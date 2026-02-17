In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 30 Scout Squad, our experts – Merlin, Louis, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

Teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week, so that’s where our experts’ focus will be.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 30

﻿ JACK MERLIN LOUIS DANNY GK Sol Brynn Sol Brynn Max Crocombe Max Crocombe GK Ivor Pandur Ivor Pandur Ivor Pandur Sol Brynn GK Max Crocombe Sam Walker Sol Brynn Daniel Peretz DEF Taylor Harwood-Bellis Tristan Crama Jake Cooper Taylor Harwood-Bellis DEF Jake Cooper Taylor Harwood-Bellis Luke Garbutt Luke Garbutt DEF Ben Cabango Luke Garbutt Taylor Harwood-Bellis Japhet Tanganga MID Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Leo Scienza MID Hayden Hackney Hayden Hackney Hayden Hackney Hayden Hackney MID Imran Louza Leo Scienza Kelly N’Mai Anis Slimane FWD Kyle Wootton Oliver McBurnie Oliver McBurnie Oliver McBurnie FWD Oliver McBurnie Kyle Wootton Kyle Wootton Mohammed Toure FWD Zan Vipotnik Daniel Udoh Femi Azeez Zan Vipotnik CLUB Middlesborough Middlesborough Middlesborough Middlesborough CLUB Southampton Southampton Norwich City Hull City CLUB Salford City Salford City Millwall Southampton CLUB Sheffield United Hull City Ipswich Town Millwall

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Sol Brynn looks like one of the standout options this week. Middlesbrough have two favourable fixtures and have tightened up defensively, which gives him strong clean-sheet potential.

Ivor Pandur is another solid choice. He faces opposition that haven’t exactly set the league alight going forward, so there’s every chance he walks away with at least one shutout.

There’s also Max Crocombe, who continues to offer reliability. He’s a steady presence in goal and benefits from a pair of fixtures that don’t look overly threatening on paper.

DEFENDERS

Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains a top defensive pick. He offers security at the back but also carries attacking threat, which makes him particularly appealing in a week like this.

Much the same can be said for Jake Cooper. He’s dependable for bonus and always poses a danger from set pieces. With good clean-sheet prospects across the fixtures, he brings both safety and upside.

Ben Cabango is back in contention and provides a strong baseline for points. He tends to deliver steady returns and, with the right fixtures ahead, could easily add a clean sheet or two.

MIDFIELDERS

You can never go far wrong with Oliver Norwood. He’s consistent, heavily involved and usually finds a way to tick over. In a double, that reliability becomes even more valuable.

Hayden Hackney also stands out. The fixtures look promising from an attacking perspective, and if Middlesbrough perform well, he’s likely to be central to it.

There’s growing confidence around Imran Louza too. His recent returns suggest he’s finding form again, and with regular minutes plus attacking intent, he offers genuine upside.

FORWARDS

Kyle Wootton heads into this round in good form and faces opponents who haven’t been particularly convincing defensively. If chances fall his way, he has the ability to post a big score.

Alongside him, Oliver McBurnie continues to look reliable. The fixtures are encouraging and he has developed a habit of finding the net regularly.

Another strong option is Zan Vipotnik. With favourable attacking matchups and a clinical edge in front of goal, he has clear potential to deliver returns.

TEAM PICKS

Middlesbrough, Southampton, Salford and Sheffield United all stand out as strong team selections this week. The combination of form and fixtures gives each of them genuine upside heading into the round.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Another Double Gameweek is on the horizon, and there are some clear standouts heading into it.

In goal, Sol Brynn looks perfectly placed to deliver. Middlesbrough have two favourable home fixtures against sides battling relegation, and he sits behind one of the most organised defences in the league. With Boro currently occupying an automatic promotion spot, the clean-sheet potential feels high.

Ivor Pandur is another strong option. Hull City have tightened up under Jakirović and now face an injury-hit QPR side. Given Hull’s usual game state, there should also be save points on offer. With the play-off race so tight, the motivation factor only strengthens his appeal.

For those looking slightly lower down, Sam Walker continues to offer consistency. Ten clean sheets this season tells its own story. He commands his area well, posts strong save numbers and plays in a Bradford side still pushing hard for the play-offs.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Tristan Crama offers multiple routes to points. He’s a regular 90-minute starter, carries genuine attacking threat and has a decent run of fixtures ahead. Clean sheets and bonus potential both look realistic.

There’s little doubt about Taylor Harwood-Bellis either. He’s nailed in the Southampton defence, carries set-piece threat and benefits from a favourable schedule. If Saints continue their push, he should remain central to it.

For Salford, Luke Garbutt stands out as the most secure defensive pick. He handles set pieces and plays regularly, and with promotion still in sight, the fixtures line up nicely for returns.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Oliver Norwood remains the heartbeat of his side. On penalties, heavily involved in set pieces and dictating tempo, he has multiple ways to deliver. After returning from injury, he looks back to full influence.

Everything Middlesbrough do tends to flow through Hayden Hackney. He drives build-up play and transitions, and with promotion on the line, his role becomes even more significant. If Boro perform, he’s usually involved.

A slightly under-the-radar option is Leo Scienza. In excellent recent form, he’s becoming a real creative focal point and carries the kind of upside that can produce a big haul in a Double Gameweek.

Up front, Oliver McBurnie is difficult to ignore. Twelve goals and five assists in 22 matches underline his importance to Hull. With key teammates returning from injury and strong fixtures ahead, his goal involvement potential remains high.

FORWARDS

Kyle Wootton also deserves attention. Fifteen goals in 30 games reflects his consistency, and with his side pushing for automatic promotion, he’ll be central to any strong finish to the campaign.

Finally, Daniel Udoh brings penalty duties and security of minutes. Operating in a front two and acting as the focal point of Salford’s attack, he has genuine scoring potential this week.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Middlesbrough, Southampton, Salford and Hull City stand out as the strongest club picks – good form, largely home fixtures and favourable matchups all point in their favour.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Max Crocombe stands out with two home fixtures against sides that struggle on the road. He’s also capable of racking up save points, which adds another layer of appeal across a Double Gameweek.

Sol Brynn also benefits from two home matches, both against teams who haven’t been in great form. With Middlesbrough strong defensively, he looks a solid option with clean-sheet potential in at least one of those games.

There’s also value in Daniel Peretz. He’s featured six times this season and kept three clean sheets, which is an encouraging return. With Southampton playing both matches at home, you’d expect at least one shutout across the two fixtures.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Taylor Harwood-Bellis continues to deliver steady returns, averaging just under six points per game. Two favourable home fixtures make him an appealing defensive pick this week.

Set pieces add real upside to Luke Garbutt, who already has six goal contributions this season. A strong Double Gameweek gives him every chance to add attacking returns to any potential clean sheets.

Japhet Tanganga also looks interesting. The first fixture is promising, and his side have shown they can frustrate stronger opponents – particularly at home. With both matches on their own turf, there’s definite potential here.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Leo Scienza remains one of Southampton’s most dangerous attacking outlets. He’s heavily involved in forward play and looks a reliable option for this double.

Everything Middlesbrough do tends to involve Hayden Hackney. With two attractive home fixtures on paper and multiple routes to points, he feels like a safe but effective pick.

For something slightly different, Anis Ben Slimane could be worth a look. Four goals in eight matches highlights his attacking threat, and he also collects points through defensive work such as interceptions.

FORWARDS

Up front, Oliver McBurnie continues his strong season and now has two home fixtures to target. That combination of form and venue makes him highly appealing this week.

New Norwich signing Mohammed Toure has made an immediate impact, scoring four goals in just two appearances, including a hat-trick. He looks sharp and should get opportunities across both matches.

Meanwhile, Zan Vipotnik has been in excellent form with 15 goals so far this season. With two home fixtures ahead, he’ll be confident of adding to that tally.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Middlesbrough come into the week in excellent shape, with six wins in their last seven and two home games against struggling opponents.

Hull City also play twice at home and tend to attack with intent, which bodes well. Southampton’s home schedule makes them worth backing, while Millwall’s strong home record and back-to-back wins suggest they could also deliver.

LOUIS SAID

GOALKEEPERS

Millwall face two ropey opponents this week, so Max Crocombe is naturally a fantastic option.

I also think that both Hull City’s Ivor Pandur and Middlesbrough’s Sol Brynn could also have potential.

DEFENDERS

Jake Cooper has been excellent for Millwall as of late, and seems to be more effective than teammate Tristan Crama.

Salford City have two fixtures I expect them to do well in, and their standout option is Luke Garbutt. Norwich City’s Ben Chrisene has scored and assisted in his previous matches, so he could be a nice differential.

MIDFIELDERS

Stockport County have two great fixtures to attack in their double, and penalty taker Oliver Norwood feels essential with that in mind.

Middlesborough’s Hayden Hackney offers multiple routes to points, so when doubling offers a safe floor. I’d also back Salford City’s Kelly N’Mai who has been ticking away.

FORWARDS

Hull City have the fixtures for main man Oliver McBurnie to do well in. He’s been fantastic since joining the Tigers.

Kyle Wootton appears to have been on the score sheet regularly, so he feels like a shoo-in for those who want to really benefit from the Stockport goals this week.

I also think Millwall’s Femi Azeez is another great option.

TEAM PICKS

The standout side for me this week is Middlesborough, who will be hoping to bounce back after defeat to Coventry City last time out.

I’d also expect Norwich City to do well considering their recent form. Along with the likes of Millwall and Ipswich Town.