Dugout Discussion

Brighton v Palace team news: Strand Larsen debut, no van Hecke

8 February 2026 212 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The penultimate match of Gameweek 25 sees Brighton and Hove Albion play host to Crystal Palace.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Fabian Hurzeler makes some surprise calls, with three changes from last week’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

There’s no Jan Paul van Hecke and Yasin Ayari in the matchday squad due to injury, while Danny Welbeck drops to the bench.

Olivier Boscagli, Harry Howell and Charalampos Kostoulas come in.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner gives a debut to Jorgen Strand Larsen, while Adam Wharton is back in central midfield after suspension.

Chadi Riad and Brennan Johnson are consequently demoted to substitute duty.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is once again absent as he waits to find out if he needs surgery on his knee.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Baleba, Gross, Howell, Rutter, Mitoma, Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Igor, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Welbeck, Milner, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Johnson, Uche, Clyne, Kamada, Canvot, Sosa, Guessand, Riad

212 Comments
  Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sarr scored with Palace's first shot on target

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      This has made me bench Dubravka for Roefs now. Not enough Palace shots for him to get save points

      Open Controls
  Joke Insurance™
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Verbruggen is a casual choice anyway

    Open Controls
    SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure why anyone picked him in the first place. He gets very little clean sheets.

      Open Controls
  Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gameweeks coming thick and fast now, any ideas with the below please?

    Thanks!

    Roefs
    Gabriel | Saliba | Munoz
    Salah | Palmer | Rogers | Rice | Sarr
    Joao Pedro | Thiago

    Dubravka | Senesi | Andersen | El Kroupi

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      2.5m ITB

      Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        FTs?

        Open Controls
    SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Honestly seems in good nick. I'd roll.

      Open Controls
  Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Palace sliced open there. Henderson good save 1-on-1

    Open Controls
  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sarr, you cannot tempt me again. No way!

    Open Controls
  Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Can't wait to WC to sell Verbruggen the fker.

    Open Controls
  sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts please?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Rice, Rogers, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

    2 FT. £3.1m.

    A. Thiago to João Pedro, roll other FT
    B. Mbeumo to Palmer, roll other FT
    C. Wilson to Enzo, roll other FT
    D. Raya to Petrovic, Guiu to Gyokeres
    E. Roll

    Open Controls
    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait for updates on Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh did he go off injured in the last game or something? I didn't watch it.

        Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Palmer said he isn't fully fit. Minutes are still being managed

      Roll if Mbeumo is fine. Should be clearer next GW

      Open Controls
  Ady87
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sarr and KDH giving us something to think about.

    Open Controls
    Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah. The thought is "don't fall into the trap again".

      Open Controls
      GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Dewsbury Hall was good before his injury.

        Open Controls
    Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      And Wilson, he was electric yesterday and so unlucky not to return

      Open Controls
  Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    With 2 juicy home games coming up, would you buy Haaland?

    Would mean losing one of Salah/Palmer though

    Open Controls
    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Are you allowed to sell the King?

      Open Controls
      Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sounds mad but I think I'd rather sell Palmer

        Open Controls
    SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If you don't have him now, I wouldn't buy him atm. He's been terrible of late, and has a blank coming up.

and yes, I know your post was a joke one.

      and yes, I know your post was a joke one.

      Open Controls
  Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Liverpool XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

    Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Silva, Rodri, O'Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Marmoush.

    Open Controls
  putana
    • 7 Years
    just now

    spent a day deciding between mbeumo and sarr. Turns out into didnt matter

    Open Controls

