UCL Fantasy: Matchday 9 best fixtures

Matchday 9 arrives next week, which means UCL Fantasy managers are already turning their attention to the upcoming deadline.

With several teams hitting strong form and a few standout fixtures on the horizon, this is a good moment to assess which sides offer the best potential heading into the new Matchday.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

Italian side Inter enter Matchday 9 with one of the most favourable fixtures of the round. Under Cristian Chivu, they lead Serie A after winning nine of their last ten league matches. They also finished just one point short of a top-eight place in the Champions League League Phase. An away trip to Bodø/Glimt, who placed 23rd and dropped points in six of their eight matches, presents a clear opportunity to assert control.

Newcastle United also approach this round in a strong position. They secured four wins during the league phase – matching Paris Saint-Germain – and ranked joint-second for goals conceded. Although the trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabağ carries logistical and tactical challenges, the 22nd-placed side displayed inconsistencies throughout the campaign that Eddie Howe’s team have the quality to exploit.

Despite missing out on a top-eight finish in 2024/25, Paris Saint-Germain progressed to lift the Champions League trophy, underlining their pedigree. They now meet domestic rivals AS Monaco. Monaco sit 10th in Ligue 1 and finished only one point clear of recently eliminated sides in the League Phase. PSG lead the French table and possess superior depth and attacking quality, giving them a clear edge in this fixture.

WHO ESLE COULD WE CONSIDER?

A victory in Matchday 8 would have secured a top-eight finish for Atlético Madrid, but a shock defeat to Bodø/Glimt ended those hopes. As a result, Atlético now enter the qualification round, where they face Club Brugge. The Belgian side impressed in isolated performances against Barcelona and Marseille, but heavy defeats to Arsenal and Sporting exposed their defensive frailties. Atlético arrive with confidence after dismantling Barcelona 4-0 domestically and will expect to impose themselves.

While Real Madrid’s Matchday 8 defeat remains fresh, this squad still contains some of the world’s elite talent. Los Blancos will look to respond immediately, even away from home. Benfica denied Real Madrid a top-eight place during the league phase, which sets the stage for a motivated response. This fixture offers a clear opportunity for Kylian Mbappé and his teammates for revenge.

Bayer Leverkusen produced an uneven League Phase but still lost only twice – the same number as Liverpool, Barcelona, and Chelsea, all of whom finished inside the top eight. Wins over Manchester City and Benfica underlined their ability to compete at the highest level. A trip to Greece presents a challenge, but Olympiacos struggled to convince against Champions League newcomers Pafos and Kairat. Leverkusen have the quality to control the tie if they perform to their level.