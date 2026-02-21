Home Page Exclusions

Brentford v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

21 February 2026 0 comments
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 21 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
7thBrentford2640+5LLWWD
14thBrighton26310DLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

