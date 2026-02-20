Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 27 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

Double Gameweek 26 didn’t go to plan. Just one attacking return and a failed gamble on triple Arsenal defence saw me slide to 40k overall. It’s one of those weeks you accept quickly and move on from.

GAMEWEEK 27 TEAM REVEAL

For Gameweek 27, the plan is simple: roll the free transfer. Ideally, I’d like to move Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) to Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m), especially with Cunha coming off before the 75th minute in each of his last three starts. However, that feels like a luxury right now. With blank Gameweek 31 on the horizon, building up free transfers looks far more important than chasing a marginal upgrade.

Despite last week’s frustration, I’m sticking with the Arsenal defensive trio. David Raya (£6.0m), Gabriel (£7.1m) and Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) all start in the North London derby.

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Matty Cash (£4.9m) complete the back line. Cash remains a slight doubt as I write this, but I’m comfortable letting a substitute step in if needed rather than burning a transfer to fix it.

In midfield, Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) is the one who drops to the bench. I expect him to tick along with defensive contributions, but the ceiling doesn’t look particularly high this week, especially against a Liverpool side that has tightened up recently.

Up front, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) and Thiago (£7.0m) lead the line again. The armband currently sits on Haaland ahead of Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m). He was pictured in training earlier in the week, so availability shouldn’t be an issue. Realistically, only a confirmed setback would push me into making a late transfer before the deadline.