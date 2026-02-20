Cash, Elliott, Bizot: Aston Villa injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Alysson (knock) and John McGinn (knee) remain unavailable this weekend.
Harvey Elliott will also miss out for unknown reasons.
Marco Bizot got his marching orders against Newcastle United last weekend and will be suspended, although it’s still unclear whether it was for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (banned for one match) or serious foul play (three matches).
Set to return, however, is Matty Cash (knee).
“Matty Cash is coming back. He trained the last two training sessions good and he is feeling good, and he is coming back.
“The players who were injured are still injured – Kamara, McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Alysson.
“Harvey Elliott, as well, is not available for tomorrow.
“The other players, more or less, they are available.” – Unai Emery