack. Even if City play Liverpool. I might just get him & end that pain with a hit or two

            Open Controls
            1. PogChamp
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes it’s crunch time for non owners, myself included. Any returns with ownership at nearly 50% are brutal for our ranks.

              Open Controls
          4. Weasel51
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            Early thoughts on these moves?

            Saka + Dorgu > Rice/Enzo + Timber (-4) in GW25
            Rogers > Rice/Enzo in GW26.
            ____________________________

            Sanchez
            Gabriel Keane Rodon
            Saka Semenyo BFernandes Rogers Mbuemo
            Haaland Thiago

            Dub Alderete Dorgu Mane

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Not sure about selling Rogers but could be sound otherwise

              Open Controls
          5. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            I was almost hitting WC last week but probably should survive for now, although don't have bench...
            Already done Saka Thiago to Enzo JPedro, still 1FT left but could just roll? Or upgrade HWilson, Potts or something in def?

            Verb
            Gab/Timber/VVD
            BrunoF/Wirtz/Enzo/HWilson
            Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

            Dub/Potts/Heaven/Dorgu

            Open Controls
            1. Tony Soprano
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              Roll, really nice

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Cheers!

                Open Controls
          6. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            23 mins ago

            Does Haaland continue his barren spell the way City are playing? Are they finding routes to goals that don’t involve him and this will continue?

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              10 mins ago

              He had chances and should have had a penalty. Just gonna keep. They need him for the run-in.

              Open Controls
            2. Chinese_person
              • 14 Years
              just now

              What has happened doesn't always continue to happen.

              Open Controls
          7. Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Play
            A cash
            B senesi
            C andersen

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Maybe Senesi

              Open Controls
            2. Chinese_person
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              Probably C

              Open Controls
            3. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Andersen

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.