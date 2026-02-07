Dugout Discussion

Man Utd v Spurs: Hosts unchanged + van de Ven starts

7 February 2026 32 comments
Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Michael Carrick opts for an unchanged line-up as United seek a fourth league win on the bounce under his stewarship.

It means that Benjamin Sesko again has to settle for a place on the bench, despite grabbing the winner against Fulham last weekend.

Thomas Frank makes three changes to his Spurs side.

Micky van de Ven is back from injury, so Radu Dragusin drops to the bench. The Dutchman and Cristian Romero, who had been suffering from illness, were both passed fit by Thomas Frank yesterday.

Wilson Odobert and Pape Matar Sarr are also recalled after impressing off the bench against Manchester City. Yves Bissouma and Randal Kolo Muani make way.

Despite Frank saying that Djed Spence had a “good chance” of featuring, he misses out.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Malacia, Yoro, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko, T Fletcher.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, João Palhinha, Romero, Van de Ven, Gray, Gallagher, Sarr, Udogie, Odobert, Simons, Solanke.

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Bissouma, Tel, Kolo Muani, Souza, Olusesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnett.

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    My FPL team has an icon that says my man city and crystal palace players don't have a fixture in 31.

    The scout members fixture ticker says man city and palace have a fixture in 31.

    Who is right?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      The guys who run the game.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        So you're saying that Scout just haven't got round to updating things?

    2. Punned It
        41 mins ago

        Neither of them, we simply cannot know. Matters completely out of your control could force either. It's Schrödinger's gameweek.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          40 mins ago

          Official FPL seem quite certain. The status update clearly says, "This player currently has no Premier League fixture in Gameweek 31."

        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          Surely the official game wouldnt put it in unless its confirmed.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            33 mins ago

            Confusion reigns! 🙁

          2. Punned It
              31 mins ago

              What if a deranged group of terrorists from Manchester demand it is held after all, holding several hostages?

              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                29 mins ago

                Would be season ending for me

                1. Punned It
                    26 mins ago

                    Everything is season ending for you, therefore nothing is season ending for you. QED.

                    1. Brosstan
                      • 11 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      If your season ends but no one is there to hear you complain about it, is it really over?

            • Cold Palms
              • 1 Year
              29 mins ago

              The overall number of minds is just one. In truth, there is only one mind."

              1. Punned It
                  20 mins ago

                  Unless also your own mind is a liar, so you are forever caught guessing between one and zero. Or perhaps inner dialogue implies a twoness? And yet..

            • RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              10 mins ago

              MCI v CRY will have to be rearranged from its original date, but could possibly still be in GW31 if neither team is still in the FA Cup or if neither is still in Europe.

          3. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            46 mins ago

            Hats off to Neale. This looks like 22 out of 22. I'm sure premier league teams have experienced people on the payroll to predict opposition line ups, but I doubt they will be as good as The Maestro.

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/06/man-united-v-tottenham-predicted-line-ups-fpl-team-news

          4. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            40 mins ago

            A blank and another early Mbeumo sub would be lovely today.

            Spurs's away form is better than people think; hopefully Carrick doesn't like what he sees and rings the changes early on in the second half.

          5. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            38 mins ago

            Big slabhead headed goal incoming. I can feel it.

            1. keefy59
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Yes but who for ?

          6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            Huge game for me with Mbeumo captain. Can go really bad.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              20 mins ago

              Sesko is itching to get on after winning the Fulham game for United last weekend.

            2. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              19 mins ago

              Or really good! If you manifest a hatty it will happen

          7. Halftime
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            20 mins ago

            Brought in Summerville for Palmer. A move that would have sounded crazy a few months ago but he's in great form.
            He was an option when he was at Leeds too.

          8. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            13 mins ago

            Couldn’t care less about FPL in this game even with captain playing. Really just hoping Utd can finally beat this Spurs team!

            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Would be sad if this MU, that is inform, can't beat the worst Spurs side in a long while

              1. FPL Blow-In
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                The same spurs side that still got a draw with City last weekend

                Utd haven’t beaten them in any competition since 2022

                1. JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  True tbf

          9. CoracAld2831
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Hopefully a captain success instead fail this time.

          10. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Wow. Almost a Bruno assists Mbeumo goal in 40 seconds.

            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              just now

              My FPL season is sponsored by „almost”.

          11. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Lol fk spurs

          12. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Cunha is central with Mbuemo wide

            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Are their willies touching though?

