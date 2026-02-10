Dugout Discussion

Tues team news: Keane, Kroupi + Hall benched, no Calvert-Lewin

10 February 2026 68 comments
Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with four matches on Tuesday night.

Chelsea v Leeds United, Everton v Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United get underway at 7.30pm GMT, with West Ham United v Manchester United kicking off 45 minutes later.

TEAM NEWS

Liam Rosenoir makes two changes to the Chelsea side that started the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wesley Fofana and Pedro Neto drop to the bench, with Josh Acheampong and Estevao coming into the starting XI. Reece James is missing from the matchday squad again.

There are three changes for Leeds: Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha in for the benched Noah Okafor and absent Pascal Struijk and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

At Goodison Park, Everton make two alterations from Gameweek 25.

Jarrad Branthwaite replaces Michael Keane, who drops to the bench, while Tyrique George comes in for Harrison Armstrong further forward.

Bournemouth’s two changes see Ryan Christie and Alex Toth replace Lewis Cook and Eli Junior Kroupi.

In north London, there are three changes for Tottenham today: Radu Dragusin, Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma take the place of the suspended Cristian Romero, injured Destiny Udogie and benched Joao Palhinha.

As for Newcastle, Dan Burn, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon slot in for Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy and Yoane Wissa.

In the late kick-off, Manchester United are unchanged for their meeting with West Ham.

The Hammers make one alteration, bringing in Freddie Potts for Callum Wilson.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Enzo, Estevao, J Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Badiashile, Fofana, Sarr, Hato, Garnacho, Neto, Delap, Guiu

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw, Bogle, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Nmecha

Subs: Perri, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, James, Okafor, Gnonto, Piroe

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry

Subs: Patterson, Beto, Keane, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, Travers, Dibling, Alcaraz, Rohl

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Christie, Scott, Rayan, Toth, Adli, Evanilson

Subs: Brooks, Kroupi Jr, Cook, Smith, Unal, Diakite, Mandas, Milosavljevic, Adams

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Gray, Dragusin, van de Ven, Spence, Bissouma, Gallagher, Sarr, Odobert, Simons, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Palhinha, Tel, Souza, Kolo Muani, Oluesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnett, Rowswell

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Ramsey, Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Tonali, Wissa, Osula, J Murphy, Woltemade, A Murphy, Shahar

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Potts, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Taty

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Adama, Magassa, Scarles, Kante, Mayers

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Fletcher, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee

  1. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Gab TCDGW26 points predictions:

    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      8

    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      4+8=12

    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      11

    4. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      CS + DC + Goal + 3bps = 17p, + CS + DC + assist + 3bps = 15, 32 points total = 96 points on TC.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Miscalculation, total is 31, not 32. 93 points TC

        1. Hooky
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Is that you Eni Aluko?

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        😆 I like this humour

      3. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        And you slandering casuals if that doesn’t happen

      4. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Has a player ever hit a ton on TC?

      5. F4L
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        imagine 😆

      6. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        The maths don't lie 😛

      7. Punned It
          14 mins ago

          I mean, when you're right, you're right.

      8. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        9

      9. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        3 points (pls pls!) but realistically, probably 10.

      10. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Red card 10mins into the first game.

        -6

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Shut your filthy mouf 😀

        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I captained him but I really hope this happens

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I TCd but would still lol @ arsenal if this happened

    5. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      2FT and 0.5 ITB. Who should I downgrade to enable DCL > Thiago?

      A - Pickford > Kelleher
      B - Rice > Dango

      Pickford
      Gabriel - Timber - Munoz
      BrunoF - Enzo - Cunha - KDH
      Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

      Dub - Rice - Gudmund - Andersen

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        A for sure

    6. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Started Kroupi over Thiago and Wilson ….

    7. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Anyone captained a SGW player? If so, who?

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Haaland capped by 10% in top 10k

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hauland

    8. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Strong feeling Bruno goes ballistic tonight

      Open Controls
      1. Moon Dog
          9 mins ago

          Drab 1-1

          Dude's hair gets longer and longer until it envelops the planet and all life in the universe.

          1. #1 Salah Hater
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Nuno haram ball can't stop Carrick's showtime reds. 1-4 Utd

          2. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Even if I wasn’t a United fan, I’d want us to win so I stop hearing about thay big-haired cretin

        • Tcheco
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Finally brought him in and for a hit as well so fingers crossed

      2. Dannyb
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Should of done Kroupi to Mane....... Oh well

      3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Im calling it now ....WHU beat Man U 3-0.....Bruno, Mbuemo both blank......

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Is that you Lingard?

        2. Supersonic_
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Nah

        3. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Barbers appointment cancelled

        4. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          3-2 to Man Utd

        5. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Don't be loony. Maybe they will win, but it won't be 3-0.

      4. Manani
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        will you BB these?

        Dub (che) OReilly (NEW) Mukiele (FUL) Wilson (sun)

        1. tucaoneo
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          No

        2. Sandy Ravage
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm considering it with a similar bench

      5. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        A nice 10k rank rise predicted before a ball is kicked
        All those transfer hits

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think I went up by c. 2k rank

          It looks like from 255k-335k each point is currently worth about 10k places OR.

      6. Should have stuck with Golf…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Why no FPL challenge team again this week?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Pretty obvious this week no?

          1. Should have stuck with Golf…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            4 mins ago

            Sure but, still would like to see the suggestion is all.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              just now

              3 x Chelsea, captain Palmer
              3 x Arsenal

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/10/fpl-challenge-best-picks-team-reveal-gameweek-26

      7. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        15 mins ago

        Crazy how obvious the best United formation was to everyone in the world but Amorim

        1. Should have stuck with Golf…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          For a somewhat ok manager at times particularly in Portugal, he certainly mastered getting the least outta the players. I get he had his formation, and I get he was the wrong choice for UTD and the way they played, but man did he blow it.

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            United's fault for not sacking him at the end of last season when it was painfully obvious he wsnt the right man

        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          It was obvious to him too, he actively chose not to use it

        3. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          The best style for a squad to play is not preconceived
          Its getting the most out of what you have

      8. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Dragusin OG miss

      9. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Anyone else's LiveFPL price changes gone haywire? Mine's showing changes in 1000%s

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Happens often around deadlines

      10. Tic Tacs
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Went with Timber TC, expecting pain!

      11. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Oh no, just spotted the Mike Keane run has come to an end 🙁

      12. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        In years gone by this would have been an Amazon Prime midweek with free coverage

        For those not subbed up, Camel Live on a browser with no reg required will do it for you...

      13. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Just the few predicted price changes tonight then... 😆

        https://www.livefpl.net/prices

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Wow! Even Dorgu.

      14. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Acheampong YC, I think

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Sanchez saves the resulting FK from Justin

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Palmer's mishit shot dribbles wide on the counter. Cucurella A

            Good defending to force him to mishit, tbf

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Gudmundsson YC

      15. Absolutely Muñozed
          3 mins ago

          I hate myself so much for not paying attention to the deadlines

        • Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Palmer close

          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Flol

        • It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Chalobah will get a CS today as I transferred him out for Timber.

