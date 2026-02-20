Saka, Trossard, Havertz: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Mikel Arteta says he has no fresh injury concerns from the midweek draw at Molineux. He also implied that Bukayo Saka is fine after his second-half substitution.

“No, nothing new.” – Mikel Arteta on whether he had any new concerns from midweek

“Bukayo was okay to start the game [against Wolves] but we knew that he could not finish the game, so we had to get him out. He was going to start to cramp or take a risk with the previous injury and we didn’t want to do that.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Arteta confirmed that another player who was seemingly forced off with a head/facial injury, Leandro Trossard, is “fine”.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal boss said there was a “big possibility” that Martin Odegaard (knock) and Kai Havertz (muscle) will return.

“We have to wait till tomorrow but there is a big possibility that they are available for the game.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz

Arteta (half-jokingly) fired back at a reporter when asked about Jurrien Timber and Martin Zubimendi, who have played the most minutes in the Premier League this season, looking “fatigued”.