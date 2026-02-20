FPL Gameweek 27: Who is predicted to get goals + assists?

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 27? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

SUMMARY

Top of the projections for Gameweek 27 sits Erling Haaland (£14.9m). After managing just one goal between Gameweeks 18 and 24, the Manchester City forward appears to have rediscovered his rhythm. Four attacking returns in his last three league matches underline that shift, and with Newcastle up next, Haaland heads into the weekend with momentum firmly behind him.

Pushing him close is Cole Palmer (£10.6m), who ranks just behind in the data. Chelsea couldn’t have asked for a better fixture on paper, hosting a Burnley side that have struggled defensively all season. Palmer has already delivered four goals and an assist across his last two outings, and another return would hardly raise eyebrows given his vital role in the Blues’ attack.

Liverpool also enter a promising stretch, starting with Nottingham Forest this week. The managerial change at Forest adds an element of unpredictability, but it’s the kind of fixture where Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) can thrive. With three goal contributions across his last four matches, the Egyptian looks well placed to extend that run.

Brentford are another side with conditions in their favour as they prepare to face Brighton. The Seagulls haven’t quite hit the standards expected of them this season, which opens the door for Igor Thiago (£7.0m) to make his mark.

Rounding off the leading options are Enzo Fernández (£6.9m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m). Enzo’s underlying numbers suggest further returns could be on the way against Burnley, while Fernandes – arguably the standout all-round asset right now – takes on Everton with his usual various routes to points.