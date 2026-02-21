Crystal Palace v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Crystal Palace 26 32 -4 LLDWL 20th Wolves 27 10 -32 LLLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):