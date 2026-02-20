Cash, Elliott, Bizot: Aston Villa injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Alysson (knock) and John McGinn (knee) remain unavailable this weekend.

Harvey Elliott will also miss out for unknown reasons.

Marco Bizot got his marching orders against Newcastle United last weekend and will be suspended, although it’s still unclear whether it was for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (banned for one match) or serious foul play (three matches).

Set to return, however, is Matty Cash (knee).