FPL

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 27 team reveal

20 February 2026 237 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

Double Gameweek 26 didn’t go to plan. Just one attacking return and a failed gamble on triple Arsenal defence saw me slide to 40k overall. It’s one of those weeks you accept quickly and move on from.

GAMEWEEK 27 TEAM REVEAL

For Gameweek 27, the plan is simple: roll the free transfer. Ideally, I’d like to move Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) to Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m), especially with Cunha coming off before the 75th minute in each of his last three starts. However, that feels like a luxury right now. With blank Gameweek 31 on the horizon, building up free transfers looks far more important than chasing a marginal upgrade.

Despite last week’s frustration, I’m sticking with the Arsenal defensive trio. David Raya (£6.0m), Gabriel (£7.1m) and Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) all start in the North London derby.

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Matty Cash (£4.9m) complete the back line. Cash remains a slight doubt as I write this, but I’m comfortable letting a substitute step in if needed rather than burning a transfer to fix it.

In midfield, Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) is the one who drops to the bench. I expect him to tick along with defensive contributions, but the ceiling doesn’t look particularly high this week, especially against a Liverpool side that has tightened up recently.

Up front, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) and Thiago (£7.0m) lead the line again. The armband currently sits on Haaland ahead of Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m). He was pictured in training earlier in the week, so availability shouldn’t be an issue. Realistically, only a confirmed setback would push me into making a late transfer before the deadline.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
237 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Really cannot decide who to captain guys!

    A) Bruno F
    B) Haaland
    C) J. Pedro

    I don’t feel the most confident with Haaland but he can also massively punish!
    I want to go with Pedro but just really unsure.

    Any help here most appreciated 😉

    Open Controls
    1. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'm currently on Ekitike for the differential with Bruno VC. Haaland owner too.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers man! Oh forgot o mention I also have Wirtz but maybe that’s a step too far hehe, Ekitike is a great option though.

        Open Controls
    2. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      33 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks bud! Pedro is so damn tempting, it almost seems too easy and simple considering how bad Burnley are doesn’t it!

        Open Controls
    3. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      I’d stick with the robot

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Indeed, if I can’t muster up the courage to go elsewhere then it will certainly land on Haaland haha!

        Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      I have these players and going c

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That’s two for Pedro, cheers buddy!

        Open Controls
    5. OLB
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      C for me too. I have all 3 and going c

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate! It really is favouring Pedro, I’m uncomfortable capping Haaland so I may just very well go Pedro, yeah I’m gonna do that I reckon.

        Open Controls
  2. Casual Player
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Timber or Thiago this week?

    But have to use 2 FTs for Thiago

    Typing this has actually made me feel stronger about the hold, but would appreciate the wisdom of the crowds

    Many thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      just now

      After being without am looking to get Thiago in.

      I'd do it (use the 2 frees)

      Open Controls
  3. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hill or Wan-Biss for 5th D

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hill

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hill

      Open Controls
  4. NoName
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit or G2G?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Munoz Chalobah
    Semenyo Bruno Mbeumo Enzo
    Haaland Thiago Pedro

    (Dubravka, Rice Hill Tuanzebe)
    0FT 0.1ITB

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      gtg

      Open Controls
      1. NoName
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  5. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Timber to who guys? Maybe why also, if possible please

    A) Virgil
    B) Keane Lewis Potter (rotation risk?)
    C) Cash

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.