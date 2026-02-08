Brighton v Palace team news: Strand Larsen debut, no van Hecke

The penultimate match of Gameweek 25 sees Brighton and Hove Albion play host to Crystal Palace.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Fabian Hurzeler makes some surprise calls, with three changes from last week’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

There’s no Jan Paul van Hecke and Yasin Ayari in the matchday squad due to injury, while Danny Welbeck drops to the bench.

Olivier Boscagli, Harry Howell and Charalampos Kostoulas come in.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner gives a debut to Jorgen Strand Larsen, while Adam Wharton is back in central midfield after suspension.

Chadi Riad and Brennan Johnson are consequently demoted to substitute duty.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is once again absent as he waits to find out if he needs surgery on his knee.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Baleba, Gross, Howell, Rutter, Mitoma, Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Igor, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Welbeck, Milner, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Johnson, Uche, Clyne, Kamada, Canvot, Sosa, Guessand, Riad

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: