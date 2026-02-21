Home Page Exclusions

Crystal Palace v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

21 February 2026 144 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
13thCrystal Palace2632-4LLDWL
20thWolves2710-32LLLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    5 hours ago

    Newcastle recently got trashed in the evening game at Anfield. Now going to the Etihad in the evening game. Still no Bruno G available. False confidence high after walloping Kazakh stable boys in the midweek.

    Haaland C is always a good bet but it feels especially good this GW.

    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Pedro/Palmer non owner spotted ?
      Or are you trying reverse psychology as Pedro/Palmer owner trying to push Haaland captaincy .

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Id never cap Pedro over Haaland. Palmer yes if I owned him, because hes going to get more penalties undeservedly for sure in this joke game.

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      must admit I'm crapping my pants not owning Haaland

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      I think this is one of the strongest GWs *on paper* for the template this season

      Hard to argue strongly against anybody, from the captaincy options to who to bench

      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Brosstan makes a good case against Newcastle .
        Plus didn't mention the very long 2,500 mile mid week journey .
        But doesn't make a good case for Haaland .
        However Pedro is the most inform player in FPL with Palmer second .
        Both at home to a Burnley team that have conceded 32 goals away from home in the PL this season .

        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          You never have to make a good case for Haaland though, its is there a better case for somebody else you own? He is the default captain option in the game

        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Whats the argument against Haaland? He has 1 goal in 9 games against Newcastle is the only thing Ive heard. As if the entity "Newcastle" somehow carries an aura that transcends managers and players.

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Also "in form" because they got the 3 most laughable pens of the entire season in the last 2 games. Anyone who has watched the recent games realize the stats for Pedro and Palmer are massively inflated and dont reflect reality.

  2. Timmyj
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    4ft, 1.3m itb
    Verb
    Nunes Gab Timber
    Rice Enzo Semenyo Rogers Bruno F
    Haaland Kroupi
    (Dub Alderete Keane DCL)

    A. DCL to Thiago, bench Kroupi
    B. Roll
    C. Other ideas?

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      A

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Absolutely A

    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yes A
      Keane to Hill is an option to improve the squad

    4. BR510
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        A

      • Timmyj
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Thanks all!

    5. BR510
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Best def and mid for combined 10.1 million?

        1. Wilson and Rodon (have Alderete and Hill)
        2. Rayan Mukiele (have Alderete)
        3. KDH and Oreilly
        4. Other suggestions?

        1. BR510
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            Own Dango

          • Conners
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 21 mins ago

            1 or 2, depending on how often you'll need to play the defender.

          • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 16 mins ago

            KDH Guehi

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          anyone capping semenyo?

          1. Kane Train
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            Someone posted on Twitter that he was starting on the bench

            1. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 41 mins ago

              really? i just got him in

            2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 15 Years
              4 hours, 37 mins ago

              source?

            3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 15 Years
              4 hours, 36 mins ago

              I mean I could post I am on the bench for city tonight too, is it a legit source

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 31 mins ago

                https://x.com/i/status/2025131757637447949

                Only seen it from this unknown account. Looks like random guessing to gain views/notoriety

                All the usual predictors I've seen have Semenyo starting

        3. Kane Train
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Would you do Timber > VVD

          1. ididnt
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            Yes actually

        4. ididnt
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Start one of:

          A. Maguire
          B. Zubi
          C. Alderete
          D. Mane

          1. Kane Train
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            A

          2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            D

        5. Kane Train
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Which one would you rather do?

          A) Timber > VVD & do J.Pedro > Thiago next week
          B) Mane & Rice > Thiago & Garner

          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 27 mins ago

            A

        6. Von Lipwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          Rice to Palmer -4
          or
          Rice to Semnyo free

          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            Semen, if it leaves you 4 up

        7. aardvark22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Play one
          A) Wilson
          B) Hill
          C) Barry

          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            A

        8. Kane Train
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Which teams are most likely to have a double gameweek in 33?

        9. Saviour22
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          Rate my wildcard team

          Suggestion needed !!!!

          Jose Sa
          Gabriel hill Mukiele
          Palmer Bruno rice Semenyo
          Haaland pedro Bowen

          1. Should I keep Palmer or get rid of him
          2.bowen to Larsen

        10. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Cap Haaland or Pedro?

          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Haaland

