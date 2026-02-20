Solanke, Porro, Odobert: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Centre-forward Dominic Solanke trained on Friday after being struck down with a minor throat issue earlier in the week.

However, speaking at Friday’s press conference, new Tottenham Hotspur boss Igor Tudor says he’s not expecting any of his injured players back for the north London derby.

Wilson Odobert (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Kevin Danso (toe), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Pedro Porro (hamstring) and Richarlison (hamstring) are all sidelined.

“Probably no, [no-one will be back]. Solanke had some problems with his throat but he made today some training. All others, probably someone [will be back] next week.” – Igor Tudor

Cristian Romero also continues to serve a four-match suspension. He’ll not be back until Gameweek 30.