Tues team news: Keane, Kroupi + Hall benched, no Calvert-Lewin

Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with four matches on Tuesday night.

Chelsea v Leeds United, Everton v Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United get underway at 7.30pm GMT, with West Ham United v Manchester United kicking off 45 minutes later.

TEAM NEWS

Liam Rosenoir makes two changes to the Chelsea side that started the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wesley Fofana and Pedro Neto drop to the bench, with Josh Acheampong and Estevao coming into the starting XI. Reece James is missing from the matchday squad again.

There are three changes for Leeds: Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha in for the benched Noah Okafor and absent Pascal Struijk and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

At Goodison Park, Everton make two alterations from Gameweek 25.

Jarrad Branthwaite replaces Michael Keane, who drops to the bench, while Tyrique George comes in for Harrison Armstrong further forward.

Bournemouth’s two changes see Ryan Christie and Alex Toth replace Lewis Cook and Eli Junior Kroupi.

In north London, there are three changes for Tottenham today: Radu Dragusin, Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma take the place of the suspended Cristian Romero, injured Destiny Udogie and benched Joao Palhinha.

As for Newcastle, Dan Burn, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon slot in for Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy and Yoane Wissa.

In the late kick-off, Manchester United are unchanged for their meeting with West Ham.

The Hammers make one alteration, bringing in Freddie Potts for Callum Wilson.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Enzo, Estevao, J Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Badiashile, Fofana, Sarr, Hato, Garnacho, Neto, Delap, Guiu

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw, Bogle, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Nmecha

Subs: Perri, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, James, Okafor, Gnonto, Piroe

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry

Subs: Patterson, Beto, Keane, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, Travers, Dibling, Alcaraz, Rohl

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Christie, Scott, Rayan, Toth, Adli, Evanilson

Subs: Brooks, Kroupi Jr, Cook, Smith, Unal, Diakite, Mandas, Milosavljevic, Adams

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Gray, Dragusin, van de Ven, Spence, Bissouma, Gallagher, Sarr, Odobert, Simons, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Palhinha, Tel, Souza, Kolo Muani, Oluesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnett, Rowswell

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Ramsey, Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Tonali, Wissa, Osula, J Murphy, Woltemade, A Murphy, Shahar

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Potts, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Taty

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Adama, Magassa, Scarles, Kante, Mayers

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Fletcher, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee