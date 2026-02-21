Crystal Palace v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
CRYSTAL PALACE
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Crystal Palace
|26
|32
|-4
|LLDWL
|20th
|Wolves
|27
|10
|-32
|LLLDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):