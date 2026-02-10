Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 26: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

10 February 2026 145 comments
At the end of Tuesday’s Gameweek 26 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Tuesday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 26: TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 26: TUESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the results of each match below to be taken to our Match Centre:

West Ham United1 – 1Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 2Newcastle United
Everton1 – 2Bournemouth
Chelsea2 – 2Leeds United
  1. Taegugk Warrior
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Before price changes. Timber to Munoz or Enzo to Sarr..?

    1. Koflok
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why Timber out? Arsenal defense is still solid.

      Enzo -> Sarr imo

      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Already have Gab. I think it is time to move from one of Ars Def.

  2. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Richads to
    a) Saliba / Calafiori
    b) Munoz
    c) Keep

    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 7 Years
      just now

      C

